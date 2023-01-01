Fixed Income Investment Outlook Q2 2023: A Sharp Turn

Summary

  • Aggressive monetary pressure finally saw meaningful impact in the first quarter, in the form of a bank liquidity crisis that required swift intervention by regulators to limit contagion.
  • Markets reacted with volatility and, in anticipation of tighter financial conditions, came to reflect a potentially shorter route to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s terminal rate.
  • In the upcoming months, we expect inflation to continue its decline, but believe that, after a Fed pause, central banks will be slower to ease than many expect.
  • In this environment, we favor a focus on credit with a quality bias to defend against economic weakness.

Fixed Income

DNY59

A Sharp Turn

At the start of the year, we anticipated that the U.S. Federal Reserve would forge ahead with tightening until it had clear evidence of slowing inflation—or until higher rates caused something to “break.” That breakage did in fact come

U.S. INFLATION DECLINES IN STAGES

IN EUROPE, INFLATION BASE EFFECTS COULD LEAD TO A PAUSE—BUT CUTS MAY WAIT

U.S. CREDIT STANDARDS COULD GET TIGHTER

FIVE-YEAR RATES: PRICED NOT TO CARRY

IMPROVED SPREAD ENVIRONMENT

CHINA GROWTH BENEFITS FROM REOPENING, REGULATORY SUPPORT

FINAL FED HIKE HAS OFTEN PRECEDED DOLLAR WEAKNESS

Market Views - next 12 months

market views continued

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.48K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Comments

