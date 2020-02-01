SJW Group: Recessions Are Like Water Under The Bridge

Summary

  • When you're worried about a recession, you move up to the top of the food chain. Invest in companies that offer something you literally cannot live without.
  • This company has outperformed the S&P 500 for as far back as data on Seeking Alpha allows and beaten the market during two of the last three recessions too.
  • Buy SJW to support your portfolio in good times and bad. It's been around the block for over a century. Dividend Kings are rare, and SJW is one of them.

Water Drop Splash. On The Blue Background.

BlackJack3D/E+ via Getty Images

Investing despite of recessions

I started my investment career just after the Asian Financial crisis in 1997 and just before the emerging markets crisis began in 1998 sparked by a Russian default on its debt and

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

SPX returns over my career (Seeking Alpha (analyst inputs))

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Wikipedia

Table Description automatically generated

last three US recessions (Wikipedia)

Text Description automatically generated

Recession returns (Analyst)

Maslow's hierarchy of needs is a model for understanding the motivations for human behavior. It maps different motivations onto a pyramid, with each level representing a different human need. These include physiological needs, safety, love and belonging, esteem, and self-actualization.

Maslow's hierarchy of needs (SimplyPsychology)

A picture containing text Description automatically generated

Water Investment (IIJA)

A group of men wearing safety vests and looking at a computer Description automatically generated with low confidence

Growth Strategy (Company Presentation)

Text Description automatically generated with low confidence

Growth Vectors (Company Presentation)

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

Capex over time (Company Presentation)

Chart, pie chart Description automatically generated

Capex recovery (Company Presentation)

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated

Water bills as a % of household incomes (Company Presentation)

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

Dividend track record (Company Presentation)

Chart Description automatically generated with low confidence

Peer group comparison (Seeking Alpha)

A picture containing table Description automatically generated

PE valuation for next few years (Analyst)

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

SJW vs SPX 2001 Recession (Seeking Alpha (analyst inputs))

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated

SJW vs SPX GFC (Seeking Alpha (analyst inputs))

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

SJW vs SPX COVID19 Recession (Seeking Alpha (analyst inputs))

Graphical user interface, chart, line chart Description automatically generated

SJW vs SPX long term total return (Seeking Alpha)

I'm an optimist. I look forward to a brighter future. As the world evolves so must our investment style. Opportunities are everywhere but having the right mindset, being humble and having a can do, never stop learning attitude is critical to success. We can beat the market but it's likely to come with more volatility. I'm ok with that, I have a plan. Opinions are my own and are not financial or stock advice.

