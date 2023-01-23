Kinwun

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) is about to release its Q1 earnings report, and once again, we see the stock take a hit due to the weak performance of its rival Ericsson (ERIC).

Three-year price return comparison (SeekingAlpha.com)

While both are significant players in the 5G space and ERIC's weak sales results may set the tone for the rest of the industry, we should not underestimate the three-year transformation journey NOK has been on since Pekka Lundmark took over as CEO. Unlike ERIC, NOK delivered strong FY2022 results with a bullish FY2023 full year's sales growth target of between 2 and 8%. Furthermore, NOK continues to deliver on its €600 million share buyback program of two years, with a transaction of €1.3 million administered this week. NOK has in-demand patents that have attracted many large organisations to partner in long-term contracts with ongoing expansion potential for Nokia. Therefore, I remain bullish on NOK stock.

The reinvention of Nokia

Nokia has completely transformed its business, adjusting to an ever-changing market by focusing and investing majorly into 5G globally. This investment will be vital to the company's success in the next decade. NOK has a portfolio of over 20,000 patent families, of which 4,500 are related and essential to 5G. Over the last three years, NOK has improved its profitability by closing down loss-making business groups. Today NOK focuses on four business groups, as indicated in the image below and discussed in my previous article.

Business groups (Annual Report 2022)

Nokia focuses on three types of customers who provide critical services to end customers, as seen below. It aims to continue increasing the number of enterprise customers, which grew YoY by 12% for FY2022 to €16 billion.

Three customer segments (sec.gov)

Through the strength of its patents, we are seeing NOK enter into more significant deals, which will have near and long-term growth potential. We see concrete growth opportunities through recent deals, such as a Fibre broadband agreement with Valoo, which will connect 200,000 homes in Finland by 2026. NOK confirmed a multi-year agreement with Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) to use its patented technologies in exchange for royalty fees. Another significant growth opportunity is that NOK has an agreement with Airtel (OTCPK:AAFRF), one of Africa's most significant telecommunication operations, to increase digitalisation across the continent.

Three-year financial turnaround

NOK has become financially more robust in the last three years, especially if we focus on the bottom-line performance. NOK has historically generated sizeable top-line numbers. However, it struggled under high operational costs. Although the operating margin is still relatively small, we can see an improvement over the last years, positively impacting EPS, operating profit and net income.

Financial overview (Marketscreener.com)

If we look at the company's operating cash flow, we can see positive and upward-trending cash from operations between FY19 to FY21, with a drop in FY22 to $1.578 billion. We see the same trend for levered free cash flow, which dropped to $1.421 billion in FY22. One of the positive aspects of the company is that operating income has been increasing year on year, and the margin has more than doubled in three years to 10.95% in FY2022.

Annual cash from operations (SeekingAlpha.com)

Annual levered free cash flow (SeekingAlpha.com)

We can see that NOK has a consistent and healthy balance sheet, managing long-term debt efficiently with a healthy debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22%. If we look at short-term liabilities, NOK has a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Its dividend is well below its free cash flow, and its payout ratio is 28.73%. The dividend was suspended between Jan 2020 and Jan 2022. However, it is expected to grow in the foreseeable future. Total Assets grew from $43.89 billion to $45,98 billion in FY2022. We can also see that total liabilities decreased from $26.61 billion in FY2019 to $23.03 billion in FY2022. Lastly, total equity has increased nicely from $17.27 billion to $22.94 billion in FY2022.

Annual Total Assets (SeekingAlpha.com)

Annual Total Liabilities (SeekingAlpha.com)

Annual Total Equity (SeekingAlpha.com)

Earnings per share have been upward trending and consistent over the last three years, from negative $0.55 to positive $0.80 in FY22. NOK bought back shares over the previous year if we look at outstanding shares, reducing from 5.68 billion in FY21 to 5.67 billion in FY22. It has a share buyback program to return up to Euro 300 million by the end of 2023.

NOK Stock Valuation

According to MarketScreener, the stock has an average target price of €5.80 and has recently been given a Neutral to Buy status by analysts over the last month. Seeking Alpha's Quant rating gives an A- to the stock's valuation, and it is highly rated if we look at growth and profitability. It has a price-to-book ratio of 1.20 and a TTM price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. We can see that the stock has performed consistently along with the SP500 index, which speaks to its stability. The negative momentum in the last three months has been recently skewed by ERIC's Q1 release.

Seeking Alpha's Quant rating (SeekingAlpha.com)

Final thoughts

Nokia has improved its fundamentals over the last three years and is partnering with large companies across the globe that show promise for short and long-term growth. However, the stock has struggled to break past the five-dollar mark and has again taken a hit this past week due to fear of weaker sales in the 5G space. NOK has been bullish in its FY2023 forecast, is repurchasing shares and frequently announcing large growth deals across the globe. We have seen the company strengthen over the last three years and is delivering sought-after critical B2B solutions to the market. Although economic headwinds may impact the company, the future looks bright. Therefore, I remain bullish on this stock.