Vadym Pastukh/iStock via Getty Images

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is a major streamer and is important for broader averages as they are in the NASDAQ (COMP.IND) and S&P 500 Index (SP500). Their earnings matter. It also gives us a read on the economy. We wanted to cover the Netflix Q1 earnings because we have opined that the economy is going to worsen, and we expect stocks to sell off. At the time of this writing, NFLX stock is down 5% after hours. Whether dip buyers step in remains to be seen, and the overall quarter was "ok" - but it came with some surprises.

The first Q1 announcement was that the DVD business is officially done. They will shut down the DVDs-through-mail business. For decades, Netflix, Inc. has mailed out over 5 billion DVD and Blu-ray rentals to subscribers across the U.S. The final Netflix DVDs will be shipped out at the end of September. What is interesting is that the pioneer of streaming maintained the business for so long. So, that is now gone.

We think the biggest surprise here was the growth of the ad supported tier. This suggests subscribers are trading down. Now, the average revenue per user, or ARPU, could increase, but that remains to be seen, depending on the revenues from the ads, so the income isn't just from the subscriber fees anymore.

Average paid memberships increased 4% year-over-year. The new ads plan allows consumers a lower price point to entry, which could lead to more subscribers, but it will need to be in tandem with the password crackdown on sharing accounts. This is the path to more subs. What remains to be seen is if regular subscribers to the ad-free product trade down. But the growth in the ad-supported tier suggests that people are willing to subscribe to the cheaper alternative. This could be a reflection of the pinch on consumers particularly at the lower end of the income spectrum. Overall, the results and guidance are shown below:

Netflix Q1 Letter to Shareholders

As you can see revenue was up 3.4%. There was strength in the U.S. and Canada, as well as Latin America. Europe lagged some. Paid net adds were 1.75 million, while paid memberships are up 4.9% from last year. Operating margin was 21%, while EPS was $2.88, down from $3.53 a year ago. For the stock to continue to rally, we will need to see earnings growth going forward. The potential is there for a ramp, but keep in mind competition remains intense as well, from both cable services and many rival streaming services. The competition for subs and content will only increase.

The outlook is decent. Netflix, Inc. is guiding for Q2 2023 operating income of $1.6 billion, which will be flat year-over-year with an operating margin of 19%, down from 20% last year. Much of this is from currency issues, but it is noteworthy. Revenues are projected to grow 3-4%. However, the company expects revenue growth

"to accelerate over the course of the second half of 2023 as we continue to improve our service, more broadly roll out paid sharing in Q2 and grow our advertising business."

They are still targeting a 2023 operating margin of 18%-20%. In Q2, they believe most revenue growth will come from the ad-supported tier. What we think was the most positive takeaway was that net cash generated by operating activities was $2.2 billion vs. $0.9 billion a year ago. Free cash flow was most impressive as in Q1 it totaled $2.1 billion versus $0.8 billion a year ago. Netflix increased its outlook to $3.5 billion of free cash flow the full year 2023, up from $3.0 billion a year ago.

This has the market confused. Netflix, Inc. stock initially dove 10% and has recovered to down just 3% after hours. As more analysis and commentaries come out, this can change, and this market has been very positive for stocks. We would not be surprised to see a red-to-green flip, especially if it can be argued Netflix, Inc. ARPU can grow with the ad-supported tier and password sharing crackdown.