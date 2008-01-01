Historic Divergence In Tech Price And Breadth

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.57K Followers

Summary

  • The Tech sector is in an unusual place in which price has been overbought for the entirety of the past month while short-term breadth has dropped into oversold territory in the past two sessions.
  • Taking a spread of the two measures, that is nearly a record divergence.
  • Given the Tech sector has managed to perform well on unimpressive breadth, it would imply mega caps are buoying the market cap-weighted index.

Abstract circuit board with a lot of micro chips

sankai

Each day in our Sector Snapshot, we highlight the overbought and oversold readings of each S&P 500 sector based on price and breadth. For the price, we consider a sector to be overbought when it trades at least one standard deviation

S&P 500 Technology Sector

Author

Spread

Author

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.57K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.