Grindr: Too Early To Tell

Apr. 18, 2023 3:22 PM ETGrindr Inc. (GRND)BMBL, MTCH
A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
453 Followers

Summary

  • Grindr Inc. saw an increase in YoY revenue by 34% to $195 million, but net income decreased by $4 million to $1 million in FY 2022.
  • Grindr has a new management team focused on increasing direct revenue monetization efforts through upgrades and add-ons, and using its LGBTQ database for potential new diverse revenue streams.
  • Paying users have increased 31% YoY to 788,000 users, but upgrading 12 million users away from its core freemium features remains challenging.
  • We are cautious of the SPAC deal's overvaluation of the company, increasing debt intake, and the difficulty of monetizing its location-based dating business model compared to peers.

Modern business buzzword - freemium. Top view on wooden table with blocks. Top view.

gesrey/iStock via Getty Images

Since its disastrous debut on the stock market, Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) has had a better start to 2023, with the stock price increasing by 25.90% year to date. The market cap is $1.09 billion, and the stock has

graph

Stock trend year to date (SeekingAlpha.com)

graph

Annual revenue growth (Businessofapps.com)

graph

Annual revenue growth (SeekingAlpha.com)

graph

Annual gross profit (SeekingAlpha.com)

slide

Company highlights (Investor Presentation 2023)

graph

Annual operating income (SeekingAlpha.com)

graph

Annual net income (SeekingAlpha.com)

graph

Annual net debt (SeekingAlpha.com)

graph

Peer user growth comparison (Businessofapps.com)

graph

Price return YTD compared to peers (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Relative peer valuation (SeekingAlpha.com)

This article was written by

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
453 Followers
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.