Feverpitched

With all the talk of recession either upon us or just over the horizon, let's explore a possible segment of the market that may hold up better than others. Lyn Alden recently provided our members with a macroeconomic update and some in-depth analysis and commentary from the pharma/biotech sector. Here are some of her thoughts regarding Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Fundamentals with Lyn Alden

"The healthcare sector, broadly speaking, is a useful portfolio segment due to its recession-resistant characteristics. Individuals and governments don't tend to cut healthcare spending during recessions, even as other more cyclical sectors contract. During raging bull markets, healthcare stocks will likely underperform the broad equity market. During bear markets, they tend to hold up better than the broad equity market. Due to various macro factors including valuation, inflation, interest rates, and capital flows, I don't expect very strong S&P 500 performance during the 2020s decade, especially in inflation-adjusted terms. This gives an opportunity for more value-oriented and dividend-yielding companies, including a number of pharmaceutical and biotech companies, to grind out decent returns relative to the major indices. One of my preferred healthcare stocks continues to be Bristol-Myers Squibb. Their acquisition of Celgene in 2019 strengthened their pipeline against various exclusivity expirations, which has allowed them to maintain steady growth." FastGraphs "They pay a dividend yield of well over 3%. Over the past four years since their Celgene acquisition, they have increased their dividend by an average of 8.5% per year. They also have been mildly reducing their share count."

YCharts

The Technical Viewpoint

Assembled within our ranks we have some of the finest analysts in this field - true master craftsmen of their trade. Even among such experts, there will be moments where their near-term views slightly diverge. We will discuss this in the next section.

However, for now, in the bigger picture, both of our lead analysts are seeing higher prices for BMY. It's just a matter of the next few weeks for action that will determine the ultimate target overhead.

Attached herein you can see the nearer term view from Zac Mannes and Garrett Patten.

StockWaves / MotiveWave StockWaves / MotiveWave

Garrett's chart shows the possibility of one more low in the Red path for C of [4]. Zac is illustrating this path as his primary. To boil this down to actionable analysis, a move down to the $62 area is plausible. It would appear though that Garrett's Blue path is playing out instead. So, we keep the Red path as an alternate scenario and follow the Blue path until support is broken.

Risk

Should price move below $66 in the near term then Blue becomes less likely and Red could be asserting itself. Ultimately, we see a longer-term target range of $99 - $106 for BMY.

"When Mom And Dad Disagree"

This is the title of one of my all-time favorite posts authored by Avi Gilburt here at ElliottWaveTrader. Please allow me to share a few excerpts and then we will discuss how this relates to BMY.

(The following portion is a quote from the book Elliott Wave Principle by Prechter and Frost.)

"Of course, there are often times when, despite a rigorous analysis, there is no clearly preferred interpretation. At such times, you must wait until the count resolves itself. When after a while the apparent jumble gets into a clearer picture, the probability that a turning point is at hand can suddenly and excitingly rise to nearly 100%."

(Avi's comments from the post continue below.)

"This commonly occurs during corrective structures within waves 2 and 4. You see, corrective structures are quite variable in nature. While we can often identify targets and turning points with a high degree of accuracy when dealing with standard impulsive structures, the corrective structures can take many different twists and turns that are not always foreseeable. During these times, you will likely see disagreement among highly competent analysts. I believe that we have the best Elliotticians on the planet on our site, as they provide the most accurate of Elliott Wave counts, especially since they apply a more objective framework through Fibonacci Pinball, which is only applied here rigorously, as we created it. When you take what I just said into consideration, and you have two highly qualified analysts providing you opposite expectations on the larger degree (as opposed to a smaller degree disagreement), that should suggest to you that the particular chart is not one you may want to be trading in an aggressive fashion. So, there's clearly something which can be gleaned from the fact that two highly qualified analysts see different potentials from the same chart. Yet, most of the time, disagreement is only seen in the micro structure during a corrective move, and you must recognize this important distinction. In this case, both analysts view the structure as being corrective and simply disagree about the micro path of a variable segment of the market action. This is not an issue, as you should have already been forewarned of us entering a corrective phase, and have adjusted accordingly as I mentioned about."

How Does This Help Me Decide About BMY?

Yes, there's a bit of uncertainty regarding the very near-term most likely path. However, both analysts, Zac and Garrett project the probable road ahead leading to higher prices. Lyn Alden also favors this pick via the fundamentals.

With a slightly longer-term point of view, BMY is a solid addition to a dividend portfolio. Risk management is always key. So, we have our price levels that tell us when to shift our weight and even when to turn defensive.

I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that we provide our perspective by ranking probabilistic market movements based upon the structure of the market price action. And if we maintain a certain primary perspective as to how the market will move next, and the market breaks that pattern, it clearly tells us that we were wrong in our initial assessment. But here's the most important part of the analysis: We also provide you with an alternative perspective at the same time we provide you with our primary expectation, and let you know when to adopt that alternative perspective before it happens.

There are many ways to analyze and track stocks and the market they form. Some are more consistent than others. For us, this method has proved the most reliable and keeps us on the right side of the trade much more often than not. Nothing is perfect in this world, but for those looking to open their eyes to a new universe of trading and investing, why not consider studying this further? It may just be one of the most illuminating projects you undertake.