Netflix Delivers Accelerating Revenue Growth, Improving Cash Flow Margins

Summary

  • Netflix delivered a rock-solid quarter, beating the revenue guide by a whisker.
  • Revenue growth accelerated. This is one of few growth stocks to so far show re-acceleration of growth - and cash flow margins improved.
  • The company continues to move away from pure subscriptions toward ad-funded growth, causing some worries about membership growth rates.
  • For us? Fundamentals are improving and the technicals point up. We believe NFLX stock can hit $420 within a year or so.
pepifoto/E+ via Getty Images

