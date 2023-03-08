Mario Tama

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) released mixed first quarter results and tepid second quarter guidance. Progress on the ramp up of its ad-supported tier and password sharing feature were key focus areas headed into the latest earnings call, as investors mulled on their impacts on Netflix's profit margins amid a gradual recovery from the post-pandemic slump last year that continues to be blighted by a rocky macro backdrop.

The mixed first quarter results, albeit a low bar, indicate a shaky start to Netflix's recent foray in AVOD and pioneering password sharing - a first in the industry, but likely not the last. But we view the modest second quarter guidance as having sufficiently de-risked for looming macro uncertainties ahead, while additional warnings of further deceleration in 3Q23 due to broader roll-out of password sharing sets the stage on tempering investors' near-term expectations. Yet, Netflix aims at restoring growth acceleration and margin expansion despite rising competition in the heated streaming race by the end of this year. While the ongoing ramp up of new services will certainly weigh on Netflix's ARM and profit margin in the near term, with the weakening consumer likely to pose a threat to its demand environment - both subscriptions and ads - in the coming months, and drive volatility to the stock, we expect the new endeavors, alongside recently implemented cost-cutting efforts, to eventually result in a more evident improvement on P&L by the end of the year.

Earnings Overview

Netflix achieved mixed first quarter results with revenue growth of 4% y/y (+8% cc) to $8.2 billion and earnings of $2.88 per share, which was largely in line management's guidance, although missing consensus estimates for sales slightly by $20 million. The company had added another 1.75 million in paid subscriptions during the first quarter, beating the average estimate of 1.38 million and taking total paid subscriptions up to 233 million. Specifically, core regions UCAN and EMEA, alongside LATAM, had slight net churn, while the lower-ARM APAC segment had 1.1 subscription net adds. ARM grew by 4% y/y on a FX neutral basis, dragged primarily by a substantial mix of net subscription adds in the lower-priced APAC region, offset by robust ARM growth in the higher-paying UCAN region. The results also were largely in line with expectations for some partial subscription churn down to the lower-priced ad-supported tier and full subscription churn due to password sharing's introduction to additional primary regions - including Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain - during the quarter after an earlier trial run in Chile, Peru and Costa Rica.

Looking ahead, management has guided flat revenue growth toward $1.6 billion in sales in the second quarter, with operating margin to accelerate from 20% in the previous year to 19% given lingering FX headwinds. Despite a modest near-term outlook, management maintained optimism in generating $3.5 billion in free cash flow (vs. previous guide of $3.0 billion) by the end of the year, while also de-risking for the looming recession facing Netflix's macro-sensitive business.

Specifically, U.S. retail sales continue to show signs of cooling consumption, with a second consecutive month of declines in March by 1% y/y. An upcoming report on March household demand, which includes "price-adjusted goods and services spending," later this month also is expected to reflect a similar trend, indicating persistent macro-driven challenges to Netflix's consumer-centric business as high inflation and rising interest rates continue to weigh on budgets. Signs of a weakening consumer are further corroborated by the biggest deceleration in debit and credit card spending in more than two years - household spending on credit / debit cards increased by 0.1% y/y in March, a pace not seen since February 2021, with weakness observed "across goods and services." The impact of job cuts earlier this year across all industries - although more prominently in the tech scene, including Netflix - also is starting to flow through the economy, shedding a bleak outlook on the broader consumer demand environment over coming months.

Based on (Bank of America) internal data, households that make more than $125,000 a year saw a drop in annual after-tax wages for the first time since May 2020. The decline in pay may be due in part to hiring freezes and job cuts in industries such as technology and financial services, according to the report…the signs of a slowdown in the labor market and likely weakening of wage growth will probably prove a more persistent drag on consumer spending in the coming months. Source: Bloomberg News

Paid Sharing

After an initial test run on cracking down password sharing launched last year in Chile, Peru and Costa Rica, Netflix has expanded the list of regions subject to the campaign in February to include Canada, Spain, Portugal and New Zealand. Subscribers from said regions were required to set a "primary location" for their respective accounts, and any additional sign-ins detected outside of the household - or "sub accounts" - would be subject to an incremental monthly fee.

During its last earnings release, Netflix estimated it had more than 100 million non-paying subscribers, which represented a whopping 43% of its existing count of paid subscribers at the time. While management had reasonably acknowledged that its crackdown on password sharing "will not be a universally popular move…, [with] increased churn associated with that for a period of time," they also remained optimistic that it would drive net "incremental monetization" over time.

And that continues to be the goal for Netflix headed into the latest earnings release. The password sharing fee is expected to drive incremental ARM growth over the longer term with little incremental acquisition costs, aside from ramping up take-rate to scale supporting technology expenses, which would contribute positively to profit margins.

...as borrowers start to activate their own accounts and existing members add "extra member" accounts, we see increased acquisition and revenue. For example, in Canada, which we believe is a reliable predictor for the U.S., our paid membership base is now larger than prior to the launch of paid sharing and revenue growth has accelerated and is now growing faster than in the U.S. Source: Netflix 1Q23 Earnings Press Release

Specifically, subscribers can add up to two sub accounts to their existing paid subscriptions, with the password sharing fee ranging from $2 to $3 per month in the lower ARPU regions like Chile, Peru and Costa Rica, up to $6 per month in higher ARPU regions like Canada (C$7.99/month), New Zealand (NZ$7.99/month), Spain (€5.99/month), and Portugal (€3.99/month). Although a similar charge as the "Basic with Ads" tier, the sub accounts could benefit from additional premium features like offline downloads and ad-free streaming with high quality viewing if hooked on a basic, standard or premium host account, potentially incentivizing non-paying subscribers who were previously free-riding to abide by the policy change. This also would help Netflix mitigate some extent of churn - which is inevitable, nonetheless, as paid subscriptions that had placed substantial value on the ability to share between multiple users beyond the designated supported device count might be incentivized to cancel altogether - especially as consumers look to justify spending amid dwindling budgets amid the global economic downturn.

However, second to transient macro headwinds and difficulty in ensuring positive adjustment of consumer behavior to the change, rising competition in streaming is another threat to ramping up the roll out of password sharing across Netflix's other regions, especially the core U.S. market - although we believe the feature will eventually become a common pricing strategy implemented across the broader industry to support the capital-intensive and profit-hungry nature of the business. The key to mitigating competitive headwinds is likely a continuation of a contents arms race, which again, highlights the capital-intensive nature of the business. But by being the only profitable streaming platform in the market right now, with the largest subscription base, Netflix continues to boast a competitive advantage needed to support the immense content investments for maintaining its moat in the industry.

And despite its recent announcement to slim down investments in Netflix Original films in a broader attempt to "scale back the company's output (and) ensure more of the titles are of high quality," the streaming giant's programming continues to hold a consistently dominant spot on weekly top charts. This is further corroborated by continued acceleration in Netflix's share of total TV view time, exceeding 7.3% in March (6.6% in March 2022) and leading rival streaming platforms by wide margins. With attractive content being key to mitigating paid sharing-induced churn as the nascent pricing strategy's roll out ramps up, Netflix's ability in maintaining its impressive market share performance in the first quarter bolsters confidence. Despite management's modest forecast for the current quarter, the recent introduction of new series like "Beef" (touted the "best show Netflix has had in recent memory") and new seasons for existing Original titles like "You" and "Never Have I Ever" will likely be key to both retaining and acquiring subscriptions as the company introduces pricing policy changes amid the increasingly challenging operating backdrop.

However, we're holding cautious optimism on the continued roll out of password sharing, nonetheless, given it will more likely be met with aversion by subscribers at first than acceptance, especially with the increasing number of streaming options currently available on the market. While charging for password sharing is within the rights of Netflix and reasonable from a business perspective, the strategy could remain a headwind on the company's fundamentals in the near term with the anticipated positive pay-out unlikely to materialize until others within the industry participate as well, which might not happen until years down the road.

Basic With Ads

In other news, Netflix's nascent roll-out of its ad-supported tier - Basic with Ads - continues to boast robust take rates in the first quarter, contributing to a greater mix in new subscription adds.

Similarly, our new ads plan allows us to offer consumers a lower price point. While it's still very early days, we continue to be pleased with our progress across all key dimensions: Member experience, value to advertisers and incremental contribution to our business. Engagement on our ads tier is above our initial expectations, and, as expected, we've seen very little switching from our standard and premium plans. Source: Netflix 1Q23 Earnings Press Release

The results corroborate previous expectations that the lower-priced offering will be playing a key role in catching churn amid rising competition, looming macro challenges, and the introduction of pricing policy changes, among other adverse factors.

And while ARM in the first quarter has decelerated - which is in line with expectations for some subscription churn down to the ad-supported tier, as well as a greater mix of new subscriptions in the lower-priced offering going forward - Netflix's ability to generate revenues within reach of management's earlier guidance, nonetheless, continue to indicate a well-balanced strategy in navigating through the challenging operating backdrop. Specifically, Netflix continues to experience stiffening competition within the increasingly crowded streaming industry, based on the concentration of net subscriptions adds in the lower-priced APAC region, weighing on ARM expansion. This accordingly makes Basic with Ads a critical feature to ramp up over the coming quarters to catch churn and preserve continued ARM expansion in the more profitable core UCAN and EMEA regions. Meanwhile, the added pressure of looming macro headwinds and tightening financial conditions on the consumer may also have further fuelled the shift in demand from ad-free to ad-supported streaming as well, given the deceleration in ARM from the prior quarter.

The Basic with Ads demand trends observed in the first quarter are consistent with our previous discussions over how there's little repulsion to ad-supported streaming among users across all age and income groups, despite differences in ad tolerance and pricing sensitivity among them.

More than a fifth of streaming users "prefer ads to subscriptions on an absolute basis," with more than half of the cohort citing pricing sensitivity for their choice. Age plays a larger role in determining ad tolerance, with users above the age of 44 "more willing to choose ads." However, household income appears to play a lesser role in determining ad tolerance, with latest industry surveys showing "no significant correlation around pricing or preference for subscription over advertisements." In fact, American households with annual income over $100,000 are only willing to pay $6.40 per month on average for streaming without ads, slightly less than the $7.10 per month that those with annual income under the $100,000 threshold are willing to pay. Source: "Netflix: Ending Q4 With A 'Tudum' In Sales And Subscriptions" A recent survey of 1,200 non-Netflix subscribers shows that 90% already "watch ad-supported content today, indicating these audiences have no aversion to watching ads in exchange for free or reduced price content and are prime candidates to turn to Netflix's new ad-supported tier." Source: "Netflix Ads are Good, but Not Good Enough"

And on the advertising front, robust Basic with Ads take-rates so far across Netflix's core operating regions also continue to support management's longer-term aspirations for ad-supported ARM to stay above standard ad-free ARM, and reinforce expectations for renewed margin expansion by the end of the year. Specifically, AVOD is expected to be the highest and fastest-growing digital ad format within the near and mid term despite the industry's inherently macro-sensitive nature, which makes strong secular tailwinds for Netflix's nascent offering. While the broader digital advertising industry is expected to grow modestly at 3.4% y/y in 2023 (or 5.2%, normalized for incremental U.S. midterm elections and World Cup demand in 2022), dragged by lingering macroeconomic uncertainties, demand for streaming ads is expected to accelerate and lead with 21.2% y/y growth, up from 14.2% in the prior year.

Netflix's first quarter results appear to corroborate anticipated trends in the digital ad demand environment, indicating the streaming giant's adequate capitalization of secular opportunities ahead.

We are pleased with the current performance and trajectory of our per-member advertising economics. In the U.S. for instance, our ads plan already has a total ARM (subscription + ads) greater than our standard plan. So this month we'll upgrade the feature set of our ads plan to include 1080p versus 720p video quality and two concurrent streams in all 12 ads markets - starting with Canada and Spain today. We believe these enhancements will make our offering even more attractive to a broader set of consumers and further strengthen engagement for existing and new subscribers to the ads plan. Source: Netflix 1Q23 Earnings Press Release

The results continue to indicate value to Netflix's market leading share and reach, which is attractive to advertisers looking for actual engagement and conversion to maximize returns on ad spending, especially under the currently weak macro backdrop. Strong ad placements implied by the greater ARM in Basic with Ads compared with ARM in standard ad-free plans during the first quarter also provides confidence to investors by assuaging previous concerns that Netflix's higher-than-usual ad charge could drive up execution risks and potentially stifle demand amid a contracting TAM ahead of persistent macro headwinds.

Netflix is seeking to charge advertisers roughly $65 for reaching 1,000 viewers, a measure known as CPM, or cost per thousand, the buyers said. That is substantially higher than most other streaming platforms, the buyers said. Source: The Wall Street Journal

The Bottom Line

Admittedly, Netflix has come a long way over the past year, staging an impressive comeback from all-time low sentiment on the stock, as the underlying business consistently navigates through all of rising competition, a post-pandemic slump, and persistent macro headwinds. While Netflix's old days flushed with the benefit of a first mover advantage - which has been core to its success in becoming the only profitable streaming platform available on the market today - are likely fading, given mixed results in the first quarter, the company's recent adoption of AVOD demonstrates its willingness to embrace change and do what is needed to ensure continued growth. This is consistent with Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph's recent comments over the importance of both embracing and searching for disruption:

If you are unwilling to disrupt your business, there will always be someone willing to do it for you. Source: Marc Randolph

The remarks also resonate with Netflix's brave move in pioneering paid sharing - a risky endeavor given looming consumer weakness and rising competition. However, considering the inevitable impact of the looming economic downturn on Netflix's inherently macro-sensitive business, the stock's valuation premium relative to its tepid growth expectations in the near-term harbingers further risks of pullback, as observed by the steep post-earnings decline in share value today (April 18). Despite currently trading at almost 30x estimated earnings, which is a far cry from its 10-year historical average, Netflix's valuation still boasts a premium to the broader Nasdaq 100's 24x estimated earnings, which in itself is higher than its historical average of about 19x. We remain cautiously optimistic on the durability of this premium considering the worsening consumer, which might induce incremental volatility to the stock in the near term.