Is Shipping Dead?

In the past couple of months, the markets have deemed the shipping industry dead in the water, and social media predicts several companies in the industry to go bankrupt due to a potential worldwide recession.

However, there is no denying that many shipping companies had incredibly profitable years in 2021 and 2022. For instance, Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF) logged a record-breaking $30.9B profit in 2022, making it their most profitable year to date, which can also be said about Hapag-Lloyd (OTCPK:HPGLY).

The general outlook for 2023 is more gloomy than we saw in 2022. However, as China re-opened its economy in February, it could act as an accelerator to get the global economy back on track in case of a recession. In addition, freight rates were hammered down in 2022, which could leave potential for a recovery in 2023.

ZIM integrated (NYSE:ZIM) covers routes around the globe, and this diverse portfolio of shipping routes could contribute to ZIM meeting its guidance for 2023, generating additional returns to the shareholders – a map of their routes can be seen below.

ZIM's Shipping Routes (ZIM.com)

Furthermore, as of November 2022, ZIM boasts a fleet of 139 vessels of all sizes with a total capacity of approximately 540,000 TEU where only 8 of the vessels are fully owned by ZIM, and the remaining 131 are chartered.

Macro Outlook for the Shipping Industry

As we have left 2022 behind, which was a tough year for most shipping companies, we look toward the expected supply and demand dynamics within the shipping industry for 2023.

One of the key demand drivers that will affect the shipping industry is global economic growth. According to BIMCO, we may see a growth rate in head-haul and regional trades in the 1-2% range in 2023, but a 3-4% growth rate in 2024. At the same time, they see demand growth increase by approximately 5-6% in 2024 in their base case, while in a bearish scenario, they expect demand to grow by 1-2% and 2.5-3.5% in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

According to BIMCO's forecasts, the IMF sees global economic growth increase at 2.9% and 3.1% respectively in 2023 and 2024, with tight financial conditions, the Russian-Ukrainian war, and high inflation and interests rates posing the most significant threats for lower-than-expected growth.

BIMCO's baseline model predicts the world GDP growth returns to its pre-COVID-19 trendlines, with China's easing of its COVID-19 restrictions which came to effect earlier this year, being a primary reason for the return to more normalized growth expectations. In addition, retail trade in both the US and EU has shown a decisive rebound following the 2020 lows and remains persistent through the high inflation and high-interest rates but is still down in the past few months. EU retail has been dragging compared to the US, as shown below.

Stock Info with IMF

This does not come without strains on Americans' savings, as Americans spent approximately $1T in 2022 while credit card debt reached a record high in 2022 at a shocking $930.6B. However, looking at the positive side, inflation has been declining compared to the highs seen in the summer of 2022, signaling that the FED may begin to consider pausing rate hikes soon. Simultaneously, consumer sentiment in both the US and the EU has been declining for several months since 2021, showing there is still some way to go until we are back to normalcy.

On the supply side, the container shipping industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, and the forecast for the coming years is equally promising. After a 4.0% growth in 2022, the container fleet is expected to continue expanding, with a projected growth of 6.3% in 2023 and 8.1% in 2024. However, various factors, such as congestion, sailing speed, and market conditions, are expected to impact the growth trajectory of the container fleet.

One of the critical factors influencing container fleet growth is supply. Supply is forecasted to grow by 11.3% in 2023 and 3.1% in 2024. However, fleet productivity is expected to be impacted by congestion and sailing speed changes. The good news is that the remaining port congestion is expected to be fully resolved during 2023, which is expected to release as much as 6% of the fleet compared to 2022.

Nevertheless, the forecast for the impact of the Carbon Intensity Indicator [CII] and Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index [EEXI] regulations on sailing speeds has been revised. While a 10% reduction in speed was previously anticipated for 2023, there has been limited evidence of a structural downward shift due to CII and EEXI. As a result, a more gradual implementation of a 5% speed reduction in both 2023 and 2024 is now considered more likely.

Another significant factor influencing container fleet growth is deliveries. Deliveries are expected to accelerate due to the larger order book built up during the past two years. A total of 4.9 million TEUs will be delivered between 2023 and 2024, equivalent to an additional 19% of the fleet size at the beginning of 2023.

However, the recycling of ships is expected to temper actual fleet growth. Worsening market conditions and the implementation of International Maritime Organization (IMO) climate regulations are anticipated to lead to an increase in ship recycling. It is predicted that nearly 1 million TEUs will be recycled.

The growth in the container fleet is also expected to be driven by the segment of ships larger than 15,000 TEU, which is projected to account for 65% of fleet growth. On the other hand, smaller vessels with a capacity of less than 3,000 TEU is expected to reduce, while the 3,000-8,000 TEU and 8,000-15,000 TEU segments are each anticipated to account for 18% of growth.

The projected growth in the container fleet and the shifting dynamics in ship sizes are expected to impact trade lanes. The cascading of large ships into trades traditionally handled by smaller vessels is expected to increase, resulting in a higher ratio of the smallest ships deployed in regional trade lanes.

Global freight markets have continued downward in the early weeks of 2023, as shown in the figure below, reinforcing the trends observed since the end of summer. As a result, carriers have struggled to effectively manage capacity supply in response to the sudden drop in demand experienced in the second half of 2022.

The demand for Asia-Europe westbound trade declined by -20% to -25% in September, October, and November compared to last year. Similarly, the Trans-Pacific Eastbound trade reduced -25% to -30%. These declines in demand, which exceed the drop in GDP, appear to be driven by changes in consumer spending patterns influenced by high inflation levels and overstocked inventories, prompting companies to cut new orders.

The softening demand for ocean freight also leads to rapid congestion improvements, particularly in the US and Europe. This is expected to improve ocean service reliability, reducing the attractiveness of more expensive air and rail freight modes and leading to weaker volumes in those sectors. This highlights the interconnectivity across different modes of transportation.

For shippers, these developments overall bring good news. As the industry moves towards a more comfortable level of overcapacity, with liner services returning to their intended schedules and port productivity normalizing, the container distribution system is expected to clear the remaining backlogs and regain its resilience while prices normalize. All this could point to a rebound in freight rates in the near future.

Zim Financials: A Free Cash Flow Machine

On March 13th 2023, ZIM reported its Q4 2022 earnings, concluding a year of turmoil for its stock price, but with very strong financial results. ZIM's financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 showed impressive performance, with revenue reaching $12.6 billion, compared to $10.7 billion in 2021.

Stock Info with Seeking Alpha

Furthermore, ZIM reported a robust adjusted EBITDA of $7.5 billion in 2022, representing a 14.3% year-over-year increase. ZIM also saw an increase in net cash generated by operating activities and free cash flow, reaching $6.1 billion (up 2.3% YoY) and $5.9 billion (up 18.8% YoY), respectively. As a result, ZIM paid dividends of $2.04 billion to its shareholders, equivalent to 44% of its total 2022 net income.

Meanwhile, ZIM's gross margin has increased steadily with its revenue growth, and as of its last earnings for 2022, the company logs a gross margin of just under 51%, which is highly impressive.

As the figure below shows, ZIM has genuinely been able to take advantage of the hectic shipping market in 2020 and 2021 as a consequence of the COVID-19 virus. Consequently, ZIM has a 5-year revenue CAGR of 33.34% and a 5-year operating income CAGR of 114.95%, both imposing measures.

Stock Info

Perhaps the biggest elephant in the room will be whether the dividend payments to shareholders will remain as attractive as they have been in the past year. 2022 concluded with ZIM's equity sitting at $5.90B, up 9.29% from 2021, and 3.26B in cash and cash equivalents in 2022. ZIM sits on a remarkable amount of cash with a quick ratio of 1.53 by the end of 2022. Should a global recession play out, ZIM would have the resources to withstand stress in the shipping industry.

The CEO of ZIM expressed satisfaction with the exceptional performance in 2022, attributing it to the company's differentiated strategy and favorable market conditions. Returning cash to shareholders remains a priority for ZIM. Despite macroeconomic uncertainties, declining freight rates, and supply-demand imbalances in the container shipping industry, the CEO expressed confidence in ZIM's strategy and projected positive EBIT for 2023. Furthermore, ZIM projects their adjusted EBITDA to be around $1.8 - $2.2B and an adjusted EBIT of $100-500 million in 2023.

Comparing ZIM to some others within the industry shows that it has many favorable measures among commonly used valuation metrics. First, when looking at ROE, ROA, and ROIC, ZIM scores incredibly high compared to others, with its metrics being more than double the average of the five companies, as seen in the table below.

Stock Info

Furthermore, ZIM trades at a 0.49 EV/EBITDA ratio – again far below other companies in the shipping industry- while giving the investor $38.5 earnings per share. This is while also trading at a P/B ratio of just 0.44. The FCF yield is exceptionally high, mainly due to the fact that ZIM's market cap fell significantly in 2022 while retaining a very high free cash flow.

Stock Info

In comparison, ti would thus seem as if ZIM appears undervalued. However, with the potential outlook for a recovery in freight rates in the coming years, ZIM could prove to be an exciting investment opportunity for long-term investors.

Technical Analysis

Looking at ZIM’s 2-year chart, it is evident ZIM’s stock price has been in a downward channel since mid-March last year when the stock price was at an all-time high of just over $91. Due to ZIM’s rather generous dividend policy, investors typically dump their shares of ZIM after the ex-dividend date, which explains many of the drastic swings we see between April 2022 and to date. This does not describe it all, though, as the steep falls in freight rates have also contributed to ZIM’s falling share price.

Currently, this stock is in an interesting position from a technical perspective, as the stock recently bounced off the RSI at 33, while the MACD is showing positive momentum for the stock. Furthermore, ZIM broke through the 20 EMA with relatively little resistance at around $21 while also just clearing the 50 EMA at $21.44 – this provides ZIM with some room to move further up to about $23, where it will re-test the trendline, which it has been bouncing off on since April of last year which coincidently also aligns with the 100 EMA.

Stock Info with Tradingview

If the stock can break through the $23 mark, it will have to re-test another strong level of resistance at $24.78, which is also the 0.886 Fibonacci level – this is a level the stock has tested several times in March and April.

ZIM has a few levels to break before finding lots of breathing room above $29.37, where it will be past most fibs and previous resistances. In the past week, ZIM has had a substantial rise in its stock price, and it is plausible that this trend could continue past the following barriers. However, it is also likely that the stock will bounce off the trend – it would thus be prudent to wait for the next few days to evaluate what the stock will do.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while the shipping industry faced challenges in 2022, with concerns of a potential worldwide recession and declining freight rates, there are still positive signs for 2023. Global economic growth, particularly in China as it re-opens its economy, is expected to be a demand driver for the shipping industry.

Retail trade in the US and EU has rebounded, although consumer sentiment and savings remain strained. The container fleet is projected to continue expanding on the supply side, but factors such as congestion, sailing speed changes, and regulatory impacts may affect fleet productivity. Deliveries are expected to accelerate, but ship recycling is also anticipated to increase due to market conditions and IMO climate regulations. The segment of larger ships is expected to drive fleet growth.

Overall, while the outlook for 2023 may be challenging, there are still opportunities and potential for recovery in the shipping industry. We believe ZIM is an exciting investment opportunity for long-term investors and rate it a buy at its current price.

