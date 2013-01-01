Who's Buying 15.1% Yielding Arbor Realty Trust?

Apr. 19, 2023 7:00 AM ETArbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR)2 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • It seems that the trending REIT articles on Seeking Alpha are the ones that are flashing double-digit dividends.
  • Let’s add one more name to the list: Arbor Realty Trust - Yielding 15.1%.
  • Arbor Realty currently trades at a blended P/E of 4.88x which is a significant discount to their normal P/E of 8.66x.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »

For Rent Real Estate Sign In Front of a Row of Apartment Condominiums Balconies and Garage Doors.

Feverpitched

I just finished an article titled “The Safest Dividend Is The One That’s Just Been Raised” and I explained that,

“I’ve noticed that more investors are becoming interested in dividend-paying stocks, but in my opinion, many are buying them for

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Yahoo FInance

ABR

ABR - Investor Presentation

A picture containing diagram Description automatically generated

ABR - Form 10-K (in thousands)

ABR

ABR - Form 10-K (in thousands)

Table Description automatically generated

ABR - Form 10-K (in thousands)

NINGI

NINGI

Graphical user interface, text, application, email Description automatically generated

NINGI - About Us

ABR

ABR - Form 10-K

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated with low confidence

ABR - Investor Presentation

Text Description automatically generated

ABR - Press Release

Google

Google

Chart, waterfall chart Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

Chart, waterfall chart Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

Chart Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

ABR - Investor Presentation (compiled by iREIT)

ABR - Investor Presentation

ABR - Investor Presentation

Graphical user interface, application, table Description automatically generated

ABR - Dividend History / Historical Price (compiled by iREIT)

Table Description automatically generated

ABR - Form 10-K (compiled by iREIT)

FAST Graphs

FAST Graphs

FAST Graphs

FAST Graphs

Subscribe to Get the Sweet 16 REIT Report

When you subscribe to iREIT on Alpha you will get a free copy of our Sweet 16 REIT report in addition to access to all of our tools and resources.

Also, every new member will get a free copy of my new book, REITs For Dummies (summer 2023). Take the 2-week FREE trial and I can assure you that you will enjoy being part of the iREIT family.

Logo Description automatically generated

Click HERE for the 2-week FREE trial

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
109.19K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 100,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 (based on page views) and has over 108,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies. 

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABR, MPW, BXMT, STWD, SACH, NLCP, IIPR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.