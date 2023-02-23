Wirestock

Introduction

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), leader in smoke-free products, will report its first quarter 2023 results on Thursday, April 20, before the stock market opens. I previously reported on PMI stock in July and October 2022, discussing its combustibles and smoke-free products portfolios, business strategy, and balance sheet quality. My last article, from early February 2023, provided an updated valuation and discussed the potential impact of the Swedish Match acquisition (approved in October 2022, p. 53, 2022 10-Q3) on PMI's earnings and balance sheet.

Now that the company has released its full-year results and is about to announce its first quarter results, I believe it's time to reassess. In this update, I will discuss PMI's performance in 2022, a year that was arguably not easy due to the company's significant exposure to Russia and Ukraine. The real impact of the Swedish Match transaction on PMI's financial position is now visible and will also be discussed. I also will assess the odds of an earnings beat or miss as PM stock has recovered nicely from the March 2023 plunge to $90.

Philip Morris’ Performance In 2022 And The Long-Term Outlook

The company reported solid results for the year. Diluted earnings per share, excluding contributions from Russia and Ukraine, grew 11.9% year-over-year, or flat if the two countries are included (in 2022, PMI vowed to exit Russia). Operating profit grew 6.2% year-over-year on an adjusted basis, and organic net sales growth excluding Russia and Ukraine was 7.7%. Cigarette shipment volume declined 2.5%, hardly a concern, due to the fact that the company also operates in geographies with still quite favorable smoking trends and that it does not sell cigarettes in the United States. Volume declines at Altria Group (MO) and British American Tobacco (BTI, OTCPK:BTAFF) were much worse, down -9.7% and -5.1% year-over-year, respectively. PMI's free cash flow growth on a normalized basis was 6% year-over-year (Figure 1), but it should be noted that the company reported net additions to working capital of $1.4 billion in 2022. The average change in working capital since 2010 was negative $260 million. The dividend continues to be well covered by free cash flow with a payout ratio of 72% in 2022.

Figure 1: Philip Morris International's [PM] free cash flow, normalized with respect to working capital movements and adjusted for estimated stock-based compensation (own work, based on the company's 2008 to 2022 10-Ks)

PMI recently reported that it's having difficulty selling its Russian business. With so many Western companies having already successfully exited Russia in the past, the question is how this can be possible. According to this report, "the (Russian) government reserves the right to dictate the valuation of foreign companies’ Russian assets as well as the new owners’ dividend and access to cash flow." Many companies have withdrawn from Russia, essentially writing off their businesses - to the detriment of shareholders. From this point of view - and I don't want to politicize here - I took CEO Olczak's recent comments positively. Unlike many other CEOs, he referred to his fiduciary duty and obligation to shareholders rather than rushing to divest assets at a loss. After all, Russia accounted for 9% of the company's cigarette and heated tobacco unit (HTU) volume in 2022, and operations in the country represented total assets of about $2.5 billion (p. 24, 2022 10-K).

Much of the investment thesis in PMI hinges on its smoke-free products portfolio, particularly its IQOS heated tobacco system. At the beginning of 2021, the company was still anticipating an annual shipment volume of around 150 billion HTUs by 2023 (slide 9 of this presentation). That figure no longer seems achievable, considering that only 90 billion HTUs were shipped in 2022, excluding Russia and Ukraine. With about 20 billion HTUs in 2022, these two countries were important markets, so one can rightly ask whether PMI's growth story is still intact. Perhaps the Swedish Match acquisition was just a move to mask IQOS's expected weak growth going forward? After all, the Swedish company manufactures and sells Zyn, the top-selling oral nicotine pouch brand (slide 7 of this presentation).

I don't think so, and the main reason for my optimism is the adjusted growth in HTUs - 21.5% year-over-year excluding Russia and Ukraine is very strong, and I really think the company is doing a good job in carefully rolling out its induction-based version of the tobacco heater in several European countries. IQOS's image is certainly a premium one, it cannot be compared to conventional cigarettes, and the decision to emphasize the premium aspect by relying on exclusive distributors is definitely a smart move. At the current growth rate, it will take PMI two years longer to reach its original target.

Although PMI's transition has suffered a minor setback, the company remains confident that it will achieve its original goal of becoming a majority smoke-free company by 2025. Based on 2022 figures, more than 30% of PMI's net revenue comes from smoke-free products. Part of the confidence in achieving the ambitious 2025 target is certainly due to the decision to re-enter the U.S. market through Swedish Match on the one hand and IQOS on the other. In October 2022, PMI entered into an agreement with Altria that will allow the company to market IQOS in the U.S. starting in May 2024. This move cost PMI about $2.7 billion, but was very smart in my opinion. However, since I discussed the matter in detail in my previous article, I will not repeat my arguments here.

All in all, I think PMI is the company among the big tobacco companies that has the best strategy to move beyond conventional cigarettes. British American Tobacco also is quite well positioned (see my recent article), especially in vaping. Altria has so far failed to gain a foothold in heated tobacco and vaping (apart from some positive news regarding its collaboration with Japan Tobacco and its acquisition of NJOY). PMI is the clear leader due to its continued strong performance in IQOS and the Swedish Match transaction. However, I think the goal of becoming a majority smoke-free company by 2025 should be understood not so much in the context of moving away from cigarettes, but as a testament to the continued high expectations of the smoke-free portfolio. Big tobacco has been declared dead so many times, but it continues to hold on and show amazing resilience.

The State Of Philip Morris International’s Balance Sheet After The Recent Moves

Combined with the $1 billion already paid to Altria ($1.7 billion remaining) and the consideration paid to Swedish Match shareholders ($14.0 billion net of cash acquired), PMI definitely has to shoulder a whole lot of additional debt. All told, these moves cost the company nearly $18 billion, excluding Swedish Match's net debt of about $1.1 billion (p. 82, 2022 10-K).

At the end of 2021, PMI reported net debt of about $23 billion, far from concerning amount given the company's current annual free cash flow of over $10 billion. Taking into account recent transactions, net debt has increased by over 70%, and the latest payment to Altria is likely to increase net debt to about $42 billion (PMI has to pay the remaining $1.7 billion by June). Swedish Match's long-term contribution to free cash flow is difficult to estimate, but I expect it to be well over $500 million with strong growth, given Zyn's top line position and the potential for operational synergies when PMI begins marketing IQOS in the U.S.

All in all, the current net debt to free cash flow ratio of almost four is definitely significant, but still manageable. I doubt PMI will make any more material acquisitions in the near future, will not make any share repurchases in the next few years (PMI has already announced it will not make any repurchases in 2023), and will only marginally increase its dividend. That said, PMI's dividend growth has already been rather weak in recent years (Figure 2, five- and 10-year CAGRs of 3.5% and 4.1%, respectively). Also because the company likely continues to prioritize internal investment opportunities in the smoke-free segment, as underlined by the relatively high capital expenditures, I think we should only expect token increases over the coming years.

Moody's expects Philip Morris to be able to reduce leverage to a level slightly above Q3 2022 (2.2 times adjusted debt to EBITDA) thanks to debt reduction and earnings growth. The rating agency previously had PMI's long-term rating on review for potential downgrade, but concluded its review by maintaining the A2 rating with a stable outlook (S&P equivalent of A).

Figure 2: Philip Morris International's [PM] year-over-year dividend growth rates (own work, based on the company's 2011 to 2022 10-Ks)

With Swedish Match's debt now on the balance sheet, it's also worth taking a look at PMI's updated maturity profile (Figure 3). The weighted-average interest rate of the notes outstanding at the end of 2022 was 3.30%, which is definitely quite favorable. The profile is left skewed, and the weighted-average interest rates in the first few buckets are well below current long-term rates, so it's reasonable to expect that Philip Morris' interest coverage ratio will suffer if rates stay higher for longer. Also, note that Figure 3 does not include the more than $5 billion in short-term borrowings largely related to the Swedish Match acquisition, which can be expected to be refinanced on a long-term basis in the near future. PMI reported that its weighted-average all-in financing costs in 2022 were 2.5%, so given the timing of the acquisition and the refinancing of some of the short-term debt, weighted-average debt service costs are expected to increase significantly. Going forward, I expect Philip Morris' interest coverage ratio to be about 10 times free cash flow, normalized for working capital movements and stock-based compensation - which is still very solid, also in light of the negligible cyclicality of cash flows.

Figure 3: Maturity profile of Philip Morris International's [PM] long-term debt and its current portion; note that the figure does not include $11.2 billion of short-term debt, which is expected to be refinanced shortly; the percentages represent weighted-average interest rates for each three-year bucket (own work, based on the data found on page 91 et seq. of the company's 2022 10-K)

Even though the company does not (yet) generate sales in the U.S., PM is significantly exposed to dollar-denominated debt (Figure 4). With the current narrative being that the greenback is showing signs of structural weakness, a further depreciation should help the company to repay its debt faster. Of course, accurate short-term predictions about currency pair movements are pretty much impossible in my opinion, but I think it's still worth noting that PMI would benefit significantly from a weakening USD. After all, not only is 70% of the company's debt denominated in USD, but it also reports its earnings and declares its dividends in USD.

Figure 4: Currency composition of Philip Morris International's [PM] notes outstanding at the end of 2022 (own work, based on the data found on page 91 et seq. of the company's 2022 10-K)

What To Expect From Philip Morris’ Q1 Earnings?

PMI is often considered the "sleep well at night" stock in big tobacco. This is due not only to the company's solid growth plan, well-managed portfolio, and solid balance sheet, but also to management's rather conservative approach. At least since the first quarter of 2019, the company has reported positive EPS surprises in every single quarter:

Figure 5: Philip Morris International's [PM] earnings surprises on a quarterly basis in percent (obtained from Seeking Alpha)

From this perspective, an earnings beat also seems likely in Q1 2023. The recently weaker U.S. dollar should also be taken into account as the surprises in Figure 5 relate to adjusted diluted EPS excluding currency effects. For example, in Q4 2022, there was a currency headwind of almost 14% (EPS of $1.39 vs. $1.58). Considering that management likely established 2023 guidance in early February (prior to the release of 2022 results), currency can be viewed as a moderate tailwind to Q1 results when looking more closely at the Dollar Index (Figure 6). After all, in its February 9 press release, the company was still assuming a currency-related headwind of 2.4%.

Figure 6: U.S. dollar index (own work, based on data from Yahoo Finance, ticker symbol DX-Y.NYB)

Analysts' EPS revisions were quite negative in recent months, according to Seeking Alpha, but they were extremely positive for the remaining quarters of 2023 (Table 1). On an annual basis, the revisions were very positive, so the revised expectations should be interpreted as weighting of earnings toward the second half of the year. For the full year, management expects adjusted diluted EPS of $6.31 (midpoint), while analysts have recently become a bit more positive (current consensus $6.34). However, one should not forget that these figures include contributions from Russia and Ukraine ($0.64 in 2022). Nevertheless, an expected 8% year-over-year growth in EPS is definitely very strong for a tobacco company and confirms the strong path PMI is on.

Table 1: Earnings revision trends for Philip Morris International [PM] on a quarterly basis (based on the data found on Seeking Alpha: https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/PM/earnings/revisions?period=quarterly)

Given the negative EPS revisions for Q1, it makes sense to be cautious and not rush to buy shares ahead of the results. At the same time, the market may have already discounted the earnings weighting toward later quarters, so in the unlikely event that the company reports disappointing first-quarter results on Thursday, the impact on the share price may not be negative after all.

Also from a valuation standpoint, I wouldn't rush to buy PMI stock ahead of Q1 results. I wouldn't go so far as to say the stock is overvalued, but with a blended price-to-earnings ratio above 16 according to FAST Graphs (Figure 7), investors are far more bullish than those in Altria or British American Tobacco. Of course, given PMI's top positioning and portfolio further strengthened by the Swedish Match acquisition, a premium is warranted, but I don't consider the stock a buy at these levels. PMI's weak long-term free cash flow growth is disappointing (see this article), but of course should be viewed in the context of the company's transformation and major investments in the business.

Figure 7: Philip Morris International’s [PM] FAST Graphs chart, based on adjusted operating earnings per share (obtained with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

Concluding Remarks

Given the company's strong exposure to Russia and Ukraine, one might think that the IQOS-related growth story - which is a main reason for the company's premium valuation - is broken. However, as I pointed out in the main body of the article, growth is still very significant, and PMI will most certainly overcome these challenges. The fact that the company is not rushing to exit Russia and is instead asking for an appropriate valuation - the $2.5 billion in total assets is certainly no small matter - is quite reassuring against the backdrop of numerous companies that were quick to write off their Russian operations.

The acquisition of Swedish Match was certainly no small step for PMI, but the debt incurred in the process is manageable in my view. Share repurchases should not be expected over the next couple of years and dividend increases will continue to be rather modest. Nevertheless, I believe PMI is on the right track, prioritizing investments in smoke-free products over short-term shareholder returns. While free cash flow has been essentially flat over the past decade, largely due to heavy capital spending, I think it's safe to assume that the company's efforts will bear significant fruit in the coming years. HTUs are even more profitable than regular cigarettes, and depending on the region, also are taxed more favorably. Oral tobacco products are also extremely profitable, and the decision to re-enter the U.S. market through Swedish Match and IQOS (starting in May 2024) represents a tremendous growth opportunity.

However, given this positive outlook - which I think is entirely justified - I still wouldn't run out and rush to buy PMI stock. At $100, the stock is far from cheap, and I think BTI stock offers a better return potential at the current level. Of course, British American Tobacco stock carries higher risks due to its high leverage, heavy exposure to the U.S. and weaker heated tobacco portfolio. Also, the fact that the company reports its earnings and declared its dividend in GBP should be considered a risk for U.S.-based investors. Still, a blended P/E of 7.7 - or less than half of PMI's current valuation - strikes me as too pessimistic:

Figure 8: FAST Graphs chart for British American Tobacco's ADRs [BTI], based on adjusted operating earnings per share (obtained with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

Aside from the relatively high valuation, the recent negative earnings revisions make me rather cautious as a potential buyer - even if the revisions are largely due to the company's earnings apparently being weighted to later quarters. At the same time, it should not be forgotten that PMI management has delivered a positive earnings surprise in every single quarter since at least Q1 2019.

Due to the uncertain outlook for Thursday and the far from cheap valuation, and also given the fact that I already own a sizable position in PMI, I'm just going to hold on to my shares and do nothing. If the stock falls back below $90 - which seems unlikely given the lack of potential negative catalysts - I may add a few shares. Putting myself in the shoes of someone seeking exposure to the tobacco sector, I would wait until after earnings are released and then begin building a position. In absolute terms, a P/E of 16 is not overly expensive, but considering that BTI's valuation is much more favorable, I would consider both for my portfolio and put an emphasis on the U.K.-based company.

As always, please consider this article only as a first step in your own due diligence. Thank you for taking the time to read my latest article. Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions, I always welcome your opinion and feedback in the comments below. And if there is anything I should improve or expand on in future articles, drop me a line as well.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.