Coffee Can Portfolio 1 Month Update

Apr. 18, 2023 5:26 PM ETCODX, HON, KO, L, NTDOF, NTDOY, PEP, POL, PRPH, SELB, SMLR, JAKK
Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
1.9K Followers

Summary

  • After one month, the coffee can small cap portfolio has 14 stocks up and 12 stocks down.
  • The biggest gainer over one month was JAKKS Pacific with a 45.8% gain.
  • The biggest drag was Co-Diagnostics with a 43.66% decrease.

grounded coffee in jar on wooden background

aykut karahan /iStock via Getty Images

The coffee can portfolio

Below are the 1 month results of the 15 Year buy and hold "coffee can" portfolio from a recent article of mine posted in March 2023. The portfolio is based on

My own excel small cap magic formula under $1b stocks

My own excel

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
1.9K Followers
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter.  I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. Many of my articles are effectively book reviews through application.My working background is in private debt financing and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JAKK, CODX, POL, SELB, PRPH, HON, KO, PEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.