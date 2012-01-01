This is an interesting “strategic review of a busted biopharma” type of situation which was initially highlighted to Special Situation Subscribers in March. The stock has gone up 29% since my write-up, however, there seems to be substantial potential upside left here.
Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) is a $44 million market cap failed biopharma. In Nov ’22, the company discontinued the development of its key program NL-201 and announced plans to cut 40% of its workforce. Last month, the company revealed a further 70% headcount reduction. Concurrently, NLTX hired a financial advisor and commenced a review of strategic alternatives. This month, the company appointed both interim CEO and CFO. The company has mentioned a company sale, merger, divestiture of assets and licensing among potential strategic review outcomes. While it is not clear what will be the end-game here, liquidation would be the preferred option. NLTX currently trades at a large 36% discount to its estimated net cash and 14% below its conservatively estimated liquidation value. The good part is that even if a winddown fails to materialize, the downside looks fairly well protected here as investors might simply opt to wait for the strategic review conclusion. Note that NLTX's market cap is calculated on a fully diluted basis, i.e. including pre-funded warrants and RSUs (55m shares outstanding in total).
What gives confidence in a shareholder-friendly outcome here is the unusually high credibility of NLTX’s management:
Another positive here is the fact that one of NLTX’s largest shareholders is Baker Bros (owns 8% on a fully diluted basis). Baker Bros is a reputable life sciences-focused hedge fund. The firm holds many other biopharma positions, with a total AUM of over $25bn. Baker currently controls one board seat at the company. NLTX’s shareholder base also includes Millennium Management (owns 3%) and Lynx1 Capital Management (4%).
Below is my attempt to estimate NLTX’s net cash upon the strategic review conclusion:
This would leave $69m in cash as of Sep’23 vs the current market cap of $44m.
Going a step further, here’s what NLTX’s value might look like in a potential liquidation:
This suggests NLTX’s liquidation might reach $51m - a 16% premium to the current market cap. Note that my assumptions are fairly conservative and there might be some double counting as, for instance, some restructuring costs could already be included in accounts payables.
Neoleukin uses computational methods to design proteins with specific pharmaceutical properties that potentially provide superior therapeutic benefits over native proteins. The company’s designed protein scaffolds are capable of demonstrating specific biological properties, including novel molecular interfaces, differential activation of specific cell types and increased stability, among others. NLTX’s key product candidate was designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of cytokines interleukin and could potentially be used to treat cancer. The company’s remaining pipeline is pre-clinical stage.
NLTX has failed to achieve any commercial and/or scientific success since going public through a reverse merger in 2019. The company’s key program was discontinued during the preliminary data of a Phase 1 study. Meanwhile, the business has burned c. $120m in cash. NLTX’s shares have plummeted over 70% since the reverse merger was completed and ~80% since early 2022. The company raised equity back in 2019 and 2020 at $8.40/share and $15.25/share respectively - this compares to the current share price of $0.78/share.
At the current share price levels, NLTX presents an interesting investment opportunity with a potential short-to-medium-term catalyst. Given the wide discount to net cash, liquidation seems to be the preferred option here. While the strategic review outcome is still uncertain, the management’s reputation and the presence of a large institutional shareholder lead me to believe that the margin of safety should be sufficient.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Highest conviction ideas for Premium subscribers first
Thanks for reading my article. Make sure to also check out my premium service - Special Situation Investing. Now is a perfect time to join - with today's high equity market volatility, there is an abundance of lucrative event-driven opportunities to capitalize on. So far our strategy has generated 30-50% returns annually. We expect the same going forward.
SIGN UP NOW and receive instant access to my highest conviction investment ideas + premium weekly newsletter.
This article was written by
Focused on event-driven trades and special situations. Always looking for an edge.
The last 10 years of my life have been devoted to the investment world, with event-driven opportunities being my bread and butter. I was and still am surprised by the extent the markets are mis-pricing the risks/rewards in some situations - markets are very far from being efficient and your own research can give you a very sizable edge.
I have considerable professional experience in investment banking and strategy consulting, as well as a number of finance degrees under my belt. My entrepreneurial spirit has also enabled me to launch a number of new businesses, some of which have succeeded and some of which have failed. I am lucky enough to have skills in both business development and investment analysis - this is a winning combination that allows me to quickly recognize and filter out the most attractive investment opportunities in the market.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NLTX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments