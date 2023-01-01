Infosys' Agile Adaptability In A Volatile Market

Apr. 19, 2023 1:41 AM ETInfosys Limited (INFY)GIB, WIT, CGEMY, CTSH
Grassroots Trading profile picture
Grassroots Trading
202 Followers

Summary

  • The company's focus on cost control and efficiency, as well as trimming fat and tidying vendor relationships, could improve profitability and drive revenue growth.
  • Infosys' pipeline of deals is jam-packed and potential mergers and acquisitions add to its strategic belt.
  • Infosys has displayed adaptability to shifting circumstances and has consistently hit annual revenue and margin guidance, but risks and headwinds remain.
Infosys U.S. Education Center. Infosys is based in India and is a worldwide IT, AI and Digital Services company.

jetcityimage

Thesis

As Infosys (NYSE:INFY) faces a range of challenges, including cancelled and terminated projects, vendor consolidation agreements, and economic instability among its client base, investors like myself have become increasingly wary of the company's future prospects. In this article, I will explore the risks and

This article was written by

Grassroots Trading profile picture
Grassroots Trading
202 Followers
Grassroots Trading’s mission is to build robust portfolios and unique trading opportunities by relying on more than 20-years of experience working in the financial industry. Grassroots’ aim is also to provide investors with diverse trading scenarios across different investment vehicles. Our anecdotes focus primarily on discovering great investment stories that we intend to share with the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.