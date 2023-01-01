Cindy Ord

Investment Thesis

When searching for companies that can provide you with an attractive Dividend Yield [FWD], it is crucial to conduct thorough research in order to identify those that are able to pay shareholders a sustainable Dividend. Identifying companies with a sustainable dividend leads to an increased likelihood that you will make a successful investment in the long term. This is because a high Dividend Yield could also reflect that the company is about to cut its Dividend which could provoke the stock price to decline significantly. In this case, the result could be a poor investment.

In this article, I will present two companies, which pay their shareholders a relatively high Dividend Yield [FWD], while at the same time have a relatively low Payout Ratio. The two selected companies are:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)(TSX:TD:CA)

Verizon (NYSE:VZ )

The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a long history dating back to 1855. This history demonstrates that the bank has managed to survive numerous recessions. Investors should never forget that they will lose their invested money if the company is unable to survive in the long run. For this, it needs strong competitive advantages in order to hold its own against its competitors. Among Toronto-Dominion Bank’s competitive advantages are its strong brand image, its diversified product portfolio and financial health.

The Canadian bank provides its shareholders with a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 4.77%. At the same time, it has a Payout Ratio of only 42.23% and has shown a Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] over the past 10 years of 6.02%.

Within the past three years, Toronto-Dominion Bank has slightly outperformed the S&P 500: while the performance of the S&P 500 has been 57.54%, the Total Return of Toronto-Dominion Bank has been 63.08%.

The Canadian bank currently has a P/E GAAP [FWD] Ratio of 10.75, which stands 7.56% below its Average P/E GAAP [FWD] Ratio over the past 5 years. Its Price / Book [FWD] Ratio of 1.38 is 13.09% below its 5 Year Average of 1.58. Moreover, the banks' Price / Sales [TTM] Ratio of 3.05 is 28.84% below its Average over the past 5 years (4.28). All these metrics indicate that the Canadian bank is currently undervalued.

Toronto-Dominion Bank pays a higher Dividend Yield [FWD] than most of its competitors and also shows higher Growth Rates than its peer group.

The bank's Dividend Yield [FWD] of 4.77% is superior to the one of other banks such as Citigroup (NYSE:C) (Dividend Yield [FWD] of 4.35%), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (3.96%), Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) (3.06%), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) (3.11%) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) (3.09%).

In addition to that, its Revenue Growth [FWD] is also superior to its peer group: while Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Revenue Growth [FWD] is 10.40%, the one of competitors such as Citigroup (Revenue Growth [FWD] of 2.69%), Royal Bank of Canada (3.29%), HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) (7.41%), Wells Fargo & Company (0.20%), JPMorgan (4.85%) and Bank of America (3.76%) is inferior.

These metrics demonstrate that the Canadian bank is currently not only attractive due to its high Dividend Yield [FWD] of 4.77% and its attractive Valuation, but that it’s also an attractive pick when considering Growth.

As mentioned before in this analysis, the Canadian bank has shown a Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] over the past 10 years of 6.02%. Below you can find a projection of Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Yield on Cost when assuming an Average Dividend Growth Rate of 5% for the company during the next 30 years. You would be able to achieve a Yield on Cost of 7.39% in 2033, 12.04% in 2043 and 19.61% in 2053.

Below you can also find a projection of the bank’s Accumulated Yield on Cost when assuming an Average Dividend Growth Rate of 5% for the next 30 years. Even though I totally agree with those who claim that it’s hard to make a dividend projection for the next 30 years, the graphic should provide you with an idea of how long it would take to get back your initial investment in the form of dividends. The graphic shows that it would take until 2038 to receive more than 100% of your initial investment in the form of dividends when assuming an Average Dividend Growth Rate of 5% (no withholding taxes included in this calculation). By 2046 you would have received more than 200% of your initial investment in the form of dividends (again, no withholding taxes included in this calculation).

In addition to that, the graphic below should also help to show you the benefits of long-term investing instead of speculating over the short term.

Verizon

Like Toronto-Dominion Bank, I consider Verizon to be an excellent pick for dividend income investors, which I will discuss here in more detail.

At Verizon’s current stock price of $39.11, the company pays shareholders a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 6.64% (the company’s Annual Payout [FWD] stands at $2.61). Moreover, Verizon’s Payout Ratio of 50% sits at a low level and demonstrates that investors can expect dividend enhancements in the years ahead.

The Seeking Alpha Consistency Grade confirms the theory that the company is an excellent fit for investors seeking dividend income. Verizon has shown 18 Consecutive Years of Dividend Growth and 22 Consecutive Years of Dividend Payments.

Below you can find the Analysts Dividend Estimates for Verizon for 2023, 2024 and 2025: the Consensus Rate is $2.64 for 2023, $2.69 for 2024 and $2.74 for 2025. This implies a Consensus Yield of 6.71% for 2023, 6.84% for 2024 and 6.98% for 2025, thus providing us with further evidence that the company is an attractive choice for dividend income investors.

In addition to the above, it can be confirmed that Verizon is a top pick in terms of Profitability. The company has an EBITDA Margin [TTM] of 36.70%, that stands 114.67% above the Sector Median of 17.09% and a Return on Common Equity [TTM] of 24.58%, which lies 737.34% above the Sector Median of 2.94%. Below you can find the Seeking Alpha Profitability Grade for Verizon.

Not only is Verizon an excellent pick because of its relatively high Dividend Yield and enormous Profitability, but also due to its currently attractive Valuation.

The company’s P/E GAAP [FWD] Ratio stands at 8.52, which is 55.28% below the Sector Median and 23.92% below its Average from over the past 5 years.

The company’s Valuation is attractive when compared to its peer group: while Verizon’s P/E [FWD] Ratio is 8.52, the same is 8.55 for AT&T (NYSE:T), 19.48 for BCE (NYSE:BCE), 24.30 for Telstra Group Limited (TLSYY) and 21.68 for T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), which serves as a clear indicator that Verizon is the best pick among its peer group when taking current Valuation into account.

In terms of Profitability, Verizon is also in front of its peers, which is shown by the company’s Return on Equity of 24.76% being significantly above competitors such as T-Mobile (Return on Equity of 3.73%), Telstra Group Limited (11.44%), Swisscom AG (OTCPK:SCMWY) (OTCPK:SWZCF) (14.58%), BCE (12.87%), Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX:DTEGY) (10.71%) and AT&T (-4.74%).

Conclusion

Both Toronto-Dominion Bank and Verizon are companies that provide investors with a relatively high Dividend Yield: while Verizon’s Dividend Yield [FWD] stands at 6.64%, Toronto-Dominion Bank’s is at 4.77%.

Moreover, they also serve investors as examples that you can benefit enormously from dividend payments when investing over the long term instead of speculating over the short term.

Both companies have strong competitive advantages over their competitors, which are underlined by their enormous Profitability. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Net Income Margin [TTM] of 31.78% stands significantly above the Sector Median of 26.69%. Verizon’s EBIT Margin [TTM] of 24.20% is also much superior compared to the Sector Median (8.14%).

Moreover, both can help to reduce the volatility of your investment portfolio, which is proven by their low Beta Factors: while Verizon’s 24M Beta Factor is 0.32, Toronto-Dominion Bank’s 24M Beta Factor is 0.70.

By focusing on the dividends you receive, you become less dependent on continuous price fluctuations in the stock market. You can also use this additional income in the form of dividends to cover your monthly expenses without having to sell any of your stocks that are part of your investment portfolio.

