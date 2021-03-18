Dr_Microbe

Introduction

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) made a $43 billion all-cash deal to acquire Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) that has been met with a relatively muted reaction. The deal, which is expected to close by either the end of the year or early 2024, values Seagen at $229 per share. Today, the stock trades at ~$205 per share. Why the discrepancy?

Most obviously, the size of the deal raises some obvious questions. Currently, those at the FTC have an aggressive appetite for bolder anti-trust enforcement and enforcement-related litigation. Due to the sensitive political nature of the biotech industry and sheer scope of the acquisition, a legal risk posed by possible government attempts to thwart the deal exists.

However, to put it simply, it would not follow historical precedent for the FTC to block the deal. (The current legal framework would make winning the case difficult, and the FTC will not attempt something they cannot win in court.)

In my view, the market is grossly overestimating the likelihood of Pfizer's bid failing. The result of this inefficiency is a larger than normal difference between the market capitalization of Seagen and the announced acquisition price; keen-eyed investors now have an opportunity to profit from this arbitrage opportunity.

The Investment Thesis

The investment thesis is simple: if the Pfizer deal closes, buying shares of Seagen today would yield a 11.7% return (~$24 a share) by either the end of 2023 or the end of the first half of 2024. Everything in this thesis hinges on the notion that the probability of the acquisition failing is being overestimated by the market, which I firmly believe is the case.

The risk within this investment is two-pronged. One, there is the real risk that the buyout fails for any reason. And two, there is the risk that market returns within the next year or year and a half exceed 11.7%. (Buying shares of Seagen can be thought of as roughly analogous to buying a 8-14 month treasury, that is relatively much riskier, which yields 11.7%.) You have protection from the downside movements in the broader equity market by parking your cash in acquisition targets-much like how you would in a treasury-but you also miss out on market bull runs. So that macro backdrop is another element always worth considering when assessing any M&A arbitrage opportunity.

With so many banks and economists forecasting a recession on the horizon, finding investments insulated from volatility and shock downside is an appetizing prospect. In that vein, I believe that the current market environment only makes Seagen, at this price, an even more attractive investment.

Regulatory Risk?

Today, the ball is in the FTC's court. And I am inclined to believe that they will punt. For one, Seagen and Pfizer do not swim in the same lanes; their clinical pipelines are more complementary-rather than directly competitive. And for another, any issues raised by the FTC regarding competition can be settled through divestiture.

For example, Bristol Myers Squibb Company's (BMY) $74 billion merger with Celgene in 2019 saw regulators require that they divest Otezla, which was a blockbuster drug under Celgene's umbrella at the time. (It should be noted that Otezla fetched a much higher price in the sale than what analysts expected at the time.) The FTC made a similar regulatory stroke when they required Allergan to divest three drugs in order to be acquired by AbbVie Inc. (ABBV). Ultimately, in both cases, target shareholders were compensated for the amount stipulated in the original agreement.

Historically, the FTC has used a narrow lens of market competition (as opposed to consumer welfare) to assess the validity of any merger or acquisition in this space. Product by product and segment by segment, the FTC reviews deals to ensure drug makers are not gaining an anti-competitive edge. Under these standards, the Pfizer-Seagen transaction should pass with flying colors. Simply comparing the two portfolios shows little overlap.

Seagen's entire oncology pipeline and commercial portfolio consists of antibody drug conjugates (ADC); Pfizer has only one approved ADC in an indication not touched by Seagen. And no ADCs are currently in Pfizer's clinical pipeline. In fact, Pfizer actually shipped out two of its promising ADC candidates in 2021 by licensing them to Pyxis Oncology (PYXS).

When the deal was first announced, the one sticking point which analysts did note was that there was a potential conflict between Pfizer's Bavencio and Seagen's Padcev. (Both drugs are used to treat bladder cancer.) Today, this issue can be considered moot, as Pfizer willingly handed back the full rights to Bavencio to Merck KGaA a few weeks ago.

Existing historical precedent suggests that there is a low chance that the FTC will even challenge the deal in the first place, let alone succeed in their efforts. Between 2010-2021, not a single deal valued in excess of $10 billion was blocked by the FTC, according to analysis by Bloomberg Law. Of the 32 deals they assessed, they found that 23 of the 32 made it through without any intervention by the FTC.

FTC Reviews of Mega Pharma Deals Between January 1, 2010 - April 8, 2021 (Bloomberg Law)

Only 9 deals resulted in mandatory divestures. And no deals were identified by the FTC as having unsolvable regulatory obstructions. In 2022, the FTC has acted more like a paper tiger than anything else. Although deal-making slowed, virtually no biotech acquisitions were challenged by the FTC. The only note-worthy exception to this would be found in 2023, with Illumina's failed (ILMN) acquisition of Grail. Comparing that deal with Pfizer's bid for Seagen would be comparing apples and oranges, since Illumina and Grail operate in the same and smaller universe of selling cancer-detection tests. It was a vertical acquisition, whereas Pfizer is making a more horizontal acquisition and expanding their treatment portfolio in an area that is foreign to their own.

Simply put, it would not be in line with regulatory precedent for the FTC to oppose this deal. Even if the FTC were to oppose the deal, they would not be able to point to any conflicting competitive interests created by merging these two pipelines. And, from the standpoint of consumer welfare, it can easily be argued that Pfizer's deep and global commercial infrastructure will help bring more life-saving treatments faster to the market.

Risks

The clear and most serious risk to this investment thesis would be presented by the FTC coming out and vocally opposing the Pfizer deal, either in part or in totality. The former, which is much more likely than the latter, would be an issue depending on what the FTC decides to hone in on; the agency could decide to nitpick or single out a crucial element necessary for the deal to complete. If they nitpick, then simple divesture could pave the way for regulatory approval.

Total opposition or the required divesture of vital segments means litigation, which would extend the timeline of the acquisition process. These negative developments would also increase uncertainty and decrease the chance of the deal closing, which would then result in the difference between the target acquisition price and current share price widening. Unfavorable judgements could translate into the buyout getting axed completely, which would result in Seagen's share price retreating to pre-acquisition rumor prices ($120-130). This would represent a near 50% decline in the stock price from current levels.

These risks, although overestimated in my opinion, are real. And any development along these lines would cause the share price to fall, may extend the timeline for closure and could even result in the acquisition being called off completely.

Conclusion

Pfizer Inc.'s recent divesture of Bavencio means that they and Seagen Inc. do not have competing clinical pipelines or products. And regulatory precedent alone suggests that the FTC is unlikely to oppose the deal. Investors who are willing to tolerate some uncertainty may be able to earn an estimated 11.7% return within 8-14 months by purchasing shares of Seagen Inc. as part of an M&A arbitrage strategy. (Any position would also be insulated from the risk of a broader downturn in the market, since the equity is converted into cash at the end of the acquisition regardless of market fluctuations.)