A Quick Take On Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) provides cloud-based digital banking software to financial institutions in the United States.

The stock has been punished lately due to the March 2023 banking crisis.

Management hasn’t made meaningful progress toward operating breakeven and the company is exposed to smaller banks reducing their lending activity and hunkering down for a lower profit environment.

I’m Neutral [Hold] on ALKT in the near term.

Alkami Overview

Plano, Texas-based Alkami was founded to develop software that improves financial institution user interfaces and integrates with various banking functions and processing systems.

Management is headed by president and CEO Alex Shootman, who has been with the firm since November 2021 and was previously CEO of Workfront, an enterprise application platform and before that, was President of Apptio.

The company’s primary offerings include:

User experience

Integrations

Data insights

The firm pursues client relationships with community, regional and super-regional financial institutions via a direct sales and marketing approach.

ALKT says its typical sales cycle is from 3 - 12 months and a subsequent implementation time range of 6 - 12 months.

Alkami’s Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for core banking software was an estimated $9.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $17 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the growing demand from customers for advanced banking solutions across numerous touch points and devices.

Also, the U.S. core banking software market history and projected future growth trajectory is shown in the chart below:

U.S. Core Banking Software Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

NCR Corporation

Q2 Holdings

Temenos AG

Fiserv

Jack Henry and Associates

Fidelity National Information Services

Also, Gartner estimates that the demand for cloud-based delivery of all types of software to financial institutions will grow at a CAGR of 17% from 2018 to 2023.

Alkami’s Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter has grown according to the following chart:

Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit margin by quarter has trended lower in recent quarters, a negative trend:

Gross Profit Margin (Seeking Alpha)

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have fallen in the two most recent quarters:

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Operating losses by quarter have continued a strongly negative result:

Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained negative, except the most recent quarter has shown improved progress toward breakeven:

Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in the above charts is GAAP)

In the past 12 months, ALKT’s stock price has risen 5% vs. that of nCino’s (NCNO) drop of 37.2%, as the chart indicates below:

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

The company’s gross ARR retention rate was 97% ‘in terms of annual recurring revenue or ARR and digital users retained over the last 12 months.’

For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $196.4 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and $84.6 million in total debt, of which $3.2 million is the current portion due in less than 12 months.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash used was $38.9 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for only $1.1 million.

The company paid a hefty $45.4 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters, the highest rolling twelve-month SBC as a public company, diluting equity shareholders in the process. Management expects SBC to drop in the coming quarters to around 11% of revenue at the midpoint of the range.

Valuation And Other Metrics For Alkami

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 5.3 Enterprise Value / EBITDA NM Price / Sales 5.7 Revenue Growth Rate 34.3% Net Income Margin -28.7% GAAP EBITDA % -30.4% Market Capitalization $1,180,000,000 Enterprise Value $1,090,000,000 Operating Cash Flow -$37,790,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$0.64 Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be nCino; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric [TTM] nCino Alkami Technology Variance Enterprise Value / Sales 6.8 5.3 -21.6% Enterprise Value / EBITDA NM NM --% Revenue Growth Rate 49.1% 34.3% -30.2% Net Income Margin -25.2% -28.7% 14.0% Operating Cash Flow -$15,380,000 -$37,790,000 145.7% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

ALKT’s most recent GAAP Rule of 40 calculation was only 3.8% as of Q4 2022’s results, so the firm needs substantial improvement in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 - GAAP Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 34.3% GAAP EBITDA % -30.4% Total 3.8% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Future Prospects For Alkami

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q4 2022’s results, management highlighted the growth of users on the platform representing nearly 18% year-over-year to 14.5 million.

For 2022, the firm notched strong add-on sales results, with ‘add-on sales representing 37% of total sales’ for the year, a material increase from 24% in 2021.

Notably, the firm’s deposit attraction offerings have shown strength as smaller banks have begun facing increasing difficulties in retaining deposits due to low competitive interest rates.

Looking ahead, management expects total revenue in 2023 to reach $257.5 million at the midpoint of the range and adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.5 million at the midpoint.

Adjusted EBITDA typically excludes stock-based compensation, which in Alkami’s case, has been a very large amount for the company's revenue base.

The company's financial position is relatively strong, with about five years of cash runway at its trailing twelve-month free cash burn rate.

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing ALKT at an EV/Sales multiple of around 5.3x.

The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 6.3x on March 30, 2023, as the chart shows here:

SaaS EV / Next 12 Months Revenue Index Multiple (Meritech Capital)

So, by comparison, ALKT is currently valued by the market at a discount to the broader Meritech Capital SaaS Index, at least as of March 30, 2023.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is a likely macroeconomic slowdown or recession, especially among small and regional banks, which may accelerate new customer discounting, produce slower sales cycles and reduce its revenue growth trajectory.

Given the recent banking crisis and the likelihood of more bank failures, a continued ‘higher for longer’ interest rate environment hurting small and regional banks and the company's ongoing operating losses, my outlook for ALKT is Neutral [Hold].