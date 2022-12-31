djgunner

A few weeks ago, International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) released its 2022 annual results that were quite aligned with analysts' expectations. In this article, I will provide a review of International Seaways 2022 financial and operating results and I will explain why I reiterate this stock a BUY. You can read my previous coverage here and here.

About the stock

Over the last year, International Seaways was characterized by strong growth (+102%) that lead the stock to double its value. As one could expect, the growth was not constant, there were some drops here and there, for example between November and December 2022 and again between the end of February and the beginning of March 2023. Overall, the stock is up 13% year-to-date and is currently trading at $41.80/share, equivalent to a market cap of $2.06 bn. Compared to my previous article about International Seaways, (12/25/2022), the stock is up 15%.

Financial results

Total revenues for YE 2022 reached a record-high level of $854M (+234% year-on-year) with revenues from product tankers weighing 62% and revenues from crude tankers representing about 38%. Particularly, revenues from crude tankers grew by only "+124%" while revenues from product tankers more than tripled (+375%).

The increase in revenues was mostly driven by higher day rates for all of 2022 across all the vessel categories: as one can see from the table below, during Q4 2022, spot rates reached incredibly high levels.

Moving to the cost side, total operating expenses were only 10% year than the previous year ($422M vs $384M) thanks to the ability of the company to keep costs under control. The largest increases were in the vessel expenses (+31%, to $240M) and in D&A (+28%, to $110M). However, these cost increases were partially offset by the absence of $50M of merger integration costs that were weighting in the 2021 account.

Overall, net income was positive at $387M, versus a net loss of -$133M of the previous year.

Cash flow from operations was $287M while cash flow from investing activities was $43M. This last item was the result of several initiatives including - among the most relevant- expenditure for vessels and vessel improvements (-$115M) and investment in short-term deposits -$105M.

Cash flow from financing was negative at -$185M due to some debt restructuring initiatives that saw $640M of new debt drawdown and $800M debt repaid.

As of 31 December 2022, the net debt amounts to $537M equivalent to 26% of the current market cap.

International Seaways also declared a combined dividend of $2/share equal to $90M in cash returns to shareholders over 2022.

The market outlook is positive

The market outlook for oil and product tankers remains very positive for 2023 with many drivers that will keep rates at high levels, ensuring profitability and high free-cash-flow generation for companies such as International Seaways.

Oil demand is expected to grow 2% in 2023 with 0.7 M barrels per day of demand coming from China. The Ukrainian/Russian war is still disrupting oil and related product routes with the EU not buying anymore from Russia and consequent longer voyages to allow Russia to sell its products to other counties.

All things considered, there is an increasing demand for oil tankers that are not met by supply: the tanker order book continues to remain at a low level (5% of the current fleet) with the net fleet only increasing by 2.8% from January 2022.

All these dynamics are the perfect recipe for supporting high tanker day rates even in the next months

Risks

When it comes to risks, it is not easy to identify some risks that could have a real impact on International Seaways. A new pandemic or new COVID-19 lockdowns in China could definitely slow down once again the economy and as a consequence the demand for oil and related products. However, I believe that this is a very remote case.

When dealing with oil tankers, one should not forget the HSE aspect, particularly the Environment one. Should an oil spill from one of International Seaways tankers happen, that would undoubtedly lead to a large cost to be spent to pay the damages. But once again, I believe that this risk is marginal and the company is doing an effort to implement all the right safety measures.

Wall Street Analysts' Ratings

According to Seeking Alpha, International Seaways is covered by only seven Wall Street analysts who unanimously have a positive view of the company. One analyst suggests a BUY recommendation while the remaining six suggest a STRONG BUY. The average target price is $59.5/share, about 42% more than the current trading price.

Conclusion

Overall, I believe that International Seaways is a sound company with a strong balance sheet and clear capital discipline. The current macro environment is clearly favorable to the majority of petroleum product tankers and -among them - International Seaways is well positioned to get the most out of it.