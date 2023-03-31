pepifoto/E+ via Getty Images

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Let's Cut Through The Hoopla

Two numbers shine out brightly to us from Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) Q1 earnings.

Revenue growth accelerated. The company delivered +4% revenue growth vs. Q1 '22, compared to +2% last quarter vs. Q4 '21. Most growth stocks are still decelerating so to see Netflix evidence a turnaround in growth rates is rewarding. We believe others may soon follow.

Unlevered pretax free cash flow margins moved up - at the same time that revenue growth accelerated (meaning the company isn't just buying growth, it is actually scaling revenue to its cost base). TTM UFCF margins were +14% as at 31 March 2023, vs. 10% last quarter and just 5% this time last year.

Growth up, margins up, balance sheet improved (net debt of $6.6bn, down from $8.3bn last quarter), this is what good looks like in a set of earnings.

The company continues to move away from the pure subscription model and toward an increasing quotient of ad revenues. Member growth will likely take a hit from this - we can live with it.

Here's the fundamentals for your delectation.

NFLX Fundamentals I (Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

This is the first quarter of revenue growth acceleration since March 2021 - and that was but one fleeting step up. If the company can truly show a steady step up in growth rates - by stemming member churn, applying effective price rises, getting paid password sharing to work, growing the ad revenue base, etc - this can truly act as a catalyst for the stock.

The margin achievement is not to be sneezed at. Sellside analysts will point to the declining operating margins but that's not at all where to look. Where to look is the unlevered pretax cash flow measure, which is to say the actual money that the business spits out before it pays for its capital structure and before it pays the IRS. The progression in TTM UFCF margins has been very strong since hitting a local low in the December 2021 quarter. TTM UFCF margin now stands at +14%, up from +10% last quarter and up from +5% a year back. This is not easily done and the management team is to be congratulated for their achievements here.

Balance sheet?

NFLX Fundamentals II (Company SEC filings, Cestrian Analysis, YCharts.com)

$6.6bn net debt, down from $8.3bn last quarter and $8.5bn a year back. This whilst keeping the value of content assets roughly flat for the last year.

As with all asset-intensive businesses, the conventional measure of net leverage (net debt / TTM EBITDA) isn't very helpful at Netflix, in our view. EBITDA looks like a silly number once you add back content amortization. Instead, we measure leverage as net debt / TTM UFCF as a better indicator of debt burden vs. ability to service - and the progression looks good. Net leverage stands at 1.5x TTM UFCF today vs. 5.5x TTM UFCF a year back.

Valuation is unremarkable; if 4.8x TTM revenue for 5% TTM revenue growth looks expensive, then 35x TTM UFCF for 190% growth in cash flow seems cheap.

NFLX Valuation (Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

And with that we turn to the stock chart. Here's NFLX on the longer term. The stock found support at around the .786 retrace of the whole move up from the 2012 lows to the 2021 highs, and since then has fair raced upwards. (If you click here you can open a full page of this chart.)

NFLX Long Term Chart (TrendSpider, Cestrian Analysis)

The move up off those lows has been orderly and measured.

Zooming in, here's NFLX daily since the 2022 lows. (For ease of reading you can open a full page chart by clicking here.)

NFLX Daily Since The 2022 Lows (TrendSpider, Cestrian Analysis)

We think the stock can hit around $420 as a near-term high - that's the .618 Fibonacci extension of waves 1-3 shown above - a typical Wave 5 high. Thereafter, some weakness before a new campaign toward the upside.

We rate the name at Hold because the near term uplift potential is just 25%-30% before another downturn may take hold. There are better risk-reward plays available in the growth sector in our opinion - this won't be a surprise to you given how quickly NFLX has recovered from its lows. In staff personal accounts we continue to hold Netflix - we aren't adding to positions, nor are we trimming them.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 18 April 2023.