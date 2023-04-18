Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 18, 2023 10:28 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.94K Followers

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 18, 2023 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Spencer Wang - Vice President, Finance, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Ted Sarandos - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Greg Peters - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Spence Neumann - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jessica Reif Erlich - Bank of America

Spencer Wang

Hello. And welcome to the Netflix Q1 2023 Earnings Interview. I am Spencer Wang, VP of Finance, IR and Corporate Development. Joining me today are Co-CEOs, Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters; and CFO, Spence Neumann. Our interviewer this quarter is Jessica Reif Erlich. And as a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements and actual results may vary.

With that, Jessica, I am going to turn it over to you for your first question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jessica Reif Erlich

Thank you. So let’s start with Ted and Greg. You have worked together for over 15 years, but this is your first quarter as Co-CEOs. Are there any highlights you want to share?

Ted Sarandos

Well, Jessica, as you pointed out, it’s our first quarter together as Co-CEOs but 15 years working together and in those 15 years, you build a lot of respect and trusting each other to help you get you through some trying times.

And not to lead you down about drama, but this was pretty much a business as usual quarter for us having done this together for so long. And Greg and I enjoy the same kind of trust, respect and shorthand that I enjoyed with Reed for so many years. I know that Greg did as well.

So it’s not as eventful as folks might have thought and it’s really been incredibly and wonderfully professionally stimulating to have a Co-CEO to get to tackle big problems

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.