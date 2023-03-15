Hookipa Pharma: A Speculative Biotech Worthy Of A Spot On My Watch List

Apr. 18, 2023 5:23 PM ETHOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)MRK, GILD, RHHBY
Summary

  • Hookipa Pharma’s platform has two technologies that are based on arenaviruses that stimulate the immune system to be used to combat infectious diseases or cancer.
  • The replication defective modified arenavirus termed VaxWave, is designed to safely express antigens that excite the immune system for infectious diseases. Gilead has partnered for HIV and HBV programs.
  • Hookipa's TheraT tech employs attenuated-viral vectors to stimulate the immune system to fight cancer. The company is working with Merck and Roche in separate programs.
  • HOOK’s market cap is around $40M and is trading at discount for its partnership revenue and price-to-book. In addition, the ticker currently has a negative enterprise value.
  • Any positive update could force the market to value the ticker in line with its peers. I believe HOOK is worthy of a spot on my speculative watch list.
Cancer malignant cells

koto_feja

The COVID-19 pandemic generated an immense amount of interest and investments in biotech tickers as the world became reliant on their cutting-edge technology to make it through. Eventually, the momentum subsided and most of the small-cap biotechs have been chopping around

Hookipa's Arenavirus MOA For Oncology

Hookipa's Arenavirus MOA For Oncology (Hookipa Pharma)

Hookipa Pharma and Roche Partnership

Hookipa Pharma and Roche Partnership (Hookipa Pharma)

Hookipa Pharma Pipeline

Hookipa Pharma Pipeline (Hookipa Pharma)

Hookipa Pharma and Gilead Partnership

Hookipa Pharma and Gilead Partnership (Hookipa Pharma)

HOOK Capital Structure

HOOK Capital Structure (Seeking Alpha)

HOOK Valuation Grades

HOOK Valuation Grades (Seeking Alpha)

HOOK Analyst Revenue Estimates

HOOK Analyst Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Hookipa's Upcoming Catalysts

Hookipa's Upcoming Catalysts (Hookipa Pharma)

HOOK Daily Chart

HOOK Daily Chart (Trendspider)

