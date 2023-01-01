GoodLifeStudio

After the bell on Tuesday, we received first quarter results from Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). The streaming giant has seen its shares more than double from their 52-week low as investors have been focused on paid-sharing and ad-supported plans fueling the next leg of growth. While the overall report wasn't a blockbuster, there were a number of nice signs that the long term growth strategy is on track. With shares pulling back on the news, investors may find an opportunity in front of them.

For Q1, Netflix reported revenue of $8.16 billion, up almost 4% year over year or about double that in constant currency. Unfortunately, this number missed street estimates by about $20 million. The company added 1.75 million new subscribers, a nice turnaround from last year's Q1 that saw a small decline. On the EPS front, a $2.88 per share profit was reported, beating street estimates by a penny. While operating income was down year over year, mainly due to currency issues, the company came in a bit ahead of its guidance due to prudent expense management and timing of hiring and content spending.

The best number in my opinion was in terms of cash flow. Netflix reported free cash flow of more than $2.1 billion in Q1, more than double the roughly $800 million from the prior year period. Because the company is spending less on content this year than previously expected on a cash basis, management has raised its free cash flow forecast for the year to $3.5 billion. That's a half a billion dollar increase from previous guidance, and part of the reason why $400 million was spent on share repurchases in Q1. The buyback expected to accelerate as the year progresses, helping to offset some stock based compensation and perhaps eventually getting the outstanding share count lower.

The worst part of Tuesday's report was definitely the Q2 forecast. Netflix is calling for revenues of $8.24 billion and EPS of $2.84, compared to street estimates for $8.47 billion and $3.08. This is likely the main reason why shares dropped initially in the after-hours session, and the statement below from the earnings letter explains the current situation:

We’re pleased with the most recent launches of paid sharing, and while we could have launched broadly in Q1, we found opportunities to improve the experience for members. We learn more with each rollout and we’ve incorporated the latest learnings, which we think will lead to even better results. To implement these changes, we shifted out the timing of the broad launch from late Q1 to Q2. While this means that some of the expected membership growth and revenue benefit will fall in Q3 rather than Q2, we believe this will result in a better outcome for both our members and our business.

I understand that expectations for Netflix were certainly high with the stock's major rally since last year's bottom. Thus, the poor guidance easily set up the "buy the rumor, sell the news" type of event we seem to be having here. However, it's important to note that Netflix still added nearly 11 million subscribers in the past year, and so a little bit of growth here is just being pushed back it seems. Also, should we get some US economic weakness later this year, cord cutting may pick up, and more traditional pay-TV ad spending could shift towards the streaming giant. Constant currency revenue growth is expected to accelerate as the year progresses.

As for Netflix shares, they went into Tuesday's report about $25 below the average price target on the street. In the after-hours session, the stock initially dropped as low as $292, but shares initially rallied back to about $333, or down just slightly on the news. Even if the average analyst target comes down a few bucks, it would still represent some upside from here. I'm not looking at Netflix however as a stock for investors to make a quick buck, more so as an industry leader to invest in for years to come. As a reminder, this stock is still more than 50% off its all-time high, so we know it is not impossible for Netflix to trade up to $500, $600, or more.

In the end, Netflix reported a mixed quarter, but the company showed that the long term plan is still on track. Q1 revenues did miss slightly, partially due to ongoing currency movements, but EPS did beat as operating income was better than previously thought. Free cash flow generation continues to be strong which will result in share buybacks even after massive content spending. While the Q2 guidance was a bit light, it seems that part of the reason is just the slight push back of paid sharing. With a bright future still ahead for the name, investors seem to be shrugging off any real negatives here, as the stock has almost erased its $40 plus after-hours loss at this point.