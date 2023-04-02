puhimec/iStock via Getty Images

Predicting Crude Oil (CL1:COM) pricing features competitive drum beats for all to listen. The opposing beats go on and on. Crude, unsurprisingly, jumped literally over night with news that OPEC+ planned a million and a half barrels per day cut starting in May. Savvy investors must ask, why? Is it from demand destruction? Or is it because, they can't? Either could be valid when exploring history. With the long-term and short-term importance of crude and crude products established, a stop and listening to the difference beats seems essential, not just for oil investors, but for all investors. Drop what you are doing, open an ear and listen.

The Bullish Case

Several articles, published particularly in April, create price bullish rhythms. Beginning with, Inventory Declines And Supply Disruptions Push Brent Toward $80, the author points to supply disruptions in Kurdistan coupled with major drops in U.S. inventories dispelled claims of oversupply. This news follows with a report from the Federal Reserve Bank, finding that oil and gas activity dropped to the floor with 30 to 2 between the 4th and 1st quarters. In the report came this comment, "The average breakeven price across all respondents was $62/bbl, up more than 10% from the average in 2022." Shale oil producers aren't likely to increase supply with prices less than $80.

A few weeks ago, OPEC+ announced an additional cut in crude production dropping 1.6 million barrels per day or approximately 3.5% of world consumption. Crude price, as stated above, jumped literally over-night.

Another article noted this hidden gem:

This week, SPR inventory dropped for the second week in a row losing 1.6 million barrels for the week to reach 369.6 million barrels-the lowest amount of crude oil in the SPR since November 1983."

We view this observation with extreme interest. Investors must again ask, why? What do Washington politicians see? It can't be good for the future.

Continuing, China imports increase to three year highs. And the IEA claims a tightening oil market "could prompt higher prices in the second half of the year . . ." Pioneer Natural Resources' Scott Sheffield still believes that crude might rise to $90 and then $100 per barrel by years end.

OPEC+'s ability to pump at targets continues to be questioned. Again, in March, production dropped not by much (100K) but it dropped with 28.8 million barrel per day resulting. Saudi Arabia was the only member with a significant increase.

The long-term outlook carries a level of bleakness at least with the North Sea.

According to the industry body Offshore Energies UK, investments in the North Sea have dipped significantly. This could result in much lower oil production by the end of the decade unless the government can attract greater investment to the sector. While environmental groups are praising the drop in funding, energy experts are concerned about what this means for the U.K.'s energy security, with some suggesting it may have to rely on foreign fossil fuels to meet its needs."

Crude bullish sediment jumped on this aggregate news increasing crude prices then in the 60's just a few weeks ago to the middle 80's.

The Bears

Now, the bears turn.

Commodity experts at Standard Chartered have reported that a large oil surplus started building in late 2022 and spilled over into the first quarter of the current year. The analysts estimate that current oil inventories are 200 million barrels higher than at the start of 2022 and a good 268 million barrels higher than the June 2022 minimum.

Could the primary source of this excess supply be a result of China weakness from a temporary shutdown? If so, bears just confirmed the bullish stance. A graph depicting possible inventory depletion follows:

Oil Price

When the IEA stated its position for higher prices driven by supply shortages with increasing demand, the EIA countered, "The U.S. Energy Information Administration, for one thing, sees the oil market tipping into a surplus in the second half of the year as non-OPEC producers, that is, mostly the U.S. continue to increase production."

Two other analysts from Morgan Stanley and Citi argue that the excesses prompted the OPEC+ cut was most likely a demand issue rather than supply shortages. Probably the only valid argument offered thus far was by Edward Morse, of Citi, "We're waiting to see what's really happening with the [Chinese] economy, but it is a slower recovery."

One argument, from the bears, being that oil stockpiles are higher than at the beginning of last year, is certainly stating the truth. What is missing is why and has that why changed?

A Different Drummer

The bulls and bears continue beating their drums messaging to investors contradictory, yet supported, outcomes. Perhaps, the better argument resides with the different drummer, one with a level of patience. It seems to us that the real issue falls between, and that oil will seek and find plateaus along the path. The EIA's argument that the U.S. contains the desire and resources to once again swing produce seems extraordinarily hollow. In the past two plus years, production ranged between 11 million to 12.3 million per day. It has been stuck in the low 12's for several months. Add this form our last crude article, we wrote:

Sheffield, told FT at CERAWeek (emphasis added), "I think the people that are in charge now are three countries - and they'll be in charge the next 25 years, Saudi first, UAE second, Kuwait third." Again, U. S. shale no longer buffers prices, leaving that function to others, some of which are not friendly with America's strategies."

In an interview, Sheffield offered an opinion about OPEC's control stating that many of those countries really require $100 barrel oil to function. His comment strongly suggests, expect oil at least that price.

We can't help but ask, why the sudden and quiet reversion in using the SPR? It only points at coming supply shortages.

The U.S. isn't controlling or buffering the price at this point. Price controls are out of its hands, left to a different and hostile group. Although the price advance might be slow and measured, it seems almost certain to climb with this risk, recessions. Steep world recessions might become the game changer. Yet, OPEC still carries [control of] the water or is it oil to manipulate the price. We can't help but continue our long-term bullish stance. The drums are beating, but the same tune, the bullish tune, seems still the most probable.