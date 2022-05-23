Examining Embraer As A Value Buy

Apr. 19, 2023 4:19 AM ETEmbraer S.A. (ERJ)EVEX1 Comment
AeroCapital Research profile picture
AeroCapital Research
2 Followers

Summary

  • Embraer has seen a considerable stock surge in 2023, boosted by a positive Q4 2022 earnings report and an improving balance sheet.
  • In the face of an uncertain long-term outlook in the regional jet market, Embraer is ramping up operations in other promising segments—notably in executive aviation and urban air mobility.
  • Despite a climbing stock price, Embraer remains an intriguing value opportunity, undervalued by as much as 82%.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome AeroCapital Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Phenom 300 Taking Off

JamesReillyWilson/iStock via Getty Images

Embraer 2021-22 Net Revenues by Business Segment

Embraer 2021-22 Net Revenues by Business Segment (Embraer 3/10/23 6-K)

Chart (provided by Embraer) showing improving liquidity position

(SEC EDGAR Database; ERJ 3/10/2023 6-K)

Embraer DCF created by the author

Created by author with data from Embraer

ERJ terminal valuation

Created by author with data from Embraer

Eve DCF created by author

Created by author with data from Embraer and Eve

Eve terminal value and estimated intrinsic share price

Created by author with data from Embraer and Eve

ERJ DCF, subtracting effects of Eve

Created by author with data from Embraer and Eve

SOTP value mismatch between ERJ and EVEX

Created by author with data from Eve and Embraer

This article was written by

AeroCapital Research profile picture
AeroCapital Research
2 Followers
My investment interests are value-focused, dabble in deep value, and, as a general aviation buff, are often aviation or aerospace-related. I don’t subscribe to the belief that high multiples are necessarily expensive or that low multiples are necessarily cheap. My investment focus is on the fundamentals that make a company a good buy-and-hold investment. I’m drawn to companies with a strong or improving "defense" (moats) and a promising "offense" (optionality and growth potential). While I appreciate an established moat, I am not afraid to take a chance on company still developing its edge.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ERJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not investment advice - intended to be a discussion of how I'm currently thinking about Embraer's value.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.