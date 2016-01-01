Liubomyr Vorona/iStock via Getty Images

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), a leading disruptor in China's retail industry, has experienced significant growth over the past few years, offering authentic products at competitive prices along with fast and high-quality delivery services. In this article, we will discuss our neutral stance on JD stock as an investment. While we recognize the company's strengths and attractive valuation, our inability to gain clarity on multiple risk factors, such as regulatory concerns and economic challenges in China, prevents us from taking a definitive position.

Business Overview

JD has established itself as a leading disruptive force in China's retail industry by providing authentic products at competitive prices, combined with fast and high-quality delivery services. Our estimates show that JD's mobile shopping market share has grown from 20.5% in 2016 to 27.5% in 2020. Unlike Alibaba (BABA), which adopts an asset-light model, JD utilizes an asset-heavy model with self-owned inventory and self-built logistics infrastructure. This has enabled the company to become the largest retailer in China by revenue, with its net product revenue in 2020 being 2-3 times higher than its closest listed competitor, Suning.

We believe that JD's long-term margin expansion story is driven by the increasing scale of both its direct sales and marketplace businesses, partially offset by the push into JD logistics in the medium term. The company's growing scale across various categories allows it to gain bargaining power with suppliers and secure volume-based rebates. Since 2016, JD has shifted its strategy from fully reinvesting gains from its improved scale to delivering annual margin expansion in the long run. The higher proportion of the third-party platform business, which has higher margins, and the efficiency of scale will contribute to lifting margins over time.

In the medium term, however, we expect the company's investments in community group purchasing and JD logistics, along with a higher mix of the lower-margin supermarket category, to constrain margin gains to some extent. In April 2017, JD's logistics business became an independent business unit that offers its services to third parties. Management is currently focused on gaining market share rather than profitability, investing heavily in supply chain management, integrated warehouse, and delivery services to penetrate less developed areas. As the logistics business gains scale and achieves higher capacity utilization, we anticipate improvements in gross profit margins.

Furthermore, management believes that it is not the right time to prioritize profitability in the supermarket category as they strive to become a category leader in China. In our view, JD's commitment to offering competitive prices, efficient delivery services, and an expanding market share make it an attractive long-term investment. We believe that the company's strategic investments, its focus on scale and efficiency, and its strong position in China's retail industry will lead to continued growth and margin expansion over time.

JD In Transition

JD is entering a year of business transition, focusing on enhancing its supply chain capabilities, increasing engagement from third-party merchants, and diversifying product offerings. The aim is to expand both its consumer and merchant base while promoting the long-term development of the third-party business. The recently announced organizational structure adjustment could lead to better business agility and an improved operating environment for third-party businesses in the medium term. However, this adjustment is likely to bring additional headwinds to revenue growth in the short term.

Although we expect the investment in driving greater consumer mindshare for quality products and better third-party operating environments to take time to bear fruit, we are positive about JD's strong management execution capability. Additionally, the company's established reputation for quality products should help it fend off near-term competition.

The organizational structure adjustment announced on April 11th could help JD gain better business agility and improve the operating environment for third-party business merchants over the medium term. By adopting a more balanced approach to developing first-party (1P) and third-party (3P) businesses, we believe the company can enhance and diversify product offerings, better fulfilling user demands for value-for-money products and benefiting third-party business development the long run.

JD may face additional headwinds to revenue growth in 2023 due to the greater than previously expected impact from business adjustments, such as the shift from 1P to 3P operations in several categories starting from 3Q22, and the organizational structure adjustment. However, we believe that by enhancing its supply chain capability to broaden the consumer base and improving traffic allocation to bring more quality third-party merchants onboard, JD is on the right track for long-term healthy business development.

Regulatory Concerns

JD and Alibaba recently announced plans to spin off several of their units, aiming to create investment opportunities and focus on their core e-commerce operations. However, a major concern is whether these moves will appease Chinese regulators who have been increasingly wary of the power held by big tech companies in the nation. While JD and Alibaba hope to appear smaller and less monopolistic to Beijing, it remains uncertain whether this strategy will work since both companies are likely to retain controlling stakes in the businesses being spun off.

JD is spinning off JD Industrials and JD Property, both of which were developed internally before serving third-party clients. Despite the spinoffs, JD remains in control of most of its subsidiaries, as it still plays a significant supporting role in its core e-commerce business. The key question is whether the companies can convince regulators they are not monopolistic in terms of market share and power.

Other Chinese tech giants, such as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF), and ByteDance, may follow Alibaba's and JD's lead in spinning off businesses. Although initial investor reactions were positive, the enthusiasm was short-lived due to the unpredictable and non-transparent nature of Beijing's regulatory stance. As a result, it remains unclear whether these breakups will mitigate the chances of future regulatory clashes.

Valuation

Over the past few years, JD has experienced remarkable growth until 2022, when China's Covid policies, a tech crackdown, and restrictive economic policies impacted the nation's economic growth and consequently hurt JD's sales. After achieving a 39% growth in 2020 and 31% in 2021, the company's revenue faced a decline of 0.3% in 2022. However, we expect revenue to recover this year, growing 9.4% to $164.3 billion, driven by China's strong reopening.

JD's earnings per share are projected to grow 12% in 2023, accelerating to 23% in 2024, reaching $3.50. Despite these expectations, the company's free cash flow may not see significant growth due to increased capital expenditures aimed at expanding its logistics infrastructure. Currently, JD is trading at 12.2 times forward 12-month consensus EPS, the lowest in five years. This reflects the increasing regulatory and macro challenges in China and the rising tension between China and the United States, which could make Chinese companies riskier investments for American investors.

While we find this valuation quite attractive, we acknowledge the difficulty in assessing the numerous risks associated with JD. As we are not based in China, we cannot accurately evaluate the country's dynamic political and economic environment. Nonetheless, we have received information that China's reopening is progressing rapidly, which bolsters our confidence in JD's recovery. In conclusion, we remain optimistic about JD's growth potential, but investors should remain cautious and aware of the various risks in the current climate.

Conclusion

JD.com's strong management execution and commitment to quality, along with its focus on strategic investments and long-term growth, make it a fundamentally solid company trading at a cheap valuation. However, our inability to gain clarity on various risk factors, such as China's dynamic regulatory environment and economic policies, leads us to maintain a neutral stance on the stock. As the company undergoes a business transition and focuses on enhancing its supply chain capabilities, diversifying product offerings, and engaging with third-party merchants, we recognize its potential for continued growth and margin expansion. Nonetheless, we advise investors to thoroughly evaluate the numerous risks in the current climate before making any investment decisions.

