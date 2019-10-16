hapabapa

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) has had my interest for some time merely due to the extreme rise and fall of the company. It is hard to find a more extreme stock swing than what was seen in Peloton. It became the market darling during COVID and just as quickly became a market loser. The company appears to be terribly mismanaged during this time period. It overstretched itself and made assumptions that were not well grounded.

It is always interesting to see where companies that have such sharp rises and falls end up. There is a reason that people bought the stock hand over fist. Not saying they did not get out of hand with the valuation, but there is obviously something that drove people to purchase the stock. Which means that company showed signs of being successful. There are also reasons that a company like that falls so rapidly. I like to take a look into companies that have strong growth and then a hard fall to see if there is potential for a restructure and future success. The company may have gotten ahead of itself but still has a solid product or brand. They just need to resize, restructure, and then get themselves profitable. The valuation can at times swing too far positive and then too far negative. Its products were obviously in demand and people liked the product. The company ran into a litany of issues. Can they get those issues ironed out and have success? Does the company have potential for a turnaround? Or is there a problem with the business model as a whole? This is what I want to explore with Peloton.

The Rise and Fall

The company experienced a very rapid rise and an equally rapid descent. The company went public on September 26, 2019 at a price of $29 a share and a valuation of $8.1 billion. PTON stock did not move much when it first started trading. That was up until COVID. Peloton was the perfect stay at home stock to home. It saw revenues growing in the triple digits. They could not make equipment fast enough to meet demand. Churn was low and the market could not get enough of the stock. The stock ran up all the way to a high of $171 January 14th 2021. It nearly hit a market cap of $50 billion. The problems started not soon after that.

I had no interest in getting near the stock at the elevated valuations. I knew a few people who had the Peloton and loved it. There seemed to be a solid and loyal customer base. The problem was with the valuation. I could not bring myself to a point where I could justify that kind of valuation. The market was pricing the stock as if growth would continue at the same rapid pace. It was as if they thought COVID would continue forever and no one would leave the house again.

The company made some poor decisions during this period of extreme growth. We will discuss that a bit more later in the analysis. The biggest thing that happened was that demand dropped off. COVID restrictions eased up and people started going back to the gym. People stopped receiving large checks from the government to splurge on at home workout equipment. Companies stopped giving out money for people to use for at home gym costs, or those stipends went back to gym costs. There is also a demand constraint for high end at home work out equipment. I don’t think the market is big enough to maintain that large of growth rate. The company saw its valuation fall even more rapidly than its growth.

The charts below show the stock price over the past few years.

Yahoo Finance

Management Mistakes

I don’t think there is any way to get around it but to bluntly say the company was completely mismanaged. I understand the company wanted to take advantage of the hot streak. There was more demand for their product than they could manufacture. The company was leaving money on the table, not just in the sale of the physical machine but also the continued monthly subscription fees. The retention rate on subscriptions is very good for the company. They wanted to get as many people onto their equipment as possible while the going was good, knowing that the customer would continue to be a cash cow on a monthly basis. The problem is they did so at serious costs. They also did so as if they were going to continue to run at the same high growth rate.

They made some assumptions that were far from accurate. People get estimates and assumptions wrong, but these seemed to be rather egregious and should have been foreseen to some extent. The biggest assumption they made was that the company would continue to see the same growth that it had experienced during COVID. I mentioned some of the reasons, mostly related to COVID, that caused a drop in demand. I am not sure if they thought COVID restrictions would never end? Or if the unique circumstances that were surrounding COVID would continue? It should have been clear to see that this was not a permanent situation. They based their decisions as if it would be.

The company was growing fast and became very inefficient. They hired too many employees and ran into the issue of having a bloated headcount. They were trying to build and deliver products as fast as they could. This led them to have inefficient processes throughout their chain. They invested in warehousing throughout the country and last mile delivery. Costs were getting out of control. This was not noticed so much since their growth was running so hot it was justified. The biggest example of this over investment due to unrealistic expectations was the acquisition of Tonic, Precor, and the investment in Peloton Output Park.

On October 16, 2019 Peloton acquired Tonic Fitness Technology, Inc. Tonic was one of their main manufacturing partners in Taiwan. The acquisition cost $47.4 million. The CEO stated, “We believe that having greater control over our supply chain will enable us to strengthen and scale our production capabilities, increase innovation, and allow us to continue to deliver the highest quality connected fitness products in the market." In July of 2022 the company announced it would be exiting all owned-manufacturing operations. It was one of many investments that did not pan out. It instead expanded its partnership with Rexon Industrial Corp, a third party, to handle the manufacturing.

On April 1, 2021 Peloton closed the acquisition of Precor purchasing the company for $420 million. The company established its U.S. manufacturing capacity; it anticipated boosting research and development capabilities with Precor's highly-skilled team and accelerating Peloton's penetration of the commercial market. Precor had 625,000 square feet of manufacturing facilities. This was meant to improve the manufacturing and delivery of Peloton products. They assumed that Precor had plenty of capacity available as the commercial space had slowed down with the COVID restrictions. Precor also had experience with the commercial market and they used the acquisition to establish Peloton Commercial. Peloton's products were made available to the large commercial client base the Precor had established. Fast forward to the latest company earnings. The company confirmed rumors that it tried to sell Precor but was unable to find a buyer willing to pay the asking price they wanted. The company will instead invest in Precor and manage it as its own business. Management stated that the business has not been managed well. It has not had a dedicated CEO to run the business for almost a year now. Quite a change of fortunes in less than two years.

On May 24, 2021 the company proudly announced Peloton Output Park. It would be the first dedicated Peloton factory in the U.S. in Troy Township, Ohio. They made a big announcement about investing in American manufacturing and growing the local community. They were going to invest $400 million into the facility. This quote from the then CEO sums it all up nicely.

"We are thrilled to bring a good portion of our manufacturing to United States soil and proud that it will be in the great state of Ohio," said Peloton's CEO and co-founder John Foley. "While we will continue to invest in our Asian manufacturing footprint as well as our existing facilities in the U.S. via our Precor sites, the new Peloton Output Park gives us a massive strategic lever to make sure we have capacity, quality, and economies of scale in our bike and tread product lines, to support our continued growth for years and years to come. We are incredibly excited to meet and welcome the Troy Township community into the Peloton family fold."

Before the building was even complete the company announced it would be sold upon completion. In the latest earnings announcements the company said they have not been able to sell the building. The timeline has been pushed back on the sale as they look for the right buyer. It is quite embarrassing that now the company is trying to sell the building and has been unable to find a buyer.

In a vacuum none of these decisions were that bad. They needed to expand at the moment, although some more consideration should have been taken to future expectations, but combined together these investment decisions seem to have been based on very unrealistic expectations. It also showed poor planning and execution. They made 3 purchases to increase manufacturing in a short time period. They spent approximately $900 million on these acquisitions and investments. The company tried to do too much way too fast. They could not have had time to integrate those businesses before moving onto the next great “idea”. They ended up with a whole bunch of assets that it did not need and now it cannot get rid of them.

The other big mistake the company made was rushing its Tread product. It was released to market and not long after had a recall. It had some really bad headlines and was not a good image for a company that is considered a high end product company. This cost the company more cash and I am sure hurt its growth.

Restructure

There is a reason the founder was removed from the company. A new CEO was brought in and the company quickly entered into a restructure to try and right the ship. The restructure includes the following:

Reducing headcount Closing several assembly and manufacturing plants, including the sale of Peloton Output Park Closing and consolidating several distribution facilities Shifting to third party logistics providers

This restructure is well under way. It has gone through 4 rounds of layoffs. The company laid off 2,800 in February, 570 in July, 784 in August, and 500 more in October. They cut their headcount by more than 50%. In July of 2022 the company announced they would be exiting all owned-manufacturing operations and expand the relationship with Rexon Industrial Corp. they also announced they would reduce delivery and warehouse operations.

In essence, they are undoing most of what previous management did. Closing and/or selling most of the previous acquisitions. Reducing costs through footprint and headcount. The company wanted to own the supply chain and now they are reverting back to third parties. It was an expensive lesson to learn. I think the restructure was overdue. The company tried to grow too fast. It is now righting the ship. Whether or not it is enough is a good question. It is definitely a step in the right direction.

Peloton CEO stated during the Q1 earnings call that the company was done with layoffs. He said the “ship was turning”. This is still to be seen. While layoffs will not contribute to any more cost cuts the CEO did state that he thinks there is still “significant opportunities to additional expense reduction” throughout operations. This includes warehousing, inventory storage costs, and delivery costs. The company has definitely started right sizing the ship and streamlining operations to be more efficient. I am not quite sure I agree that it has achieved a sustainable cost structure yet, but the jury is still out on how significant those cost savings can be throughout the operations.

Is It Time to Take A Ride?

Where does the company go from here? Is it time to hop on and take a ride with the company? The company has a solid and very profitable subscription business. It makes a great product that has a strong and loyal user base. It is going through a strong restructure plan and right sizing the company. With the stock price decline does it make Peloton a buy? The financials gave me an answer to this question. A quick rundown of what I saw.

Sep 2022 Sep 2021 Growth Dec 2022 Dec 2021 Growth Revenue Connected Fitness 204.2 501 -59% 381.4 796.4 -52% Subscription 412.3 304.1 36% 411.3 337.5 22% Total Revenue 616.5 805.1 -23% 792.7 1133.9 -30% Cost of Revenue Connected Fitness 259.8 440.7 -41% 424.2 745 -43% Subscription 139.5 101.4 38% 133.4 107.9 24% Total Cost of Revenue 399.3 542.1 -26% 557.6 852.9 -35% Gross Profit Connected Fitness -55.6 60.3 -192% -42.8 51.4 -183% Subscription 272.8 202.7 35% 277.9 229.6 21% Total Gross Profit 217.2 263 -17% 235.1 281 -16% Operating Expense 591.1 622.7 566.4 706.6 Loss from Operations -374 -359.7 -331.3 -425.7 Click to enlarge

The first thing to note is the massive declines in revenue on Connected Fitness products year over year. This is the actual hardware. Those declines are painful and show why the company had to do large layoffs and attempt to reduce their size. When revenue drops by more than 50% something has to change. The positive here is that Subscription revenue continued to grow, although the quarter over quarter revenue did decline in December. It will be interesting to see if this becomes a trend or if the company is able to maintain its growth on the subscription front. The one positive is that gross profit did not see as steep of a decline as revenues. This is mostly due to the profitability of the subscription business.

Profitability is the next item to look at. The hardware Connected Fitness business has become unprofitable on a gross margin basis. They are selling their hardware at a loss to collect recurring revenues. The Subscription business is very profitable but it would need to grow at an extremely high rate to make up for the losses in the Connected Fitness business. The company had an operating loss both last year and this year. The operating loss has started to decline from prior years. This is in large part thanks to the cost cutting. Although there are some restructure charges in the current operating expenses. Those will fall off by next year and the profitability will move closer to break even. The company is still a long way from being profitable.

The Subscription business is a great business that is very profitable. This part of the business is still seeing growth. The company has a low churn rate. The gross margin for this business is over 66% and 68% for the last few quarters. The problem is that the Connected Fitness business is selling at a loss to acquire these Subscribers. This is not sustainable for the company with its current cost structure. The company had total revenues in the Subscription business of $411 million and total operating costs of $566 million. So even if the company had a 100% gross margin on the Subscription business it would still be at a loss. The company had $76.6 million in restructure expenses, but even without those the company is not operating at a profit. The CEO has stated that they are done with layoffs and they are now looking towards growth. He stated that there are still significant savings to be made throughout operations. I doubt there is enough cost cutting to be done on operations to get the company to profitability. So in order to reach profitability the company will have to see growth. They will also have to bring their Connected Fitness business back to a gross profit and not loss.

The revenue growth and profitability of the Subscription business is not enough to bring the company to profitability. For the latest quarter to be profitable it would need to have Subscription revenue of almost $900 million, that is holding the gross profit margin of 68% constant and backing out the $76.6 million in restructure expenses. That is growth of over 90% for the subscription business. Not a realistic number. That means the company needs to see growth in revenues, increase profitability in the Connected Fitness business, and cut costs even further. I don’t think there is any way to profitability without a combination of those three happening. It cannot just rely on the Subscription business to bring it to profitability. If they want to do that then they are going to have to do a lot more cost cutting to bring the cost structure in line with the revenues.

I do think there is potential for these things to happen. The company can obviously cut more costs if needed. Even though it said it does not plan to reduce headcount, it easily could if needed. We will see the additional costs the company can cut out on the operations side of the business as well. The company has also come out with a new product, Peloton Row, that could help drive some revenue growth. I think this is a great addition to their product portfolio. It is a natural fit with their customer base. The question is whether or not it will be profitable. The company cannot afford to keep losing money on all products it sells.

Risks

The company is going through a restructure. It has been losing a lot of money as it tries to right size its cost structure. There were some poor decisions made by the company that put it in a bad financial situation. Growth stopped and continues to see a decline on the hardware side. It needs to see growth or continue to cut costs in order to be profitable. The biggest question is whether the company will be successful with its restructure. Will it be able to cut costs while continuing to grow the company as a whole. There are a lot of risks related to a restructure. The risk to the investor is that the restructure does not pan out. As reviewed in the financials, the company needs a few different levers to all be pulled in order to get to a profitable point. There is a lot of room for something to go wrong. If it doesn't work out then you will be holding the bag for a failing company.

Conclusion

Peloton makes a great product that has a loyal customer base. I think it is actually a good business. It has been mismanaged and driven into a state of being unprofitable. The company has made the right moves in reducing costs and rightsizing the company. If the company were to reduce itself to a much smaller company, less headcount and physical footprint, and continue to focus on the subscription business then I do think it could become a profitable company as a whole. I would not be surprised to see the company taken private either. As a private company it could easily reduce many of the overhead costs, streamline operations, and most likely become a profitable company. It makes sense as a private business.

While I think the company has started to make the right decisions I am not a buyer at the moment. The main reason I am not is due to the current cost structure still not making sense to me. As discussed in the review of the financials, even if the company continues to grow the subscription business and increases the profitability of its Connected Fitness business it would not be profitable with the current cost structure. At least not any time soon. I am watching the company though to see if they are able to execute on the restructure. I am interested to see if the company can grow revenues while still cutting costs on operations, and how much cost savings they can achieve. I am going to let it play out for a while longer and see where things are at in the next few quarters.