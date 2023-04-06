TJX: Firing On All Cylinders, A 'Buy On Dips' Opportunity

Apr. 19, 2023 12:33 AM ETThe TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)
Penny Wiser profile picture
Penny Wiser
139 Followers

Summary

  • TJX sales momentum remains strong riding into 2023 from a high of 2022 despite a vexatious environment.
  • The company and off-price sector are perfectly positioned in the current  inflationary environment as consumers prefer value while other retailers close stores with off-price retailers taking share.
  • We believe the company is running on all cylinders to smash its own guidance and beat consensus. We maintain a buy on dips strategy.
TJ Maxx"s Parent Company Reports Quarterly Earnings

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

Background

TJX (NYSE:TJX) has been one of the best performing retailers, up about 27% in last year, after it came back from an existential crisis during COVID where it had a minimal e-commerce exposure while other retailers with robust e-commerce infrastructure chimed

This article was written by

Penny Wiser profile picture
Penny Wiser
139 Followers
Work as an Investment analyst at a Global Wall street Bank. Covers consumer goods, healthcare and retail stocks. Also completed my masters in Finance and currently awaiting CFA Charter.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.