"Beat and Raise" is an often used phrase in the world of investing, especially around earnings season. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has just done that with its Q1 earnings as Seeking Alpha has reported here. In addition, the company also raised its annual dividend by more than 5%, making it the company's 61st consecutive annual dividend. That's a few decades older than me, so excuse me if this article comes across all too reverent.
I was surprised that I haven't covered JNJ's dividend exclusively since 2016. But this has its advantage too as it allows for comparison across a wider time span. To keep things easier for comparison, I am using the same structure as in the 2016 article. Let us get into the details.
Free Cash Flow: Now that we've established that the dividend seems safe from earnings/share perspective, let us take a look at the free cash flow [FCF] strength.
The table below shows the dividend growth rate for Johnson & Johnson over the past 5 years. The average stands at a respectable 5.75%. While this is as consistent as ever, the dividend growth rate has gone down a hair compared to the 7% 5-year average at the time of the 2016 article. This is not yet a cause of concern but one to just be monitored over time.
Given the room in payout ratio based on both EPS and FCF, I expect Johnson & Johnson to reward investors with better increases than my assumption. But the table below assumes a safe 5% dividend increase/yr for the next 10 years and the yield on cost grows to a very respectable level once you bear in mind that price of stocks like JNJ tend to catch up with increasing dividends over time.
In addition, the impact of the dividends is easy to see in the image below where JNJ has returned about 77% since my 2016 article. Granted, it is lower than the market return but in hindsight, it is undeniable that the last decade was not the most favorable for stocks like JNJ with the Federal Reserve's monetary policies favoring riskier assets. I'd think the current environment is likely to favor names like JNJ.
What are your thoughts on JNJ here and about its future? Please leave your comments below.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JNJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
