ChrisVanLennepPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is a popular mREIT with over 100,000 followers on Seeking Alpha. While some investors love the yield and the monthly dividend, there are others who have disliked the downward trend in capital appreciation since 2012. Since the peak dividend payment in Q2 of 2009, AGNC had reduced its quarterly dividend 5 times through Q4 of 2013, then when AGNC converted its dividend from quarterly to monthly, the dividend was reduced another 4 times. AGNC's history has numerous red flags, from shares depreciating to a dividend that has been continuously reduced for more than a decade. Regardless of these factors, AGNC still has a large following, and the dividend yield is attractive as it is the 2nd largest internally managed residential mREIT and one of only 2 residential mREITs with a market cap over $5 billion. I am a shareholder, and there could be a long-term opportunity, but I wouldn't rush to become a shareholder. AGNC has its fair share of issues and is an enigma as many investors have had to hold for an extended period not to be underwater. AGNC is a quintessential story of high yield vs. depreciation.

AGNC

The raw facts about AGNC's performance and why there is such a debate on yield vs performance.

AGNC went public in May of 2008 for $20 per share. Since inception, shares have declined by -50%. Investors allocate capital in different ways, with different purposes, and when it comes to dividend investing, there is a debate around cash flow vs. net worth. Some are in the camp of allocating capital toward investments to grow their net worth, and they can sell shares or write covered calls against their position to generate income if needed. The other side of the debate is to invest in income-producing assets such as AGNC, not worry about capital appreciation, and focus on the cash flow it's generating. There isn't a correct answer as to which theory is better, as it's all personal preference. Some investors will always focus on the bottom line and growing their portfolio, others will focus on putting their capital to work to generate an income stream, while some type a hybrid approach. AGNC is a battleground in this debate because it's lost almost half of its value on the surface, but it's generated a large amount of income since 2008.

The negative side of AGNC is the loss in value combined with the reductions to the dividend. Since its inception, AGNC has declined by -50%. In 2009 which was AGNC's 1st full year as a public company, it paid $5.15 in dividends. Over the next 13 years, AGNC's annual dividend has been reduced by -72.04% as the annual dividend was lowered by -$3.71 from $5,15 to $1.44. Based on these statistics, AGNC doesn't look as if it would be a lucrative investment, especially when investing in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) over the same period generated 195.25% in capital appreciation. Based on these facts, AGNC looks like an awful investment, and the capital depreciation combined with the reductions to the dividend are often used as points to support a bear thesis.

Seeking Alpha

When AGNC is looked at from an income perspective, the investment looks much different. While all the points I outlined in the previous paragraph are true, it's only one way to look at the overall investment as it doesn't take into consideration the amount of income AGNC has generated. AGNC has declined in value, and the dividend has been reduced 9 times since 2009, but that doesn't mean all investors are underwater. Since 2008, AGNC has paid $46.12 in dividends which is more than double its IPO price. Currently, each share of AGNC is worth $10, so there is $56.12 of value here prior to accounting for reinvesting the dividends back into AGNC. Shareholders who purchased at the IPO, have an asset valued at $10, which is still generating monthly income at a yield of 14.4%, and have collected $46.12 in income with another payment coming on 5/9/23. When you look at this from an appreciation standpoint, there is 180.6% of appreciation without accounting for compounding, as when the original $20 is stripped away from the $56.12 of current value, each share has produced a profit of $36.12.

Seeking Alpha

There isn't a correct answer as to which way is the correct way to invest, as different methods work for different people, and everyone's situation is unique with different goals. Some people prefer looking at things from a bottom-line perspective and focus on growing their net worth. Others don't mind losing some of their original investment or seeing prices fluctuate as long as the compensation from the stream of income being produced is large enough. AGNC is a perfect example of an investment that can have everything on the surface go wrong, but due to the consistent flow of dividends, investors come out ahead in the end.

The rising rate environment hasn't been good for AGNC but there could be light at the end of the tunnel

AGNC invests in agency mortgage-backed securities on a levered basis which are financed through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. AGNC's principle objective is to provide favorable long-term returns on a risk-adjusted basis through attractive monthly dividends. AGNC generates income from the interest earned on its investment assets after the associated borrowing and hedging costs are netted out.

2022 was extremely turbulent for AGNC as they faced high inflation, global macroeconomic uncertainty, aggressive monetary policy tightening, and growing recession concerns. Rising interest rates and weakening investor sentiment drove extraordinarily poor performance in both the fixed-income and equity markets. AGNC's business was drastically impacted, and in 2022 AGNC fell -28.4%, and its tangible net book value dropped by -$5.91. A lot of AGNC's issues derived from the spread between coupon MBS to the 10-year UST spread widening in addition to interest rate volatility.

AGNC

While 2022 was difficult, AGNC could see the light at the end of the tunnel. Agency MBS spreads are still historically wide and could present a compelling valuation for new investments. A gradual reduction in Fed investment activity after playing a large role in MBS markets could make spreads settle above historical averages and create a favorable environment for mREITs. The demand for agency MBS could outpace supply in the future as affordability challenges and a weaker housing market limit the organic supply of Agency MBS. At some point in the near future the Fed will stop raising rates, and there is a possibility that rents are much lower today than the data which the Fed is reporting in core CPI as it's based on lagging indicators. The Fed is projected to pivot in 2024, but if inflation continues to decline a pivot could come sooner. Regardless of when a cut comes, a decline in interest rate volatility benefits Agency MBS valuation levels and reduces the costs associated with ongoing risk management and rebalancing activities. This could create a favorable environment for AGNC as they are positioned to benefit if the pieces fall into place.

AGNC

Conclusion

AGNC generates a large yield, but the share price and dividend have continuously declined over the years. While there are red flags, AGNC has generated large returns since its IPO despite shares being cut in half. This isn't an investment for everyone, as AGNC's history has been a quintessential story of its yield outpacing depreciation. Right now, AGNC is in line with its tangible book value, and the macro environment is still uncertain. Shares of AGNC could benefit from a shifting Fed policy, but there are many unknowns. I think AGNC is interesting, and history could repeat itself if a long-term approach is taken. I plan on holding my shares of AGNC, and I am neutral on AGNC as I think there is some potential for appreciation, but the negative market sentiment could impact shares in the future.