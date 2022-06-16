SweetBunFactory

In this analysis of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), we focused on the company to investigate how its patterning and wafer inspection segments contribute to its semiconductor control process sales. We begin by evaluating the growth opportunities in its wafer inspection segment, specifically through its product development for inspection equipment. Additionally, we analyze the growth of its patterning segment, including optical inspection and e-beam systems. Finally, we compare KLA's share in the semiconductor equipment market with that of its top competitors, examining its growth trajectory.

Semi Process Control Equipment Growth

Revenue by Major Product Categories ($ '000s) 2020 2021 2022 2023F Average Wafer Inspection 2,080,484 2,661,167 4,014,726 4,718,164 Growth Rate % 27.9% 50.9% 17.5% 32.1% Patterning 1,278,382 1,505,990 2,050,025 3,189,264 Growth Rate % 17.8% 36.1% 55.6% 36.5% Wafer Inspection and Patterning Total 3,358,866 4,167,157 6,064,751 7,907,428 Growth Rate % 24.1% 45.5% 30.4% 33.3% Specialty Semiconductor Process 269,667 304,627 414,811 519,972 Growth Rate % 13.0% 36.2% 25.4% 24.8% PCB, Display and Component Inspection 497,026 562,104 562,464 486,174 Growth Rate % 13.1% 0.1% -13.6% -0.1% Services 1,477,699 1,678,418 1,910,455 2,098,588 Growth Rate % 13.6% 13.8% 9.8% 12.4% Other 203,166 206,428 259,402 404,460 Growth Rate % 1.6% 25.7% 55.9% 27.7% Total 5,806,424 6,918,734 9,211,883 11,416,622 Growth Rate % 19.2% 33.1% 23.9% 25.4% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

The table shows the revenues for KLA across its major segments from FY2020 to FY2023 based on prorated Q1 and Q2 revenues. The company’s Semi Process segment encompasses its Wafer Inspection and Patterning segments.

Both Wafer Inspection and Patterning segments are significant for the company due to both of them representing its largest revenue segments. Its Wafer Inspection segment is the largest, accounting for 43.6% of total revenue in 2022 with an average growth rate of 32.1%, the second highest behind its Patterning segment. Furthermore, its Patterning segment is the second largest segment and represented 22.3% of total revenue in 2022. The segment has shown positive and increased growth from 2021 (17.8%) up to 2022 (36.1%) and is expected to grow at 55.6% in 2023.

The rest of KLA’s segments include its Services segment, which was 20.7% of total revenue in 2023 and has grown steadily with an average of 12.4%. The Specialty Semiconductor Process segment has slightly below its total average growth at 24.8%. In contrast, the PCB, Display and Component Inspection segment was stagnant with an average growth of -0.1%.

Hence, we believe the company’s Semi Process equipment sales (Wafer Inspection and Patterning) are not only significant to the company as it includes the two largest segments (46% of revenue combined), but it is also the key growth driver of the company with a high growth rate (33%) compared to its total average growth (25%) and we expect it to continue to remain the key contributor to growth in 2023 based on its strong performance in Q1 and Q2 at a prorated rate of 30.4%. Further below, we examine the growth catalysts for its Semi Process segment.

Shift to High NA EUV Provides Opportunities for Wafer Inspection

Revenue ($ '000s) 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023F Average Wafer Inspection 1,630,899 2,080,484 2,661,167 4,014,726 5,437,826 Growth Rate % 27.6% 27.9% 50.9% 17.5% 31.0% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on the company’s annual report, its largest revenue by product categories segment is Wafer Inspection which accounted for 43.6% of its total revenue and 66.2% of total semiconductor process control equipment (Wafer Inspection and Patterning). Its growth had nearly doubled in 2022 at 50.9% from 27.9% in the prior year and has an estimated prorated growth of 17.5% in 2023.

The company’s Wafer Inspection segment includes products such as its optical and e-beam lithography systems. According to the company...

KLA’s portfolio of reticle inspection, metrology and data analytics systems help blank, reticle and IC manufacturers identify reticle defects and pattern placement errors, thereby reducing yield risk. - KLA

KLA

Based on the company’s investor presentation, its product portfolio for reticle inspection targets EUV applications. The company’s actinic EUV system and e-beam systems target high NA EUV. According to Reuters, ASML (ASML) has secured orders for 5 High-NA EUV scanners for 2024 and more orders in 2025 for high-volume manufacturing models are expected. We listed several companies which were reported to have ordered ASML’s advanced EUV systems below:

TSMC (KLA’s largest customer >10% of revenue) – According to Reuters, TSMC (TSM) “will have the next version of ASML Holding NV's most advanced chipmaking tool in 2024.”

– According to Reuters, TSMC (TSM) “will have the next version of ASML Holding NV's most advanced chipmaking tool in 2024.” Samsung (KLA’s largest customer >10% of revenue) : Based on etnews, top Korean memory chipmakers, Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) as well as SK Hynix "have ordered High-NA extreme ultraviolet (EUV) exposure equipment for next-generation semiconductor equipment from lithography giant ASML.”

: Based on etnews, top Korean memory chipmakers, Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) as well as SK Hynix "have ordered High-NA extreme ultraviolet (EUV) exposure equipment for next-generation semiconductor equipment from lithography giant ASML.” Intel: Intel (INTC) announced that it has "issued its first purchase order to ASML for the delivery of the industry’s first TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system”

Thus, we believe KLA could capitalize on the opportunity for its high NA EUV systems for wafer inspection as its top customers, including TSMC and Samsung, planned to adopt high NA technology for their chip manufacturing processes which should benefit the company’s Wafer Inspection segment’s growth outlook.

Product Integration Between Optical and e-Beam in Wafer Patterning

Revenue ($ '000s) 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023F Average Patterning 1,161,263 1,278,382 1,505,990 2,050,025 2,487,463 Growth Rate (%) 10.1% 17.8% 36.1% 55.6% 29.9% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Furthermore, its second-largest revenue by product categories segment is Patterning which accounted for 22.3% of its total revenue and 33.8% of its total semicon process control equipment sales. Its growth had accelerated in the past 2 years at 36.1% in 2022 and we estimated it to grow by 55.6% in 2023 which is above its 4-year average. The company’s Patterning segment includes its Optical and e-Beam process control systems.

KLA

According to the company’s presentation, the market breakdown for e-Beam Inspection equipment has remained stagnant in the past 4 years with over 80% of the market still comprising Optical inspection equipment. Furthermore, the company stated the potential integration benefits of integrating e-Beam inspection equipment with Optical Inspection.

KLA customers requesting stronger coupling between optical inspection and e-beam products” – KLA Investor Presentation

KLA

Based on the slide from its investor presentation, the company highlighted the benefits of the improvement in critical defect detection by 2 times using its Gen 5 optical inspection equipment and e-beam review machine through nuisance filtering. Overall, we believe this could benefit the company to be more competitive than competitors in the process control market and provide cross-selling opportunities for KLA which could better position the company to capitalize on the e-Beam market that is projected to grow by a 25.9% CAGR based on Research and Markets.

Gaining Share Against Top Semicon Equipment Competitors

KLA

The chart from KLA shows the market share in the process control equipment market amongst KLA and three other companies that have not been named. We can see that KLA has constantly maintained its market share at around 50% and as the chart states it is more than 4 times the nearest competitor across all regions.

Company Data, SEMI, Khaveen Investments

Based on our market share chart above of the top semicon equipment companies from our previous analysis, KLA’s market share had grown from 6.1% in 2016 to 7.3% in 2022. Specifically, over the past year, it has gained market share by more than 1% and also reflects the strong revenue growth that KLA had during the period relative to its competitors.

Company 5-year Revenue CAGR KLA Corp 22.52% Applied Materials (AMAT) 11.17% Lam Research (LRCX) 14.79% ASML 18.76% Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELF) 16.43% Average 16.73% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

The table above shows the Revenue CAGR at a 5-year average for KLA Corp, Applied Materials, Lam Research, ASML and Tokyo Electron. KLA’s 5-year revenue CAGR is the highest among competitors and is also well above the average at 22.52% compared to 16.73%, thus supporting its market share gains.

Risk: Capex Cuts by Memory Makers

Memory Capex Forecast ($ mln) 2022 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Samsung 13,435 13,435 13,435 13,435 13,435 Micron 12,067 8,273 16,677 17,513 19,229 SK Hynix 12,874 12,651 15,726 17,859 20,283 Total 38,376 34,359 45,837 48,807 52,947 Growth 2.2% -10.5% 33.4% 6.5% 8.5% Click to enlarge

Source: Khaveen Investments

From our previous analyses, we forecasted the capex of the top 3 memory makers including Samsung, Micron and SK Hynix in total to decrease by 10.5%. While we projected Samsung’s capex to remain similar to 2022 in our last coverage on Samsung, the company could also cut capex in 2023 along with Micron and SK Hynix in the oligopolistic market to manage memory chip supply growth to balance market pricing. Thus, we believe the expected decrease in capex is a headwind for equipment companies including KLA.

Verdict

KLA Valuation 2023F Revenue ($ mln) 11,417 P/S 5.47x Equity Value ($ mln) 62,403 Shares Outstanding ('mln') 138 Price Target ($) 450.63 Current Price ($) 372.11 Upside 21.1% Click to enlarge

Source: Khaveen Investments

We valued the company based on a P/S valuation as we expect the company to continue its strong growth in 2023 at 23.9%. We based the P/S ratio on the average TTM ratio of the top 5 semicon equipment companies (Applied Materials, ASML, KLA Corp, Lam Research, Tokyo Electron) of 5.47x, which we applied to our forecasted revenues of the company ($11.4bln in 2023). We obtained a price target of $450.63 which represents an upside of 21.1% from its current price.

In summary, KLA's process control equipment is divided into patterning and wafer inspection segments, which is significant as these two segments not only represented the majority of its revenues (44% of total) but also are its growth driver with the highest average growth rate (33.3%). We continue to expect its process control sales to drive its growth in FY2023 based on a prorated growth of 30.4%. We believe that the shift towards high NA EUV could benefit KLA's Wafer Inspection segment, with the development of its actinic and e-beam systems, as customers such as TSMC and Samsung have placed orders for high NA EUV from ASML in 2024 and beyond. Furthermore, KLA's wafer inspection segment, which includes optical and e-beam systems, is expected to benefit from the integration of both systems, and we anticipate growth in the e-beam market. Moreover, we believe its strong growth driven by process control enabled KLA to increase its market share in the semicon equipment market with a superior growth rate compared to its top competitors. Based on our P/S valuation due to our strong growth expectations above 20% in 2023, we derived a price target of $450.63 with an upside of 21.1%, higher compared to our previous coverage’s DCF price target of $382.67, thus we maintain our Buy rating on the company.