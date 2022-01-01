China Construction Bank: Unfairly Penalized

Apr. 18, 2023 4:11 PM ETChina Construction Bank Corporation (CICHF), CICHY
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.99K Followers

Summary

  • State-owned CCB continues to be priced at a steep book value discount.
  • While Q4 results were mixed, the asset quality and strong capital position remain intact, supporting the high-single-digits percentage yield.
  • With the China reopening tailwind gaining traction and the latest set of SOE reforms also set to benefit the bank, the stock isn’t short of re-rating catalysts.

Chinese gardener at work in front of China Construction Bank

Dawid Kalisinski Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

'CCB' or China Construction Bank (OTCPK:CICHY), one of China's 'big four' state-owned banks, didn't deliver a particularly strong set of results for the fourth quarter, with revenues and net interest margin (NIM) trends missing expectations across the board. Where

Chart
Data by YCharts

2022 P&L Overview

China Construction Bank

Asset Quality

China Construction Bank

Capital Ratios

China Construction Bank

Return Profile

China Construction Bank

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.99K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.