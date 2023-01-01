bymuratdeniz

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) recently lowered the exercise price of most of its outstanding warrants to $0.62 per share from $0.80 per share. This results in it giving up a relatively modest amount of potential additional future proceeds in exchange for around $9 million of additional cash now.

This helps a bit with Ring's debt reduction efforts, while improved oil prices also have boosted its projected free cash flow to $69 million in 2023, a $25 million improvement from when I looked at Ring at $70 WTI oil.

The lowered warrant exchange price has a minor negative impact (less than a penny per share net of savings on interest costs) on Ring's estimated value, while its value is boosted by a larger amount by the improved 2023 cash flow expectations.

I estimate REI stock's value at approximately $2.10 per share in a long-term (after 2023) $70 WTI oil scenario. This improves to $3.00 per share in a long-term $75 WTI oil scenario, and I am now leaning towards $75 as the long-term oil price to use in modelling after OPEC's recent output cuts.

Exercise Of Warrants

Ring announced that it amended the price of 99.5% of its outstanding warrants in exchange for early exercise of those warrants. The original exercise price for the warrants was $0.80 per share, and this was lowered to $0.62 per share.

As a result, 14,512,166 of Ring's outstanding warrants were exercised, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $9 million. There are still 78,200 remaining warrants with an exercise price of $0.80 per share.

Ring also reported that 4.5 million warrants had previously been exercised in Q1 2023 at an exercise price of $0.80 per share. This resulted in $3.6 million in proceeds for Ring.

By agreeing to the lowered $0.62 per share exercise price, Ring is giving up on $2.6 million in proceeds compared to the original $0.80 per share exercise price. However, Ring gets the benefit of being able to reduce its credit facility by $9 million and potentially saves around $1.5 million in interest costs (assuming those warrants wouldn't have been exercised until the October 2025 expiry date otherwise).

Updated 2023 Outlook

Ring's production is still approximately 68% oil despite the reduction in its oil percentage due to the Stronghold acquisition. With WTI oil strip improving to the high-$70s for 2023 now, Ring is projected to generate $376 million in revenues before hedges.

Ring's hedges now have around $9 million in negative value, primarily due to its two-way collars covering 11% of its oil production at a weighted average ceiling of $62.94 per barrel. Ring's other oil hedges are closer to the current oil price.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 4,542,060 $78.25 $355 NGLs 1,001,925 $19.00 $19 Natural Gas 6,813,090 $0.25 $2 Hedge Value -$9 Total Revenue $367 Click to enlarge

Ring is now expected to generate around $69 million in positive cash flow in 2023 at current strip prices.

$ Million Production Expenses $75 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $26 Cash G&A $20 Capital Expenditures $153 Cash Interest Expense $24 Total Cash Expenditures $298 Click to enlarge

Debt And Valuation

Between the exercise of the warrants and the projected free cash flow for 2023, Ring may be able end 2023 with approximately $348 million in credit facility debt. Ring has a $600 million borrowing base for its credit facility that matures in August 2026.

The $348 million in projected year-end 2023 credit facility debt assumes that there is no change in Ring's working capital deficit. This deficit was approximately $55 million at the end of 2022, excluding derivative assets and derivative liabilities.

Thus with no working capital deficit, Ring's credit facility debt would be around $400 million. Ring's credit facility debt would be around 1.4x EBITDAX at the end of 2023 (with its current working capital deficit) or 1.6x (with no working capital deficit).

I now estimate Ring's value at approximately $2.10 per share in a long-term $70 WTI oil scenario, increasing to around $3 per share in a long-term $75 WTI oil scenario. This factors in the reduced exercise price on 14.5 million warrants as well as the improved cash flow projections for 2023.

Conclusion

Ring's debt reduction efforts have received a bit of a boost from higher expected 2023 oil prices as well as the exercise of most of its outstanding warrants. Ring's leverage is projected at 1.4x to 1.6x at the end of 2023 depending on how much its working capital changes.

Ring should continue to work on paying down its debt, although its balance sheet looks fine for a $70s oil environment. At long-term $75 WTI oil, I estimate Ring's value at approximately $3 per share.