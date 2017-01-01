Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is a major streamer and is important for broader averages as they are in the NASDAQ (COMP.IND) and S&P 500 Index (SP500). Their earnings matter. It also gives us a read on the economy. We wanted to cover the Netflix Q1 earnings because we have opined that the economy is going to worsen, and we expect stocks to sell off. At the time of this writing, NFLX stock is down 5% after hours. Whether dip buyers step in remains to be seen, and the overall quarter was "ok" - but it came with some surprises.
The first Q1 announcement was that the DVD business is officially done. They will shut down the DVDs-through-mail business. For decades, Netflix, Inc. has mailed out over 5 billion DVD and Blu-ray rentals to subscribers across the U.S. The final Netflix DVDs will be shipped out at the end of September. What is interesting is that the pioneer of streaming maintained the business for so long. So, that is now gone.
We think the biggest surprise here was the growth of the ad supported tier. This suggests subscribers are trading down. Now, the average revenue per user, or ARPU, could increase, but that remains to be seen, depending on the revenues from the ads, so the income isn't just from the subscriber fees anymore.
Average paid memberships increased 4% year-over-year. The new ads plan allows consumers a lower price point to entry, which could lead to more subscribers, but it will need to be in tandem with the password crackdown on sharing accounts. This is the path to more subs. What remains to be seen is if regular subscribers to the ad-free product trade down. But the growth in the ad-supported tier suggests that people are willing to subscribe to the cheaper alternative. This could be a reflection of the pinch on consumers particularly at the lower end of the income spectrum. Overall, the results and guidance are shown below:
As you can see revenue was up 3.4%. There was strength in the U.S. and Canada, as well as Latin America. Europe lagged some. Paid net adds were 1.75 million, while paid memberships are up 4.9% from last year. Operating margin was 21%, while EPS was $2.88, down from $3.53 a year ago. For the stock to continue to rally, we will need to see earnings growth going forward. The potential is there for a ramp, but keep in mind competition remains intense as well, from both cable services and many rival streaming services. The competition for subs and content will only increase.
The outlook is decent. Netflix, Inc. is guiding for Q2 2023 operating income of $1.6 billion, which will be flat year-over-year with an operating margin of 19%, down from 20% last year. Much of this is from currency issues, but it is noteworthy. Revenues are projected to grow 3-4%. However, the company expects revenue growth
"to accelerate over the course of the second half of 2023 as we continue to improve our service, more broadly roll out paid sharing in Q2 and grow our advertising business."
They are still targeting a 2023 operating margin of 18%-20%. In Q2, they believe most revenue growth will come from the ad-supported tier. What we think was the most positive takeaway was that net cash generated by operating activities was $2.2 billion vs. $0.9 billion a year ago. Free cash flow was most impressive as in Q1 it totaled $2.1 billion versus $0.8 billion a year ago. Netflix increased its outlook to $3.5 billion of free cash flow the full year 2023, up from $3.0 billion a year ago.
This has the market confused. Netflix, Inc. stock initially dove 10% and has recovered to down just 3% after hours. As more analysis and commentaries come out, this can change, and this market has been very positive for stocks. We would not be surprised to see a red-to-green flip, especially if it can be argued Netflix, Inc. ARPU can grow with the ad-supported tier and password sharing crackdown.
Our analysts are available all day during market hours for you!
This article was written by
We have made millionaires! We are proud to have created thousands of WINNERS. We are the team behind the top performing investing group BAD BEAT Investing. Quad 7 Capital was founded in 2017 by a team that consists of a long time investor, health researcher, financial author, professor, professional cardplayer, and hedge fund analysts.
The BAD BEAT Investing service is a specialized carve out of Quad 7 Capital and launched in 2018. The service is run by a team of hedge fund analysts. This a top performing investing group service relative to market returns. It is focused on trading opportunistic inflections, and leveraging mispriced stocks and momentum driven events for rapid-return swing trades, options education, and long-term investments. We also teach investors how to hedge their portfolios. Further, it offers a direct access line to our traders all day during market hours and provides daily market commentary.
Quad 7 Capital as a whole has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory and the sciences. The company has experience with government, academia, and private industry, including investment banking, boutique trading firms, and hedge funds. We offer market opinion and analysis, and we cover a wide range of sectors and companies, with particular emphasis on news related items and analyses on growth companies, dividend stocks, banks/financials, industrials, mREITS, biotechnology/ pharmaceuticals, precious metals, and small-cap companies.
If you want to win, follow us, and if you want to make real money, sign up to BAD BEAT Investing today.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NLFX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments