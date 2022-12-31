Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Huge drilling capital expenditures have dramatically changed the character of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT). It no longer is just some old energy trust paying monthly distributions based on energy prices to investors seeking income. It has almost effectively become an aggressive E&P oil/gas company in the mature Permian Basin. Continued large CAPEX has made this trust a very risky investment and should be avoided by investors seeking current monthly income.

General Overview of Permian Basin Trust

For those readers not familiar with Permian Basin Trust this is a brief overview. PBT investors are unitholders of this grantor trust that owns a 75% net overriding royalty interests of Waddell Ranch oil/gas properties in Crane County, Texas and a 95% net overriding royalty interests of Texas Royalty oil/gas properties. The trust itself has no operations, no employees, and no management. It only has a trustee, which is currently Argent Trust. The monthly distribution is based on earlier month's production. For example, the just announced distribution of $0.026846 payable May 12, was based on February oil/gas production. There have been a number of changes in the actual operators over the years. Currently Waddell Ranch's operator is Blackbeard Operating and Texas Royalty's operator is Riverhill Energy. Both are privately held.

Usually Seeking Alpha does not allow detailed analysis of the tax implications of holding a specific security because it is not an income tax website. I was, however, able to give a fairly detailed coverage of taxes associated with another energy trust investment, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) in a February article that was very carefully worded. (Note: any investor reading the tax information in that article must also read the associated disclosure statement.)

Huge CAPEX Impacts Distributions

The massive increase in capital expenditures the last 2-3 years has dramatically changed the character of Permian Basin Trust. Typically trusts are often associated with mature oil/gas fields and there is only very modest capital expenditures. The Texas Royalty properties that currently account for less than 10% of the trust's total revenue is an example - they have not had capital expenditures by their operator, RiverHill Energy, for years. The Waddell Ranch production is now being operated by Blackbeard Operating and they have become very aggressive in drilling. CAPEX in 2022 was $124.3 million (gross) compared to only $3.3 million (gross) in 2019. Years ago, they had spikes in CAPEX, such as in 2013 and 2014, but not this large or for so many years. The latest CAPEX budget is for $96.8 million net to the trust, which is about $129 million gross CAPEX.

Trust accounting does not follow typical GAAP accounting of capitalizing most capital expenditures and then amortizing/depreciating the amount over a certain number of years on the income statement. This trust expenses the capital expenditures as a regular expense item on the income statement. This difference has had a dramatic impact on reducing the trust's income available for distribution. It has even resulted in negative NPI for a few months and until that negative account is eliminated the trust can't pay a distribution from Waddell's revenue and can only pay a distribution based on income from Texas Property royalties. (See below for latest results.)

PBT unitholders have no say in Blackbeard's massive CAPEX program; they can only sell if they are against it. Blackbeard is using cash that has been normally distributed to unitholders for CAPEX. Of course Blackbeard is also using some of their own cash for CAPEX, but there is a huge difference. Blackbeard can hedge oil/gas prices against price declines by using futures and swaps/collars. The trust can't. The trust is completely at the mercy of what prices are actually received in the future by the increased production using the trust's formally distributed cash. If oil/gas prices in the future are low, the rate of return on CAPEX could be terrible for unitholders, but Blackbeard may only see a modest negative impact - assuming they have actually hedged (or partially hedged) last year when oil/gas prices were very high.

This increased CAPEX has made these PBT units very risky. Compounding the risk issue is that Blackbeard is privately held so we are not able to see if they are highly leveraged. If they run into financial problems and are not able to continue normal operations, the impact on the trust could be significant. While the trust itself has no debt, it is impacted if the operator has significant debt.

The increases in CAPEX the last two years has resulted in a very significant increase in production for the Waddell Ranch Properties as can be seen by the table below. Since these are fairly mature fields, I have to question how productive future drilling will be and how long higher production will last. (I no longer subscribe to various services that often provide some of these figures.)

Annual Oil/Gas Production and Average Prices

PBT Units Valuation

Permian Basin Trust's total return over the last 10 years compared to the market has been somewhat better, but PBT is also a riskier investment. The PBT unit price did increase about 10x from a low in October 2020 during the pandemic when energy prices were extremely low after it plunged earlier in 2020. Some Seeking Alpha readers have asserted that they like Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) better, but the total return for PBT units has been better than for SBR units over the last 10 years.

Many holders of trust securities are investors seeking high yields. The problem with PBT, as explained above, is that it is not currently yielding very much because of large CAPEX. For the sake of discussion, annualize the recent $0.026846 monthly distribution to get $0.32, which implies a yield of only 1.2% using the latest price per unit of $26.69. That does not seem attractive for those seeking high current income.

Again, just for the sake of discussion assume that in 2022 CAPEX was a more normal $15 million instead $124 million, the distribution would have been about $1.75 per unit higher or a total of $2.90. This would imply a yield of 10.9%. That is a very attractive high yield, but there are two significant problems. A much lower CAPEX most likely would mean production would not remain high. Second, energy prices in 2022 were historically very high.

Besides looking at the income from an energy trust many investors like to look at the value of the assets behind the trust. Often the present value of projected cash flows from proved reserves discounted at a 10% rate using specific energy prices is used. I have a slight problem with this method. While the energy prices are adjusted to be close to current prices, the 10% discount rate is fixed and does not relate to current interest rates. Given the current high level of interest rates, I think 12% would be more appropriate. The table below shows the estimates as of December 31, 2022, using the standard 10% discount rate.

Adding $579.5 million for Waddell Ranch and $107.0 million for Texas Royalty, the amount per PBT unit is $14.73. There are two problems with this figure. First, energy prices have dropped. The estimates used oil prices of $93.67 and $6.36 for gas. This compares to the latest WTI oil price of $82.52 and $2.29 for Henry Hub gas. The second problem is I think 12% would be a more appropriate discount rate, which would also reduce these 2022 estimated present values. (Note: The 2021 estimates used $66.56 for oil and $3.65 for gas. The 2020 estimates used $39.57 for oil and $2.00 for gas.)

Many investors read reports with estimated life of the assets. These figures, in my opinion, are for just cautionary legal reasons. For example, their 2010 10-K stated, "The production index for the Trust properties based on the reserve report prepared by independent petroleum engineers as of December 31, 2009, is approximately 9.2 years". It is 2023 and oil/gas is still flowing.

Latest WTI Oil and Henry Hub Gas Prices

The charts below for oil and gas do not reflect the latest real-time spot prices.

Latest Monthly Results

The latest monthly distribution is $0.026846 per unit payable May 12. There are 28 days in February compared to 31 in January, which impacted the total production figures below.

Because of the continued high CAPEX of $13,347,152 (gross) in February for Waddell Ranch properties, the net profit interest (NPI) was $(1,619,779) for the trust's 75% interest. That results in an accumulative total of $(2,168,779) NPI for the Waddell Ranch, which will have to be paid from future revenue available for distribution before there can be any distributions from Waddell Ranch properties. The latest monthly distribution is based solely on income from Texas Royalty properties.

The February CAPEX net to the trust of about $10.0 million is slightly lower than $10.7 million in January, but it is still higher than the average monthly expected CAPEX of just over $8.0 million based on Blackbeard's 2023 CAPEX estimate of $96.8 million net to the trust or $129 million gross. CAPEX budgets don't usually change immediately to price changes, and it seems at this point that Blackbeard will continue their aggressive drilling in the future even with lower energy prices, especially for gas.

Conclusion

Because I have written on other energy trusts some readers have asked me to write on Permian Basin Trust. I actually do not consider PBT a typical income energy trust because their extremely high capital expenditures over the last few years has dramatically transformed their business model from generating cash income for investors to becoming more like an unhedged E&P energy company that is willing to roll the dice on future energy prices. One of the problems is unitholders had no say in this transformation over the last 2-3 years. The operator, Blackbeard, is using a ton of the trust's cash generated by higher prices and higher production to drill. Blackbeard can hedge higher future production against low energy prices, but because the trust can't hedge against lower energy prices, PBT unitholders are assuming a very high risk.

Investors seeking current high income should avoid PBT. The current price is too high relative to asset values and current yield or even expected yield over the next year. I consider PBT a sell because of the very high-risk exposure to energy prices. There might be better ways to trade energy prices with less risk.