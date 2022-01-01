damircudic

Investment Thesis

After an underwhelming performance last year, Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) has been performing extremely well in the past few months, with shares already up nearly 70% year to date. The company continues to benefit from the expanding fintech market and is winning customers with its extensive alternative payment options such as crypto. However, this presence also exposes them to a lot more volatility, which is weighing on its growth, as shown in the latest earnings. The current valuation is not necessarily cheap either, with multiples above other fintech peers. I do not see much further upside potential at the current price and I rate NVEI stock as a hold.

Why Nuvei?

Nuvei is a Canada-based payment technology company founded by Philip Fayer in 2003. The company operates mainly in the e-commerce segment with its native commerce platform, which provides solutions for payouts, card issuing, payments, reporting, and more. It has also been expanding rapidly into other verticals such as online gaming, sports betting, and financial services. The company currently operates in over 200 countries and processes over $120 billion annually. Its current customers include notable companies such as Wix (WIX), DraftKings (DKNG), and Riot Games.

The company's growth opportunities are huge as the fintech market continues to expand rapidly. According to Vantage Market Research, the fintech market size is forecasted to grow from $133.8 billion in 2022 to $566.6 billion in 2030, representing a strong CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 19.5%.

In order to compete with other emerging fintech giants such as Stripe and Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY), Nuvei’s platform supports an extensive amount of payment methods, even though they often come with much lower take rates. The company currently supports 600 APM (alternative payment methods), 150 currencies, and over 120 cryptocurrencies. For context, Stripe only offers solutions for 30 APM and a few types of cryptocurrencies. The company also provides RTP (real-time payments) which enables instant transfers at all times, even during weekends and holidays. Its strong presence in APM has attracted many customers from industries such as crypto, sports betting, and gaming, which rely heavily on non-traditional payment methods.

Earlier this year, Nuvei also acquired payment company Paya for $1.3 billion in cash. Paya mostly provides B2B (business to business) solutions in verticals such as healthcare, non-profit, and utilities, where Nuvei has very little presence. The acquisition should help reduce the company’s reliance on e-commerce and grow its presence in other verticals. The combination will also bring new B2B capabilities such as e-invoicing to Nuvei’s platform. I believe the acquisition can further expand the company’s market opportunities.

Underwhelming Earnings

Nuvei announced its fourth-quarter earnings last month and the results are pretty underwhelming, as it continued to be impacted by the significant volatility in the cryptocurrency market. The company’s volume increased 28% YoY (year over year) from $31.5 billion to $40.3 billion, with e-commerce accounting for 91% of total volume. However, the momentum did not translate into revenue due to the headwinds in cryptocurrencies and foreign currencies. Revenue was $220.3 million, up only 4% YoY compared to $211.9 million. On a constant currency basis, revenue growth was slightly higher at 10%.

Gross profit was roughly in-line with revenue, up 4.5% YoY from $162.8 million to $170.2 million. However, SG&A (selling, general and administrative) expenses increased 5.4% YoY from $140.9 million to $148.5 million, which resulted in the adjusted EBITDA dropping 6% YoY from $91.5 million to $85.7 million, or 38.9% of revenue. Operating income was flat at $21.7 million, with an operating margin of 9.9%. The diluted EPS was $0.06 compared to $0.07. The company also initiated guidance for FY23. It expects organic revenue growth to be between 23% and 28% excluding cryptocurrencies and digital assets. This looks upbeat at first sight but it also ignores the headwind of crypto, therefore it is better to take it with a grain of salt.

Valuation

After the massive rally in the past few months, Nuvei’s valuation looks fully valued. The company is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA of 26.2x, which is meaningfully higher than other payment processing companies such as Shift4 Payments (FOUR) and PayPal (PYPL). As shown in the first chart below, the two companies are trading at an EV/EBITDA of 18.8x and 17.5x, which represents a discount of 28.2% and 33.2% respectively. From the second chart below, you can also see that Nuvei’s revenue growth is the lowest among the three companies due to its exposure to the crypto space. Considering the weak top-line growth and elevated multiple, I believe the near-term upside potential will likely be muted.

Investor Takeaway

Overall, I do not think now is the time to buy NVEI stock yet. The company’s strong presence in APM won them a lot of customers but also made them very exposed to the unpredictable crypto market, which is weighing on financials. Their guidance for the coming year also excludes the cryptocurrency segment, which creates a lot of uncertainties in regard to its future impact. After the rally, the current valuation also looks elevated and should limit its upside potential. Therefore I rate the company as a hold.