Investment Thesis

In this article, I look at what has happened since my last article in October 2022 and what has become of my many criticisms. Unfortunately, there is little positive news about Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS), but massively disappointing quarterly figures and further increasing interest costs. The company is caught in a vicious circle where there is no way out (or only extremely slowly) if revenue remains stagnant. But this revenue explosion is not in sight.

Introduction and why I turned bearish

In October 2022, I wrote a bearish article about the company. I also announced to sell my position with a 50% loss, as I had lost hope in a turnaround and had enough optimistic estimates from analysts, only to get downward revising results in the end. This point needs to be kept in mind: earnings estimates are not set in stone. They are mere estimates by people we don't know, whose expertise we can't assess, who are mistaken and may not even be neutral (I'm not saying it is for sure, but it is a possibility). The consequence is that the estimates often look like the stock is significantly undervalued, only to realize later that estimates and reality did not match. Suddenly you realize the store was never undervalued.

What has changed since then?

The EPS outlook for the next few years has been further revised downwards. In this area, the company has a miserable track record, here the Seeking Alpha Quant rating is very helpful, where you can see this at a glance:

Seeking Alpha

Since I had included a screenshot of the earnings estimates in my October article, we can look at the extent of the downward correction because this is quite massive. Here again, is the screenshot from October with the estimates for fiscal years 2023, 2024, and 2025 (the company's last published quarterly figures were Q3 of the fiscal year 2023).

Seeking Alpha

And here are the figures as they are currently listed. EPS and revenue have been revised downwards considerably. This is expected to remain unchanged next year.

Seeking Alpha

And that relates to the non-GAAP numbers. This is another item I look at regularly, and I am always amazed at the differences. Among other things, stock-based compensations are left out, but these amounted to $23.6M in the last 12 months, an average of $6M per quarter.

GAAP net income for the fiscal third quarter of 2023 was $4.0 million, or $0.04 per share, as compared to GAAP net income for the fiscal third quarter of 2022 of $7.0 million, or $0.07 per share. Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for the fiscal third quarter of 2023 was $30.2 million, or $0.29 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 of $50.9 million, or $0.49 per share, in the fiscal third quarter of 2022.

Debt and interest

One reason for the sharp sell-off in the stock was the high level of debt and, thus, the concern about rising interest rates. According to the company's latest report, it currently has $422M in long-term debt, and in the last quarter of 2022 alone, it paid $6.7M in interest. So here we can see how the interest costs are rising, even though the debt has decreased and was $520M in the March 2022 report.

Seeking Alpha

So when you put all of this in relation to each other, you realize there's not a lot of money left over: Last quarter's GAAP income of $4M or non-GAAP adjusted net income of $30.2M. With $6.6M interest expense and $6M SBCs. At the same time, they massively missed expectations last quarter (Revenue of $162.3M (-25.1% Y/Y) misses by $23.23M) and expect flat revenue next year. All this while costs continue to rise.

Seeking Alpha

Share dilution and insider selling

What I always check for and include in every analysis I do is share dilution and insider selling. In October 2022, the outstanding shares were 98.94M. So dilution was almost non-existent during this period.

Data by YCharts

Regarding insider selling, there was some small buying in March, but the CEO reduced his shares by 4% at a price that was again almost 20% lower than now. Lower than it has been since June 2020.

openinsider.com

Valuation

A few words about the valuation, even though it should be clear at this point that I am very pessimistic about this stock. Again, the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP is interesting; fortunately, this is very nicely listed at Seeking Alpha.

Seeking Alpha

The EV/Revenue ratio is about 2.5: $1.6B EV/$660M revenue. From my point of view, one cannot speak of a cheap valuation, even if a quick look at the P/E would suggest this.

Conclusion

The company has repeatedly failed to meet its and analysts' expectations and is now in a challenging situation. It is profitable but highly indebted, with rising interest costs. And it does not seem that from now on, sales will explode; on the contrary, they are expected to stagnate or even slightly decrease. Meanwhile, the CEO sells shares at rock-bottom prices.

What happens when the subsequent results are disappointing again? Then there will be the next revaluation and the next price drop. I find no reason why one should invest here. The risk of further disappointing results is far too great against the upside.