Stefan Tomic/iStock via Getty Images

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) has come a long way in 2022 with the scaling of its VLN cigarettes and CBD operations. There are many updates for the company and revenues are now increasing significantly. The company is growing so fast that it has taken on a new credit facility in order to keep up with the demand.

Even though the company reports record revenues, it still operates in the negative. According to 22nd Century Group's recent Q4-2022 financial reports, 2024 will see the beginning of positive cash flow from its tobacco and hemp operations. The company's stock price is down nearly 60% since I covered the company last May. I still rate the company as a hold and recommend that investors watch its performance.

22nd Century Group grows, manufactures, and distributes VLN cigarettes. VLN stands for very low nicotine. The company hand tailored its tobacco genetics to contain less nicotine. The product has been approved by the FDA as a smoking cessation product. At some point in the future, the FDA will require all tobacco products to be minimally addictive or contain significantly less nicotine. 22nd Century Group has developed its products to meet the FDA's guidelines. The company's low nicotine cigarettes are now being distributed nationally.

The company also operates in the CBD / hemp / cannabis markets. 22nd Century Group grows its proprietary hemp strains, processes biomass, and makes a variety of CBD distillate. The company produces white label products, like CBD tinctures, gummies, and oils. 22nd Century Group is positioning itself to be a global supplier of CBD isolate, distillate, and end-products. The company acquired a fully integrated CBD operator with international distribution.

Back in 2021, 22nd Century Group announced its interest in developing hops strains to meet the demand of the global hops market. Hops is a plant used in the manufacture of beer and other popular drinks. There are no current updates on the company's hops research. Let's turn to its tobacco and hemp operations.

Business Expansion and Updates

In 2021, the company's VLN cigarettes received Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP) authorization from the FDA. The authorization allows 22nd Century Group to advertise its VLN cigarettes as a smoking cessation product or as a product that helps a smoker use less and/or quit. Before the authorization, the company sold its VLN cigarettes for smoking succession research, mostly funded by the FDA. After the authorization the company quickly positioned itself to sell its VLN cigarettes across the US.

The company began its pilot program in Chicago. It is currently selling its VLN cigarettes in Illinois and Colorado. The next expansion will be in New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, California, and Florida. By the end of 2023, the company expects to be selling in eighteen states. The VLN cigarettes are available at Circle-K, Smoker Friendly, and CEFCO convenience stores (as well as other locations).

By 2024, the company's products will have the potential to sell 600+ million cartons per year, in terms of market reach. At 1.2 million cartons sold per year, the company's tobacco operations will be cash positive. In March, the company announced new distribution partnership for its VLN cigarettes with Core-Mark International and Eby-Brown Company, both large US convenience store distributors.

The company is running pilot programs for its VLN tobacco in other countries. It sells its products in South Korea. 22nd Century Group is currently positioning itself in New Zealand to supply the country with low nicotine tobacco. New Zealand has mandated that all tobacco products contain nominal nicotine levels in the next two years. The company also has pilot programs in Japan and Switzerland.

The company's revenue from sales of VLN cigarettes has significantly increased over the last four quarters since the company began US sales. During Q4-2022, the company reports selling 1.3 million cartons of cigarettes and bringing in $10 million in revenues.

Tobacco Revenues (Investor Presentation) overall revenues (investor presentation)

Even though revenues are increasing, gross profit and profit margins have decreased for the company's tobacco operations. The company attributes this decrease to the costs of ramping up operations in the national release and distribution of its VLN cigarettes. The company expects to hit status quo in 2024, when the ramp up will be completed. The increase in costs includes growing more VLN tobacco and scaling up distribution, amongst other things.

In order to adapt to the higher demand and scaling of operations, the company has taken out a $21 million credit facility for capital expenditures. The line of credit will help the company fund its rapid expansion in tobacco and hemp.

Just as the company has experienced rapid growth in its tobacco segment, 22nd Century Group has significantly increased its hemp operations through the acquisition of GVB Biopharma. GVB is a hemp processor, product manufacturer, and white label distributor. The company operates three facilities, one in Nevada and two in Oregon. These facilities are cGMP (current Good Manufacture Practice) certified and NSF audited.

The company extracts isolate from hemp biomass and processes it into isolate and distillate. The company makes a variety of CBD end products and sells a diversity of CBD distillate/isolate. They sell APIs to other companies and produce their own white label end-products, including tinctures, gel caps, gummies, mints, oral tablets, topical cream, and vapes.

22nd Century Group is profiting from and continuing GVB's business strategy, which the company calls Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization plus Distribution (CDMO+D). The company offers to manufacture and distribute branded products through license agreements or contracts with CBD brands. It is like a one-stop shop for beginning a CBD product line. 22nd Century Group says that it is finalizing multiple CDMO+D agreements.

The company recently acquired RX Pharmatech, a CBD processor, white label manufacturer, and distributor in the United Kingdom. The company has over 1200 CBD products and ingredients which are undergoing Novel Food Applications in the UK. The products are for sale and have passed the initial stages of the application.

22nd Century Group announced the recent opening of a distribution facility in the Netherlands with an aim to filling demand in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Through RX Pharmatech, the company hopes to gain access to the CBD markets in the UK and the European Union. 22nd Century Group is positioned to make CDMO agreements and distribute products on a global basis. These products include CBD end-products and a variety of CBD APIs.

The company recently entered a licensing, manufacturing, and distribution agreement with Cookies, a chain of cannabis dispensaries throughout ten states. 22nd Century Group will provide Cookies with a CBD product, which will account for all of Cookies in-house CBD products.

Because of the acquisition of GVB Biopharma and RX Pharmatech, the company's revenues from hemp operations have increased. At this point, 22nd Century Group has scaled up to become a fully integrated API and white label manufacturer of CBD products.

hemp revenues (investor presentation)

For Q4-2022, the company was unable to show a profit for hemp and cannabis operations. The company did suffer a fire at a manufacturing facility which had a negative effect on performance. The company says that it still filled all outstanding orders from the factory and that insurance will reimburse it for the losses.

Financial performance

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Investor Presentation)

The company has increased its revenue streams over the last year, but it still operates at a loss and without free cash flow. Its operating costs have increased with expansion, while its cash and short term investments have decreased. The company's assets still outweigh its liabilities. There is no liquidity risk with the company's current and future operations. The question remains whether the company will increase its gross margin and if its segments will generate free cash flow.

The company expects financial performance to become cash positive in 2024. The market consensus revenue estimate for PY2023 is $96.11 million and for 2024 it is $193.43 million. The market consensus revenue estimate for Q1-2023 is $20.04 million.

Stock performance

Since I last covered 22nd Century Group last May, its stock price has decreased from $1.59 per share to $0.68 per share, representing a 57% drop. The company's stock has been down over 68% over the last twelve months. It is unclear whether the stock price will return to the dollar channel or if the stock will undergo a reverse split. Larger market volatility is playing a role in keeping the stock price down. Financial performance may need to significantly improve before a new uptrend appears for the stock price.

Investment Strategy

The company's business strategy is worthy of investment. If 22nd Century Group can continue to grow its segments over the years, the company's valuation and stock price will increase. For now, the financial performance and recent stock price movements indicate a rating of a hold for the company. The risk of volatile stock markets and consumption markets, a new investment may not be wise. The time for entering a new position may be in 2024.

Conclusion

22nd Century Group has fully grown and expanded its business segments. Its tobacco and hemp operations are fully scaled and operational. The company foresees continued rapid growth with its VLN cigarettes across the United States. 22nd Century Group acquired a CBD manufacturer and is now positioned to distribute CBD APIs and end-products on a global scale. The developments may be seen in the company's increasing revenues, as well as its increased operating costs and lower profit margins. The company forecasts that its operating segments will be cash positive during PY2024. Until the company improves its financial performance and its stock price begins a new uptrend, I rate the company as a hold and encourage investors to watch for developments.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.