Vera Tikhonova

I am the leader of a Seeking Alpha Income Investing Group. The primary focus of the income investing group is to create income streams via dividends and distributions from a highly diversified set of securities. What's more, we look for dividend payers that offer the opportunity for substantial capital appreciation as well. Our target is a 20% annual total return.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) definitely fits the bill. In regards to the dividend, Ford is already meeting our expectations. We will first cover the dividend details. We will then delve into the reasons why Ford has taken the pole position in the electric vehicle ("EV") race and offers substantial upside potential in the coming years.

Ford Dividend Review

Seeking Alpha Dividend Summary

Seeking Alpha

Ford pays a nice dividend presently. The current yield is 4.34%. Moreover, the payout ratio stands at 26.74%. This means the payout is extremely well-covered and relatively safe. If you were lucky enough to be a shareholder last quarter, the maker of the Model T declared a supplemental dividend of $0.65. The fact of the matter is that Ford pays the highest dividend out of all the automakers by a large margin.

Dividend paying automakers

Finviz

In fact, only four automakers even pay a dividend. Ford's forward dividend yield of 4.73% is by far the largest. So, Ford has the dividend side of the equation solved. It's always nice to get paid while you wait for the capital appreciation to come. Furthermore, due to the fact Ford pays a dividend, it makes the shareholders a little stickier. The substantial payout helps to ease the anxiety volatility can create.

Now let's turn our attention to why I believe Ford has taken the pole position in the EV race and presents a substantial total return buying opportunity right now.

Ford is making all the right EV moves

According to Seeking Alpha News, the Environmental Protection Agency just announced ambitious new set of vehicle emissions standards. The news article states:

As expected, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed an ambitious new set of vehicle emissions standards that could be a boost to electric vehicles. The agency projects the proposals to reduce CO2 emissions by 10 billion tons, "while saving thousands of dollars over the lives of the vehicles meeting these new standards." The standards are also expected to provide the benefit of cutting American dependence on foreign oil. In all, the proposals are slated to reduce oil imports by approximately 20 billion barrels. The agency highlighted a tripling of EV sales since 2020, a 40% increase in public chargers available for these autos, and billions in investments by automakers like Ford (F), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and more. The agency projects that EVs could account for 67% of new light-duty vehicle sales and 46% of new medium-duty vehicle sales in 2032, bolstered by the EPA proposals. Overall, the EPA estimates that the benefits of the proposed standards would exceed costs by at least $1 trillion. "Between 2027 and 2055, the total projected net benefits of the light- and medium-duty proposal range from $850 billion to $1.6 trillion," the agency said in a statement. "The proposal is expected to avoid 7.3 billion tons of CO2 emissions through 2055, equivalent to eliminating all greenhouse gas emissions from the entire current U.S. transportation sector for four years and would also deliver significant health benefits by reducing fine particulate matter that can cause premature death, heart attacks, respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses, aggravated asthma, and decreased lung function."

This is a huge development in regards to the EV industry. What's more, I see Ford making all the right moves to position itself well for the coming transition. The most recent development is Ford's major endeavors to increase battery production in the North America while simultaneously vertically integrating the operations. The latest development detailed in a recent Seeking Alpha news article is the fact Ford is converting its Canadian SUV factory for EV production. The news article states:

Ford Motor Company (F) will reorganize operations for its factory in Oakville, Ontario, Canada to produce EVs, according to a statement on Tuesday. The Dearborn-based automaker announced a C$1.8B ($1.33B) investment in order to transform its Ontario plant into a "hub of electric vehicle manufacturing" and battery pack assembly. The company plans to produce 2M EVs per annum by the end of 2026, aided significantly by the transformed factory. Canada and the Oakville complex will play a vital role in our Ford+ transformation. It will be a modern, super-efficient, vertically integrated site for battery and vehicle assembly," CEO Jim Farley commented. "I'm most excited for the world to see the incredible next-generation electric and fully digitally connected vehicles produced in Oakville." The plant currently manufactures Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus SUVs. Upon completion of plant changes in Q2 2024, the complex is slated to employ 3,000 workers in a 5.4M square foot facility. EV production at the plant is set to begin in 2025."

This is only the latest news in regards to Ford's panoply of positive developments in regards to its EV evolution. You can read about the rest in the Seeking Alpha News Stream.

The bottom line is Ford has made significant strides in bringing battery and vehicle production back to North America and the states. Moreover, the company has secured several deals regarding the raw materials needed to produce the batteries as well. This will help to bring down costs, decrease supply chain disruptions, and eventually lead to profitability. Right now, Ford is losing money regarding their EV endeavors to the tune of $3 billion in 2023 according to management.

Thankfully, the management team just did a complete reorganization of the business units to spot light areas where they can increase efficiencies and cut costs. I expect the next earnings announcement expected on May 2nd post-market to be a positive one.

Seeking Alpha Earnings Preview

Seeking Alpha

Many were anticipating this would be an abysmal earnings season due the the Fed raising rates and the recent banking debacle. Yet, that is clearly not the case. In fact, this is the best start to an earnings season in the past decade.

I expect Ford to add to the positive results. The combination of cost reduction synergies created by the recent reorg coupled with the solid sales and pricing power of the Ford F150 Lightning leads me to believe you will want to be long the day Ford earnings are announced.

The fact of the matter is, I see 28% upside for F stock over the next 12 months. Let me explain.

28% Ford Upside Explained

Ford Current Chart

Finviz

Ford stock has performed quite well since taking a hit after last quarter's earnings. Presently, it is on the brink of breaking out of a long-term downtrend channel. For the first time in a long time, Ford stock has broken above the 200- and 50-day SMAs.

I see the latest positive developments and increased focus for Ford's management as the primary reasons why. They recently reported strong sales and solid pricing power for their flagship vehicle the Ford F150 Lightning. Based on these developments, I see Ford stock finally breaking out of the long-term downtrend channel and recapturing the $16.25 price point, which should act as the next level of resistance.

Ford Long-term Chart

Finviz

One thing I've learned in my 30 years in the market is.. if you want to make profitable investments, you have to buy stocks when they are out of favor, for the most part. Sometimes, during extreme bull markets, you can buy at the highs and sell higher as long as you don't end up being the "greatest fool," as they say. It's like a game of musical chairs when you do it that way.

Yet, the contrarian approach has its own set of issues you must confront as well. Going against the crowd and buying into a stock when it is out of favor is extremely difficult. You must have absolute courage in your convictions. Nonetheless, as they say, fortune favors the bold.

Now let's wrap this up.

The Wrap-Up

Ford Motor Company is making all the right moves in regards to its cost reduction and avoidance initiatives. I see the recent reorganization contributing greatly to the automaker's bottom line going forward. Farley stated they left $2 billion on the table last quarter. I suspect they may have picked it back up this quarter.

On top of this, Ford has made some major moves to prepare for the coming EV evolution of the auto market. The recent governmental developments regarding emissions should add fuel to Ford's EV fire as well. I see Ford coming out on top and eventually winning the EV race. The combination of the nearly 5% well-covered dividend payout with the 28% upside over the next 12 months makes Ford Motor Company stock an ideal total return opportunity.

Those are my thoughts on the matter, I look forward to reading yours. This article is for informational purposes only. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence. Everyone's suitability and situation are different.