As shares continue to murmur along, I firmly believe there is long-term value to be obtained for Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) for equity-focused investors looking to create wealth over the long-term. Whilst history doesn't predict future results, UTMD has been a defensive compounder exhibiting a strong trend line of support for a lifespan. A $50,000 investment in UTMD in the year 2000 will now be worth $820,000 - a 1,540% total return, and impressive equity line as seen below [total return in Figure 1a, 2,460% return]. Investors have been treated to a 12-13% CAGR over this time.
As a reminder, UTMD is a vertically integrated medical manufacturing company. It manufactures a broad product offering in locations across Utah, Ireland, Australia, England, Canada. The firm is currently advancing into new product areas, including neonatal ICU, cervical/uterine disease, labour and delivery. It is partly achieving this by augmenting its current products. Here's an extremely valuable point: The average employment tenure with the UTMD [186 global full-time employees] is 13 years. In Utah, 1/5th of full-time employees have been with the firm for >30 years. This tells me more of the stability in operations - a feature that attracts me here. I had touched on this in my last UTMD publication.
For those exuding patience, I believe UTMD is a highly selective position that will continue to compound shareholder returns into the years to come. It was completely unaffected through the last two major market cycles - the dot.com bubble, and the '08/09 financial crises and offers defensive characteristics to equity positioning. This is appealing given the current climate. The following additional points are relevant to the investment debate:
That in mind, I believe UTMD can capture 13-14% return on equity this year and generate $16.5mm in NOPAT to throw c.$14mm off to shareholders this year [dividends included]. My numbers have UTMD to compound earnings into FY'25E and reduce its capital requirements whilst increasing capital productivity. Net-net, I reiterate UTMD stock as a buy.
Understanding the investment debate here requires detailed knowledge of the key facts. Looking over a long-term horizon, I believe UTMD can unlock tremendous shareholder growth, and here are the details why.
One, UTMD is a business that needs to be examined in terms of profitability, and the cash it can throw off to shareholders (dividends included). This isn't a high-growing name, rather a mature value-proposition with attractive business economics. The outcome lies in the company's ability to generate and effectively manage surplus capital. Thankfully, management are entirely transparent on this in the 10-K:
"Management plans to utilize cash not needed to support normal operations in one or a combination of the following:
1) in general, to continue to invest at opportune times in ways that will enhance future profitability; 2) to make additional investments in new technology and/or processes; and/or 3) to acquire a product line or company that will augment revenue and EPS growth and better utilize UTMD's existing infrastructure.
If there are no better strategic uses for UTMD's cash, the Company will continue to return cash to stockholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases when the stock appears undervalued."
I can't help but notice management's focus on providing bold and constructive uses of capital from this language. Further evidence includes:
In that vein, it's important to understand what numbers we are dealing with. FY'22 U.S. sales came in 430bps higher YoY to ~$32mn, and contributed 61% of the top-line. Growth was underscored by upsides in Filshie Clip sales growth of ~14% YoY. Globally, neonatal and blood pressure/access segments grew substantially from FY'21 and contributed 14% and 35% of sales, respectively. It clipped $52mm in total revenues for the year.
Two, looking ahead, I believe UTMD can generate ~5% YoY growth in turnover to $55mm on gross profit margin of 62% in FY'23. On this, I expect operating leverage of ~0.48x and operating income growth of 2% this year. My numbers also bake in a higher than average COGS and OpEx to factor in the sticky manufacturing inflation. On this point, management have raised unit prices again in FY'23, whereas it expects demand to remain stable, contributing to my growth assumptions.
Three, as mentioned, UTMD has recycled capital effectively to generate substantial shareholder value. For example:
Looking to my numbers a 14% ROE and 12% ROA for FY'23 is a fair range in my opinion. It wouldn't be unreasonable to observe it shifting higher to ~16% and 14% in FY'24, creating a further $2 in book value/share.
Four, UTMD has capital-light business economics allowing it to run a lean model to deliver economic profits to shareholders. I didn't call it an undercover compounder for no reason. Consider this:
You can see the invested capital turnover shifting up from FY'19 as a reflection of the capital efficiency, combined with ~30% NOPAT margin.
Five, it is comforting to see the capital is highly productive as well. Why? Because UTMD has generated persistently high rates of return over the cash it reinvests back into the business. It has averaged 30% ROIC since FY'18/19 and increased annual returns from 15% to 30% in that time [Figure 5]. Economic profit on this has trailed closely, signifying the compounding mechanics UTMD has in place.
The most attractive investment characteristic that I value above all is a firm's ability to allocate surplus capital at incrementally higher rates of return. There is no more valuable business my estimation. A 30% average return on new capital explains why shareholders receive ~$4.60 in earnings and $31 in book value/share - the company can throw off respectable rates of cash to its shareholders and so the earnings power is very attractive. Since FY'20 investors have seen their free cash flows convert at 91-120% of reported earnings (before dividends) and I expect this to remain on trend into FY'26 [Figure 6]. This is indulging for three reasons:
This underpins the bedrock of my investment thesis here. My numbers have UTMD to generate another c.28-30% return its capital investments in FY'23, verging on 35% in FY'24. At a 7% cost of capital (UTMD current WACC) the economic profitability is extremely valuable to shareholders in my opinion. Given these numbers, I believe UTMD can throw off $13.2mm to its shareholders this year, growing this number at a sustained rate into FY'28.
With shares priced at 21x trailing earnings I believe this does UTMD a great disservice. After all of the positive points raised so far, an informed appraisal of valuing UTMD is justified. My numbers call UTMD to generate $16.5mm in NOPAT this year on $29mm in core EBITDA, and this could increase at a fairly linear rate if the company continues on its current run rate.
Looking out to FY'28 to avoid forecasting risk, I've made 2 scenarios, with a 4% and 6% discount rate respectively, over the cash UTMD can generate for shareholders over this time. My conclusions on the firm's valuation are as follows:
Therefore, this supports my buy thesis and I am reaffirming the buy call on UTMD after these additional findings.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UTMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments