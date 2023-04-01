Chris Hondros

Earnings season is upon us, with the banks leading off the Q1 reporting. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) released its results Tuesday morning, and weren't quite what the market had been hoping for. GS stock fell approximately 2% in early Tuesday trading following the release.

Goldman Sachs' earnings were down meaningfully year-over-year, with EPS dropping to $8.79 for Q1 '23, which fell from $10.76 for the same period last year. To Goldman's credit, the quarterly earnings number came in ahead of expectations.

That said, the overall picture was still to the disappointing side. The firm saw a decrease in its fixed income trading business for the quarter. That was a surprising negative as most other banks have been reporting strong numbers from that area. Fixed income was a highlight of Bank of America's (BAC) quarterly results, for example.

In addition, Goldman relies heavily on its investment banking business and associated fee generation for profits. With financial markets remaining fairly unsteady and deal-making being slow, Goldman continued to see below-average activity from these areas.

All this added up to a quarter that showed significant weakness vs. the same period of 2022 and didn't quite reach the same standard we've seen from other banks this reporting season. With most big banks offering up strong numbers, Goldman looks like a relative laggard. However, investors should consider the bigger picture before getting too worried.

Goldman Sachs' Strong Capital Allocation

Goldman's aggressive buyback program is a huge positive for shareholders. This past quarter, the firm repurchased 7.1 million shares of stock. This amounts to more than 2% of the entire company. At that rate, Goldman will repurchase more than 8% of the company in a year, while also paying a 3% dividend yield. That amounts to a roughly 11% annualized shareholder yield.

This is a great time for Goldman Sachs to be repurchasing stock so aggressively, as shares are selling for just a touch above book value. After rising to 1.5x book in 2021, the recent market worries have given Goldman the ability to buy back stock on the cheap, and the firm is doing so to an aggressive degree:

Data by YCharts

While the company's price/book ratio has fallen to a far lower level than it was prior to the 2008 financial crisis, the company continues to compound shareholder capital at a rapid pace.

In fact, the company's book value has grown more quickly over the past couple of years than it had been prior to 2020:

Data by YCharts

I believe a bank that can so reliably compound its book value at a double-digit annualized rate should trade at a significant premium to book value. That's especially true given Goldman's incredible ability to sidestep downturns that have tripped up other banks.

Goldman's long-term track record combined with its near complete avoidance of losses in 2008 is quite remarkable. I have a high degree of confidence that while Goldman's profits will decline a bit in 2023, the bank will avoid the sorts of cataclysmic mistakes that sunk other banks this cycle.

Apple Savings: A Catalyst For Goldman Sachs

There's another positive for Goldman Sachs. That is this week's launch of the new Apple savings program. Here is the announcement from Apple's website:

Starting today (April 17), Apple Card users can choose to grow their Daily Cash rewards with a Savings account from Goldman Sachs, which offers a high-yield APY of 4.15 percent — a rate that’s more than 10 times the national average. With no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements, users can easily set up and manage their Savings account directly from Apple Card in Wallet. “Savings helps our users get even more value out of their favorite Apple Card benefit — Daily Cash — while providing them with an easy way to save money every day,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “Our goal is to build tools that help users lead healthier financial lives, and building Savings into Apple Card in Wallet enables them to spend, send, and save Daily Cash directly and seamlessly — all from one place.”

Apple Savings platform (Apple)

As Apple itself is not a bank, it needs a trusted banking partner to handle the actual nuts and bolts of the business while Apple can handle the app, marketing, and branding for the product. Goldman Sachs ended up being the partner bank for Apple; specifically, the savings accounts are at Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Salt Lake City Branch.

While it's too early to judge the popularity of this program, I expect it to be quite successful. From anecdotal accounts I've read, it's very easy and quick to open a new Apple savings account and transfer money in. The 4.15% interest rate is certainly high enough to garner some inflows. And people already are open to the idea of moving money around after watching the various bank failures in March. Apple is launching this product at a perfect time to garner adoption.

What will Goldman Sachs do will all the new deposits coming in? To a significant degree, Goldman should be able to lend them back out to Apple customers via the Apple Card program. As Apple notes:

The new Savings account from Goldman Sachs builds upon the financial health benefits that Apple Card already offers, with absolutely no fees, Daily Cash on every purchase, and tools that encourage users to pay less Apple Card interest — all, while offering the privacy and security users expect from Apple.

Apple appears to be creating an ecosystem here where there will be both deposits and lending through the credit cards. In the fine print, we see that interest rates run from 15.7% to 26.7% on Apple Cards, and that Apple Cards are also issued by Goldman Sachs Bank USA.

To the extent that Apple's efforts here allow Goldman to collect a bunch of deposits at 4% and lend them back out at roughly 20%, this should be a substantial driver of additional net interest income. There has been some criticism of Goldman Sachs for the limited success of its Marcus consumer arm up until now, but this Apple news should help bolster results in this part of Goldman's business.

Goldman Sachs' Bottom Line

It would be easy to point to peers such as Bank of America as having better results from this quarterly earnings cycle. And that's certainly true to an extent.

However, I'd note that Bank of America, as of this writing, has not seen its stock react too positively either despite the seemingly stronger headline numbers. Unlike Goldman, Back of America has gotten stuck with a huge pile of unrealized losses in its bond securities portfolio. That speaks to the difference in time frames. Goldman is going through an operational soft spot right now, but investors should probably still give it credit for its much better track record of long-term full cycle performance and capital allocation.

And, given Goldman Sachs' large and opportunistic share buyback program, any weakness in the share price throughout 2023 will lead to Goldman being able to acquire more shares with its cash flow. As long as it keeps generating solid profits through this volatile macroeconomic period, Goldman will be able to amply reward its shareholders. And there are positive factors, such as the Apple partnership, which can improve sentiment looking forward as well.