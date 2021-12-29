Distribution Solutions Group: Growth On Acquisitions Brings Opportunity

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. is a $900-million market cap distribution company that offers valuable solutions to the MRO, OEM, and industrial technologies markets.
  • In my opinion, over the past couple of years, the company has expanded its operating activities quite qualitatively.
  • The management estimates the combined addressable market for DSGR now stands at $57 billion, and that the company's asset-light business model is going to help it grow organically and inorganically.
  • Given the relatively low valuation amid good operational growth rates, I would recommend looking into DSGR stock at its current price levels.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Group of business people holding a jigsaw puzzle pieces.

courtneyk

The Company And Its Markets

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) is a $900-million market cap distribution company that offers valuable solutions to the MRO, OEM, and industrial technologies markets. They were created by combining 3 industry leaders: Lawson Products [28.2% of total sales], Gexpro Services [34.1%], and TestEquity [33.5%]. Lawson Products

Struggle to navigate the stock market environment?

Keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of what Wall Street is buying/selling with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! Now there is a free trial and a special discount of 10% - hurry up!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
4.22K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

Chief investment analyst at a small Singapore-registered family office. A generalist in nature. Mainly focused on special situations, IPOs, and undercovered/hidden stocks. Ranked in the top 4% of financial bloggers by Tipranks (as of June 17, 2022, compared to the S&P 500 Index over 1 year).

BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

DM me in case you're interested in investment consulting services.



**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.