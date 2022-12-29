NicoElNino

(Note: all '$' figures are CAD, not USD, unless stated otherwise.)

Investment Thesis

Dye & Durham Limited (TSX:DND:CA) is a high-growth Canadian consolidator that provides cloud-based software solutions to automate processes for legal firms, banks and financial service institutions, and government organizations in North America, Europe, and Australia. Over the years, the company has been aggressively pursuing an M&A strategy of acquiring other software companies in the industry and has situated itself as a market leader in the geographies it serves.

While the company has a highly levered balance sheet for a software company and faces short-term headwinds as it relates to the real-estate sector, the company's transaction-based revenue model is highly profitable, scalable, and offers significant pricing power. Combined with a low valuation on both a historical and relative basis, I view Dye & Durham shares as attractive.

Company Overview

Dye & Durham is a Canadian software provider of data and payments technology designed for law firms, financial services companies, and government organizations. The company sells payments infrastructure technology to various governments and financial services companies and is a provider of real estate software technology, which helps real estate professionals manage data in purchasing and financing properties. It also sells business solutions software that are involved in M&A, business registry, and due diligence.

Dye & Durham has over 60,000 customers across North America, Europe, and Australia, many of which are blue-chip customers who tend to stick with their workflow software provider, leading to a highly recurring revenue business model. Its low customer churn of 3.9% and an average tenure of 16.6 years for its top 100 accounts support its predictable and sticky business model. Its primary customer base includes federal and provincial governments, various banks and financial institutions, along with legal professionals.

Company report

A key part of Dye & Durham's success over the years has been its disciplined capital allocation strategy focused on aggressive M&A. Since 2013, it has completed over 20 acquisitions which have led to explosive growth in both the top and bottom line.

While the benefits of SaaS-models are well-known to most investors, Dye & Durham is unique in that it operates a 'transaction-based revenue model' in which fees are charged on a flow through cost to clients in the form of disbursement. For example, if a client has a $1 million real estate transaction, Dye & Durham would charge them $129. For an auto financing transaction of $50k, that may be a cost of only $8-16 on the lease or purchase. This transaction-based revenue model allows for significant price elasticity and almost unconstrained pricing power for the company that allows for revenues to be high-margin, re-occurring and perpetual in nature, and very scalable. With deeply embedded customers whose workflow is mission-critical and essential, I view the company as operating a low-risk business model with what the company calls 'annuity-like revenue streams'.

Revenue Segmentation

Author, based on company filings

When we look at the geographic segmentation of the Dye & Durham's revenue, more than half comes from Canada, 30% comes from Europe, and 15% comes from Australia. It holds the #1 market position in Canada and UK & Ireland, and has the #2 market position in Australia, illustrating its dominance across Western markets.

Market Position (Investor Presentation)

One of the things that first drew me to Dye & Durham was its explosive growth, particularly in new markets. The growth in Europe (United Kingdom and Ireland) and Australia are significant. In Q1 of 2021, DND announced a $87 million acquisition of SAI Global's Property Division and $166 Million acquisition of GlobalX, investing over $250 million to creating a leading and financially meaningful Australian platform. For its UK and Ireland segment, the company has also been on an acquisition spree. In September 2020, it purchased R-Squared Bidco Limited (a leading U.K. cloud-based real estate due diligence platform and certain related assets for total consideration of $59.2 million. It also completed other acquisitions in 2021 and 2022 deploying hundreds of millions of dollars. This is all part of Dye & Durham's strategy of acquiring Platform companies in the real estate, data insights, legal, and payments infrastructure space.

Financials

In its most recent quarter, Dye & Durham generated revenues of $129.7 million up 54% from the same period last year while adjusted EBITDA increased 53%. In just the last two years, the company has spent $1.7 billion in capital with an average purchase price of 16.2x EBITDA which has been quickly compressed to 6.7x EBITDA with realized synergies. The company continues to see new opportunities which would extend Dye & Durham's reach into the ecosystem around its core business and diversify into new markets.

After reporting its recent quarter, Dye & Durham withdrew their guidance for F2023. To maintain current operating margins of 50-60%, the company anticipates cost cutting of 10% across the company, with the majority of the impact in the current quarter. While this is certainly a negative in the short-term, it seems the market has already begun to discount this in the company's valuation.

With respect to the balance sheet, Dye & Durham has $224 million in cash and $880 million in long-term debt, implying 3x LTM EBITDA leverage excluding 3.75% convertible debentures, which is high for a software company.

Revenue and EBITDA 2016-2022 (Author, based on company filings)

Over the last three years, revenue has grown at 114% annually with an average EBITDA margin in the 40% range (adjusted EBITDA in the mid-50s). Much of this growth is attributed to the company's aggressive M&A strategy. While I don't view this explosive growth rate as sustainable, particularly given their levered balance sheet, with EBITDA increasing, I believe the company will continue to grow revenues in the double digits and look to de-lever over the next year or two.

On the company's latest conference call, management indicated that they see various opportunities on the M&A front "ranging from small to larger ones" and sees potential targets that offer diversification and high recurring revenue more positively.

Acquisition Strategy

Since the IPO in July 2020, D&D has deployed a total of $1.8 billion on acquisitions across Canada, UK, Ireland, and Australia. Given the current economic environment, Dye & Durham has been "focused more on smaller tuck-in acquisitions given the macroeconomic environment” and feels that "in times like this it’s best to be cautious” (CEO Matt Proud). For 2023, the company expects that it will pursue targets in the tens of millions rather than hundreds of millions.

This differs from Dye & Durham's previous strategy of acquiring larger companies such as DoProcess LP, the largest Canadian provider of real estate practice management software for $542 million in December 2020 and Telus Corp.’s financial solutions business and other assets a year later for $500-million. In the second half of 2021, Dye & Durham announced another mega deal which would have been its largest ever, to purchase publicly traded Link, for $3.2-billion. The acquisition would have allowed Dye & Durham to grow its operations in the financial data products and software space, however the deal ultimately did not pan out due to UK regulatory challenges along with negotiations to cut the offer price.

M&A Synergy Realization (Investor Presentation)

As shown from the chart above, Dye & Durham continues to expand through M&A and realize synergies post acquisitions, with a blended post-synergy EBITDA multiple of 7.8x. While the broader macro climate in the last few quarters has negatively affected the business in recent months and led to a slightly expanded multiple, Dye & Durham continues to leverage its robust and proven M&A strategy to acquire complementary products and businesses. It also plans to further grow and build on its product offerings through smaller tuck-in acquisitions. I believe this should allow the company to create additional value through operational efficiencies over time.

Catalysts

Along with its M&A strategy, there are a few key near-term and long-term catalysts investors should look out for. The first is rolling out the REX platform in Quebec across Canada. The REX platform will be the country's only platform with the capacity to enable real estate stakeholders to move data and payments securely. The second is an expectation of mean reversion across global real estate activities in which Dye & Durham should be a beneficiary as the market recovers. Over a third of the company's revenue is from non-real-estate revenues, which provides diversification, stability, and predictability to sales and free cash flow generation Furthermore, with a committed view toward optimizing the company's current mix and pricing, Dye & Durham should drive additional subscription and recurring revenue. Given that the nature of the company's services is mission critical, a sticky business model ensures stable and predictable revenues over time.

Another key catalyst is the a buyout whereby Dye & Durham is taken private. Companies like dentalcorp Holdings Limited (DNTL:CA) and Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS:CA) recently undertook strategic reviews to unlock shareholder value, viewing their share prices as depressed in the market. In the spring of 2021, the company announced interest from a group of shareholders led by management that the company should consider a strategic review to unlock shareholder value. This was being considered at $50.50, a near 23% premium to the market value of shares at the time. While this plan was ultimately scrapped, today, shares are less than half what they were in 2021 despite revenues more than doubling and EBITDA up 3x over the period. While broader equity markets are down and the macro environment has certainly changed, I believe investors are giving the company little credit for what they've been able to accomplish.

Risks

With the company pursuing an aggressive M&A strategy, since 2021, short-term liquidity ratios like the current ratio has fallen from 4.5x to 1.6x and debt-to-equity has worsened from 0.80 to 2.13. While much of the latter ratio can be attributed to a reduction in 12.4 million shares outstanding, reducing shareholder's equity, the company has some $1 billion bearing interest at prime + 4.75%. How Dye & Durham manages this risk going forward will be of key importance as it pursues its M&A strategy however the risks seemed to be priced into the company's valuation.

Dye & Durham is a classic case of a great company with a poor balance sheet. While debt has not fallen as a result of continued M&A and debt currently equal to the company's market cap, the company's true pricing power should allow them to deliver relatively quickly, especially if we start to see signs of life in the real estate market. Two years ago, when the company hiked real estate software costs 400%, many of customers still chose to stay with the company because of limited alternatives an already ingrained software infrastructure (customer churn of less than 2%). It should also be noted that the while a class-action lawsuit was filed, the company ended up winning and having their legal bills paid.

Valuation

Based on four analysts with 12-month target prices on Dye & Durham's stock, the average target price is $26.00, with a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $25.00.

With shares of Dye and Durham down over 65% this year, it's worth looking at the stock to see if shares are a buy. At present, Dye & Durham currently trades at 6.4x EV / 2023 consensus EBITDA vs. comparable SaaS peers at 16.2x. Part of the reason for the valuation disconnect is the anticipated slowdown in property transactions. Since a large part of Dye & Durham's business is exposed to real estate end-markets, as real estate transaction activity falls, its business may be somewhat susceptible to near-term headwinds. Given the rapid rise in interest rates across Canada, UK, and Australia, macro/rate uncertainty going forward, real estate activity should remain under pressure over the next few quarters. Following significant market correction in the real estate market globally, I believe Dye & Durham is well positioned to benefit from a rebound in market activity and real estate transactions reverting to long-term averages.

Conclusion

In summary, Dye & Durham is a market leader of software solutions with a strong reputation and loyal customer base in North America with a growing international presence through strategic acquisitions. The company has demonstrated that it can consistently grow revenues and profitability and has an experienced management team with a track record of success.

With its recent acquisitions, I believe there continues to be significant growth opportunities in new markets and the company's focus towards multiple smaller acquisitions versus fewer large ones reduces the risk of a materially poor acquisition. While the company has a poor balance sheet for a software company, its rapid increase in margins and profitability and strong pricing power through its transaction-based revenue model should bring down leverage ratios and support continued M&A growth.

In my view, while there are risks concerning the company's balance sheet and the broader macroeconomic environment as it relates to real estate, it seems the risks have been priced into the stock at 6.4x next year's EBITDA. For a company that once traded at nearly 3x this multiple two years ago and currently trades at more than half the valuation of its SaaS peers (16.2x), I believe Dye & Durham is an attractive investment today.

