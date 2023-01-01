Savusia Konstantin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

When looking at companies like Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM), the question is usually whether the growth rates are sustainable and when is the right time to buy the stock. There is no question that this is a high-quality company. And what I really like about the management is their long-term perspective. They do not want to please Wall Street analysts every quarter because they want to create long-term value for their shareholders. And that is remarkable in today's fast-moving world.

I believe that the slowdown in growth rates is temporary due to the macro sensitivity of SMB customers, and that their R&D spending will bear fruit in the long term as it is the right approach to deal with situations like this. Their long-term outlook should result in a favorable long-term holding over a 5 to 10 year period with market-beating returns.

I would argue that TEAM stock is overvalued at the moment because the price is expensive, but I also think that they are capable of outperforming the market over the long term despite this valuation. It is the long-term outlook that makes the difference. However, there is no real margin for error.

Analysis

Q2 Presentation Atlassian

Atlassian's latest results were, at first glance, rather mixed. They grew 27% quarter on quarter, which is still outstanding, but the growth rate was down almost 400 points on the previous quarter. Much of this is because the macro environment has become more challenging as a result of the Fed's decisions, which have had a big impact on SMBs.

And as SMBs are a large part of the revenue mix at the moment, this has affected the growth rate for this quarter and is likely to do so for the next few quarters if we trust the guidance.

Declining Margins

In addition to the decline in growth rates, margins were also lower. Normally this would be a disaster, but Atlassian did it because they have a long-term plan. When they looked at the most promising opportunities for the future, they found the 3 they wanted to focus on.

Cloud

ITSM

Enterprise Customers + new Products

As part of this, they have focused heavily on R&D despite the macro environment, believing that this is a good time to gain market share from struggling customers who are reducing their investment in R&D and sales and marketing.

In the long run, therefore, a decline in margins should be positive, as it leads to better future prospects for all long-term investors.

Future Growth Opportunities

The reason for the cloud migration is that management believes that there are a number of up-sell and cross-sell opportunities. As the cloud has the advantage of connecting different products.

Q2 Presentation Atlassian

Looking at cloud growth rates, we can see the dramatic impact that the current economic environment has had on SMBs. However, this also leads to the conclusion that growth rates should be higher in the future as economic conditions improve.

Cloud growth rates of 50% in 2024 and overall growth rates of 30%+ are possible, in my opinion. The current slowdown is not because of the quality of the business, but because of the challenges faced by their customers.

With their ITSM division and their fastest growing product, the Jira Service Suite, they have an interesting offering. Right know it is the only offering that connects developer and IT teams, as they mentioned at the Morgan Stanley conference. They see this as a clear competitive advantage in this rapidly growing market. And with this product, they will try to do business with all the Future 500 companies in the future.

In 2022, they were even named as a leader in the ITSM segment in the Gartner report, but ServiceNow (NOW) is still the biggest player in this segment by a wide margin. And here lies one of Atlassian's biggest problems. They have really strong competitors in all of their businesses. They are competing with the likes of Monday (MNDY), Microsoft (MSFT), Asana (ASAN) and many others. And they all want a piece of the pie, and that makes it difficult because some of them have more capital. So I don't think Atlassian has any real competitive advantage over the competition right now.

If you talk to people in the industry, they say that Atlassian's products are often simpler and less complicated than those of the competition, which makes them suitable for SMBs, but they lack functionality and customization capabilities. And as they say they want to target more enterprise customers, they need to address that, but because of the higher investment in R&D, I think they are working on that.

Seeking Alpha Charting Tab

With a price-to-sales ratio of around 13, the stock is currently incredibly expensive, although multiples have come down sharply over the past year. But we have to add that this was one of the most overvalued companies for a moment in 2022. So this decline was inevitable.

Quality companies are almost always expensive, and Terry Smith's shareholder letters have shown that even buying overvalued companies can beat the market if you invest for the long term. But Atlassian's valuation is expensive even for this type of strategy, and a lower entry price would be advisable.

Seeking Alpha Charting Tab

On a positive note, the number of shares outstanding is growing slowly, which is not the norm for software companies these days, so shareholder dilution should not be a major issue going forward.

Products

Atlassian's three biggest products are probably:

Trello: 4,4 out of 5

Jira: 4,3 out of 5

Confluence: 4,1 out of 5

And these are their G2 ratings. Atlassian has an overall rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Criticism of their products tends to be that they are a bit of everything, but excel at nothing. This is also reflected in the fact that some of their products are alternatives to each other, as they can be used for many different things. It all depends on what you use the product for. And unfortunately, I don't see a moat at the moment, and some of the competitors are sometimes a bit better.

Conclusion

Something I really like about the company is that they have mentioned that they want to be a 100-year company. I enjoy that in a company because they invest for the long term and that usually leads to fabulous returns.

The management team really impressed me with their attitude, but caution is advised as some managers really know what investors want to hear and can be very charming. The key is always execution. And that will be important to see if their investments and announcements are successful.

But at the moment the company is very expensive and I think it has no real competitive advantage. But because of the culture and the management, they could still make fantastic returns. As the company has bought back $1bn of shares because they think they are undervalued in terms of their long-term opportunities, they think differently and see the current price as a value investment.

My conclusion is that at the current price there is an opportunity for market-beating returns, but a slightly lower price in the low 100s might be a safer entry point as there is not much margin for error in the share price at the moment. Long-term execution will be key, and management needs to practice what it preaches.