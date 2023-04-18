Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 18, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Nancy Stuebe - Director of IR

Paul Brody - CFO

Thomas Peterffy - Chairman

Milan Galik - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Richard Repetto - Piper Sandler

Daniel Fannon - Jefferies

Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Benjamin Budish - Barclays

Kyle Voigt - KBW

Chris Allen - Citi

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. And welcome to Interactive Brokers Group First Quarter '23 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Nancy Stuebe, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Nancy Stuebe

Good afternoon. And thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Once again, Thomas is on the call, but asked me to present his comments on the business. Also joining us today are Milan Galik, our CEO, and Paul Brody, our CFO. After prepared remarks, we will have a Q&A.

As a reminder, today's call may include forward-looking statements, which represent the company's belief regarding future events, which by their nature are not certain and are outside of the company's control. Our actual results in financial condition may differ possibly materially from what is indicated in these forward-looking statements. We ask that you refer to the disclaimers in our press release. You should also review a description of risk factors contained in our financial reports filed with the SEC.

This quarter at IBKR had something for everyone, everybody. Account growth was strong, DART rose despite uncertain markets, and commission revenue was the second highest

