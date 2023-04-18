Perseus Mining Limited (PMNXF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 19, 2023 2:32 AM ETPerseus Mining Limited (PMNXF), PRU:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.94K Followers

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCPK:PMNXF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 18, 2023 7:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Quartermaine - Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Lee-Anne de Bruin - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Greene - Credit Suisse

Reg Spencer - Canaccord

David Radcliff - Global Mining Research

Operator

All attendees are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

I'll now hand over to Perseus CEO and Managing Director, Jeff Quartermaine. Thank you, Jeff.

Jeff Quartermaine

Thank you very much, Nathan and thank you to all of our listeners for joining us today to run through our March 2023 quarterly report. I'm joined on the call by our Chief Financial Officer, Lee-Anne de Bruin, who is available to take any questions later in the course of this webinar.

Now today, we're taking a slightly different track to what we've done in the past. For those of you who are watching this, we'll start with a screen; I'm going to run through a brief presentation that summarizes the report. This was also released to the market this morning. So for those of you who don't have access to a screen, you can follow the conversation on the written version. But look, once again, in summary, it's been a very, very good quarter again for Perseus. This is becoming somewhat repetitive which we like. We've had a very strong period of time and the company in the general statement is in extremely good shape, not only just individually but relative to our peers in the industry.

Just running through the presentation, we have, of course, our normal cautionary statement which you'd be familiar with. But just focusing on the operating and financial results first up. So gold production for the quarter was 130,275 ounces which was very, very close to the previous quarter of 130,900 ounces. The

