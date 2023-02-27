digidreamgrafix/iStock via Getty Images

The substantial increase in interest rates last year is beginning to impact the commercial property market. As discussed in recent articles, the valuations of most commercial properties are intimately tied to real interest rates. The "capitalization rate" or NOI-to-property price usually rises and falls with real interest rates on Treasury bonds. This relationship exists because both inflation-indexed Treasury bonds and properties pay yields that are expected to keep up with inflation. Last year, real interest rates rose from all-time lows (mirrored by excessively low cap rates - or high property prices) to very high historical levels - indicating property valuations should decline. Commercial property prices lag the Treasury bond market by around 12-18 months because property transactions take much longer.

During the first months of 2023, we've seen a massive decline in commercial property transaction volumes with an acceleration in the rise of capitalization rates. This shift comes as banks struggle with off-balance-sheet devaluations on MBS and CMBS loan assets, a primary culprit behind the recent "banking crisis." Accordingly, financing is becoming more complex at reasonable rates as many commercial properties decline. Problematically, many REITs use relatively short-term funding from 2-5 years, meaning they may struggle to refinance as LTV's rise with lower property prices.

The change impacts specific segments of the REIT sector. As detailed in "Public Storage: Why 'Low Risk' REITs Are The Most Vulnerable Today, " many "lower risk" REITs are at higher risk since the "interest rate" on property valuations has a larger impact on those properties with lower capitalization rates. For the same reason, "low-risk" investment-grade corporate bonds (LQD) declined by much more than "junk bonds" (JNK) last year. Of course, office REITs are taking an extra hit because the sector also faces rising vacancies as hybrid work becomes more common and leases expire without new contracts. Over the coming years, this change will permanently increase office vacancies and, therefore, lower rents for remaining tenants.

Accordingly, the "fair value" capitalization rates of office properties are rising much faster than the commercial property sector at large. Certain office REITs are facing massive declines in equity value amid this storm. One notable example is Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) which has lost around half its value since 2021. Many analysts are bullish on HIW due to its high 8.5% yield at a low forward "P/FFO" of just 6.2X. While there are many at-risk office REITs today, HIW is particularly interesting as its leading office REITs lower and, therefore, may either be a harbinger of more significant strain or a "deep-value" opportunity.

A Realistic Outlook For Office REITs

To me, it appears many office REIT analysts underestimate the strains in the sector due to the attractiveness of high yields and overemphasis on historical performance. Many seem to view the sharp rise in office vacancies from 12% in 2019 to nearly 18% today (higher than the post-recession 2012 level) as a temporary concern. Since 2020, there has been a substantial shift toward hybrid and remote work, now used by around half of companies. Although not all employers are happy with the change, it leads to significant cost savings once leases expire and is generally preferred by employees. Productivity levels of hybrid and remote work are also improving as supportive technological infrastructure is developed.

In my view, it is unrealistic that these companies will, or can, force their employees to return to offices; and most have no interest in doing so due to associated savings. At this point, the shift toward remote work is not as quick as it was in 2020, but it is not reversing. The impact of this change has not yet been seen in office properties since vacancy levels significantly lag corporate policy changes. At the current levels, according to Cushman & Wakefield, over 25% of current offices are expected to become obsolete by 2030, 60% will require significant upgrades to overcome competitive obsolescence, and just the remaining 15% is expected to remain stable.

Most REITs, including Highwoods, own higher-quality property portfolios than the office sector. Highwoods has seen its vacancy level rise from ~8% in 2019 to ~9% last year, much less than most office properties. The REIT also primarily owns properties in more attractive Southeastern US areas, almost all of which are situated in local "best business district" zones. As more companies move toward this region from the Northeast, demand growth may partially offset losses from remote work trends. If CBRE's "office prime vs. secondary bifurcation" prediction comes true, Highwoods may not face substantial declines in NOI over the coming years. HIW's substantial valuation decline indicates it will likely face significant strains. Although it may outperform the office sector, that means little if the industry is crumbling.

What is Highwoods Worth?

Realistically, the net asset value of HIW is declining as capitalization rates on office properties increase due to the rise in real interest rates and the decline in office property demand. Although HIW's properties are of higher quality, I believe its rental income will not keep up with inflation while its costs continue to grow as the office glut grows. The impact of hybrid and remote work trends will not be fully seen until 2030 as leases expire and companies are encouraged to downsize offices, meaning total national vacancies have likely only begun to rise. As indicated by the yield curve, a potential recession this year would likely significantly accelerate this trend.

In 2022, Highwoods had an operating income of $241M, depreciation of $288M, and rental revenue of $830M. The company's operating margin was 29% in 2022, the same as in years prior. Its net operating income (OI plus depreciation) was $529M, or ~64% of revenue - the same as years prior. Accordingly, the broader strains in office properties have not significantly impacted Highwood's income and profitability thus far.

Aside from real estate assets, Highwood had ~$900M in other tangible assets at the end of last year, compared to $3.53B in total liabilities and preferred equity. At its current $2.52B market capitalization, its properties' implied total market value is $5.15B (2.52B + 3.53B - 900M, or equity value + liabilities minus other assets = value of remaining property assets). Interestingly, this is essentially equal to its property portfolio's current balance sheet value because HIW is trading at its book value.

With an NOI of ~$529M and an implied property portfolio value of $5.15B, the implied cap rate on Highwood's properties is 10.3% which is high. In 2019, before its crash, the company had an NOI of $446M, $612M in non-property tangible assets, and $2.86B in total liabilities and preferred equity. In January 2020, its market capitalization was around $5.6B, implying the "market value" of its property assets was ~$7.85B, giving it an implied capitalization rate of 5.6%. According to CBRE's research, cap rates for office properties ranged from ~5% to 11% at the end of last year, although cap rate expansion is accelerating in 2023 as transaction volumes plummet.

Overall, the change in Highwood's implied capitalization rate is huge and potentially indicative of undervaluation. At the beginning of 2020, its 5.5% implied cap rate was likely too low; however, its 10.3% implied capitalization rate today is likely too high. At the end of last year, only the worst office properties sold at such high cap rates, and Highwood's portfolio is of above-average quality. Of course, that is likely changing quickly this year as transaction volumes plummet and push capitalization rates higher. Given the 2% rise in real interest rates since 2020, the "interest rate impact" alone should only bring Highwood's capitalization rate to around 8% (from 6% to 8%), indicating the "work from home impact" is having a much more considerable influence on HIW's value.

The Bottom Line

By historical measures, Highwoods is trading at a low valuation today with an implied capitalization usually reserved for distressed REITs. On a TTM basis, HIW's income is solid, and the company has largely avoided the rise in vacancies thus far. Over the coming years, I suspect it will still suffer NOI compression as vacancies increase as leases expire. Although its assets may fare much better than "average" office properties, the immense obsolescence outlook for office properties would still likely negatively impact its NOI 5-10 years out. Until then, HIW should still deliver decent NOI at a high dividend yield, and potential corporate relocation trends could slow the trend.

In the immediate term, I believe HIW is a bit undervalued. Using a conservative 9% fair-value capitalization rate, its estimated property market value would be $5.88B today. Adding other assets and subtracting liabilities, its estimated net asset value (at a 9% cap rate) is around $3.25B, or 29% above its current market valuation (a target share price of ~$30). The company was trading closer to that valuation before the "banking crisis," indicating investors are concerned that bank solvency issues will upset commercial property lending facilities. In my view, this is a reasonable concern given the likely significant increase in LTVs among office loans and broader issues in the CMBS market.

Although I believe the stock is moderately undervalued today, I am not bullish and have a neutral outlook on HIW. In the short term, its valuation today appears unreasonable, given very few quality offices are selling at 10%+ capitalization rates. However, looking out to 2025+, when more leases expire, and vacancies rise, there could be tremendous declines in office rents as property owners due to the sector's relative demand inelasticity. In other words, office property margins could fall to (or below) zero if vacancies rise sufficiently as supply rises permanently above demand (at least until offices are converted or abandoned).

Unless there is a strong revival in in-office work (likely requiring significant property upgrades), I do not believe Highwood will avoid this troubling fate. Some of its properties may fare fine, but others could become worthless if the local business district ecosystem disappears. In other words, if enough companies leave a business district for WFH, then all companies may go as the area becomes desolate and dangerous. This is a huge issue today in the Northeast US and West Coast, but it could eventually spread to the Southeast markets.

Accordingly, if we extrapolate five to ten years out, Highwoods may be overvalued today as it remains unclear how all of its properties will fare. HIW may be undervalued in the short term, and it remains unclear if dire office market predictions pan out. However, looking at the survey data regarding office demand trends, "mass office exodus" appears to be a distinct possibility that could lead to the bankruptcy of many office REITs. That said, HIW is in a better position than many of its peers, justifying a bullish opportunity for investors who believe office property demand will not collapse.