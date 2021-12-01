Wand_Prapan/iStock via Getty Images

It's hard to time an absolute bottom for stocks, and when it comes to dividend stocks, there's an opportunity cost associated with waiting to push the buy button. This brings me to Golub Capital (NASDAQ:GBDC) which I last covered in November here, and while the stock is down by 1% since then, it's given investors a 4% total return due to 2 dividends paid since that time.

Moreover, GBDC is down 15% over the past 12 months, pushing its yield past the 10% mark, and in this article, I explore what makes now a great time to pick up this high yielding stock.

Why GBDC?

Golub Capital is an externally-managed BDC that's been publicly traded since 2010. At present, it carries a sizeable $5.5 billion investment portfolio at fair value across 332 investments. The portfolio is well-diversified, with the average investment representing just 0.3% of the portfolio total and with top 10 investments representing 15% of total.

Having a high quality portfolio matters, especially when it comes to economic adversity. That's where GBDC shines, as it carries 94% first lien debt, followed by 5% junior debt, and 1% equity. While the lower equity exposure means less capital appreciation potential, the high exposure to first lien debt also means less downside risk.

Plus, in the current higher interest rate environment, having equity exposure may not matter as much, considering higher yields on debt investments can make up for lack of equity appreciation. GBDC's debt investments are 100% floating rate and as shown below, it's seen a significant uptick in investment yields on its debt.

This helped to drive GBDC's adjusted NII per share to a record level, at $0.37 per share, enabling it to boost the quarterly dividend rate by 10% to $0.33. This equates to good 112% dividend coverage. This also marks a return of the dividend to the pre-pandemic rate. It's worth noting that GBDC's dividend declined in 2020 after issuing a rights offering to investors to buy shares at a discount. The rights offering was also transferrable.

Potential headwinds to GBDC include a sequential increase to investments on non-accrual from 8 to 9 investments in the last reported quarter. On a YoY basis, investments on non-accrual as a percentage of fair value rose from 0.9% to 1.8%. However, this metric still remains low in the grand scheme, and portfolio quality has remained steady. As shown below, the vast majority (91.4%) of total investments carry in internal performance rating of 4 and 5 (on a scale from 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest quality).

Looking forward, moderating inflation, with March CPI showing a 0.1% increase over the prior month and 5% increase over the prior year should be good news for BDCs such as GBDC and lower the potential for aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. While higher interest rates may be good for BDCs on the surface, it also puts pressure on borrowers.

As such, the current level of interest rates may actually be a "sweet spot" of sorts for BDCs like Golub Capital, whose borrowers have a weighted average healthy level of interest coverage at 2.4x. This sentiment was echoed by management, who see less risk of a recession developing now compared to sentiment last year, as noted during the last conference call:

There's still a fair bit of uncertainty. But in our view the last few months of data show that inflation has already decelerated strikingly, shows that interest rates are near their likely peaks. Occupancy costs, energy and commodity prices, they're all generally declining. The unemployment rate has stayed low and consumer behavior has changed far less than many feared. All this means the odds of a deep recession look much slimmer today compared to three to six months ago. And the odds have increased that we’ll be in a period of muddling growth, and likely in a period of muddling growth for a sustained period.

Meanwhile, GBDC maintains a strong balance sheet with a debt to equity ratio of 1.19x, sitting far below the 2.0x regulatory limit. Moreover, 47% of GBDC's debt is unsecured with maturity dates in 2026 and 2027 with low weighted average coupon rate of just 2.7%.

Lastly, GBDC appears to be in value territory at the current price of $13.03 with a price to NAV ratio of 0.89x. As shown below, this sits towards the low end of GBDC's valuation range over the past 5 years outside of the 2020 timeframe. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $14.81, implying a potential 24% total return over the next 12 months.

Investor Takeaway

Golub Capital BDC may be a good option for investors looking for the potential of capital appreciation and a high 10.1% dividend yield. The company has seen increasing yields on its debt investments and adjusted NII per share recently hit a record level. Moreover, GBDC maintains a strong balance sheet and currently trades at an appealing discount to net asset value. With moderating inflation and elevated interest rates, GBDC stock may currently be in a sweet spot with potential for strong investment returns.