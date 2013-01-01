Jounce Acquisition: Exploring Whether It Is Worth It To Pay Up For CVR Value

Apr. 18, 2023 4:26 PM ETJounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE)GILD
Bram de Haas
Bram de Haas
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is being acquired by Concentra, a subsidiary of Tang Capital Partners, at $1.85 per share in cash, plus a non-tradeable CVR.
  • Concentra's offer was deemed better than a merger with Redx Pharma or liquidation overseen by current management.
  • CVR represents the right to receive certain contingent cash payments from any license or disposition of Jounce's programs and specified potential cost savings.
  • Tang Capital, owning ~20% of the company's shares, has an incentive to make the deal work and resell Jounce's assets.
  • Although it is difficult to determine the value of the CVR, the current $0.08 premium above the merger cash consideration appears to be an advantageous bet.
Female research scientist examining samples in petri dishes in a lab

NickyLloyd

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will be acquired by Concentra, a subsidiary of Tang Capital Partners, LP, at $1.85 per share in cash, plus a non-tradeable CVR. Jounce's Board approves the deal of Directors and it is supposed to close early in

Chart
Data by YCharts



This article was written by

Bram de Haas
Bram de Haas
17.82K Followers
Special-Situation And Event-Driven Ideas To Improve Risk Adjusted Returns
15 years of investing and I feel like a rookie in his first year at the academy. My roots are in the value school but over time I've learned to respect different approaches. I'm interested in what quants do, options traders do, and even what WallStreetBets is doing (keep your friends close and...)

I gravitate towards special-situations. That means situations around companies or the market where the price can move in a certain direction based on a specific event or ongoing event. This eclectic and creative style of investing seems to suit my personality and interests most closely.

Since 2020 I host a podcast/videocast where I discuss (special-situation/event-driven) market events and investment ideas with top analysts, portfolio managers, hedge fund managers, experts, and other investment professionals. I highly recommend it (pick episodes around topics that interest you) for the amazing guests that come on with regularity.

I've been writing for Seeking Alpha since 2013 after playing p0ker professionally. In 2018 I founded Starshot Capital B.V. A Dutch AIF manager. Follow me on Twitter @Bramdehaas or email me Dehaas.Bram at Gmail

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JNCE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

