THG Plc (THGHY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 18, 2023 3:39 PM ETTHG Plc (THGHY), THGPF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.93K Followers

THG Plc (OTCPK:THGHY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 18, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Moulding - Chief Executive Officer

Damian Sanders - Chief Financial Officer

Rachel Horsefield - CEO of THG Beauty

John Gallemore - Chief Operating Officer

Steven Whitehead - Group Commercial Director

Matthew Rothwell - Deputy CFO

Steven Whitehead - Group Commercial Director

Conference Call Participants

Nicolas Katsapas - BNP Paribas Exane

Gary Martin - Davy

Nikita Fedyuk - Sound Point

Georgios Pilakoutas - Numis

Operator

[Commercial]

Here at THG we continue to drive forward with exciting new partnerships and innovation, ensuring our focus is always on our customers.

We want to make an impact with digital transformation, innovation and expertise, creating and growing category, leading brands on a global scale led our business values of innovation, leadership, ambition, decisiveness, and collaboration. With a global network of 16 fulfilment centers supported by state-of-the-art technology, we are continuing to drive increased efficiencies through automation, offering multiple delivery options so customers get their orders faster to a destination of their choice.

Our Beauty division has seen exciting growth in categories like fragrance. Our award-winning apps have given customers new ways to shop for our unrivaled product range, and we have successfully launched our Beauty Plus loyalty scheme, which already has almost 1 million members.

Our vertically integrated operation enables us to be at the forefront of new consumer trends, seen us launch innovative products such as the Whey Forward and Myprotein's frozen ready meal range. Through strategic partnerships, we are elevating our retail presence, reflecting customer buying habits.

Ingenuity continues to build momentum as a digital commerce leader and proven brand builder. We have formed meaningful and complimentary long-term strategic alliances and partnerships. And through our pillars of technology, digital and operations, we offer brands a multi-channel approach to reach online

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.