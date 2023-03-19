PDF Solutions: High Valuation Shouldn't Scare You

Apr. 19, 2023 1:40 AM ETPDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS)
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • PDF Solutions, Inc. is a $1.56-billion market cap firm offering products and services for the semiconductor ecosystem to collect, manage, and analyze data to improve product yield and quality.
  • In 2022, the company finally began to reap the rewards of its years of investment in research and development.
  • Amid recent talk of the AI revolution, PDFS stock is now experiencing tremendous growth, having risen 46.34% YTD and 73.84% over the past year.
  • I think that the already high EV/EBITDA multiples still don't price in the potential gains that may come from the speed at which PDFS turns around.
  • That's why I recommend you keep an eye on the PDFS stock, despite the company's fairly high valuation at the current price level.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Data analyst working on business analytics dashboard with charts, metrics and KPI to analyze performance and create insight reports for operations management.

NicoElNino

The Company And Its Markets

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) is a $1.56-billion market cap firm that offers products and services designed to help organizations within the semiconductor ecosystem to collect, manage, and analyze data about design, equipment, manufacturing, and testing to improve

PDFS's FY2022 IR presentation

PDFS's FY2022 IR presentation

PDFS's FY2022 IR presentation

PDFS's FY2022 IR presentation

PDFS's FY2022 IR presentation

PDFS's FY2022 IR presentation

PDFS's FY2022 IR presentation

PDFS's FY2022 IR presentation

Author's work, Seeking Alpha data

Author's work, Seeking Alpha data

Seeking Alpha, PDFS's earnings consensus data

Seeking Alpha, PDFS's earnings consensus data

Seeking Alpha, PDFS's earnings consensus data

Seeking Alpha, PDFS's earnings consensus data

YCharts, author's notes

YCharts, author's notes

Author's work, Seeking Alpha financial data

Author's work, Seeking Alpha financial data

Struggle to navigate the stock market environment?

Keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of what Wall Street is buying/selling with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! Now there is a free trial and a special discount of 10% - hurry up!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
4.22K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

Chief investment analyst at a small Singapore-registered family office. A generalist in nature. Mainly focused on special situations, IPOs, and undercovered/hidden stocks. Ranked in the top 4% of financial bloggers by Tipranks (as of June 17, 2022, compared to the S&P 500 Index over 1 year).

BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

DM me in case you're interested in investment consulting services.



**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PDFS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.