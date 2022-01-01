Digital Turbine Seems To Be In A Vicious Cycle

Apr. 19, 2023 4:38 AM ETDigital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)
Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.35K Followers

Summary

  • Digital Turbine has repeatedly failed to meet its and analysts' expectations and is now in a challenging situation.
  • It is profitable but highly indebted, with rising interest costs.
  • And it does not seem that from now on, sales will explode; on the contrary, they are expected to stagnate or even slightly decrease.

Geschäftsmann mit mobilen Zahlungen online-shopping und Symbol Kunde Netzwerkverbindung auf virtueller Bildschirm, m-Banking und Omni-channel

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In this article, I look at what has happened since my last article in October 2022 and what has become of my many criticisms. Unfortunately, there is little positive news about Digital Turbine (

APPS Earnings Revisions

Seeking Alpha

APPS earnings estimates october 2022

Seeking Alpha

APPS Earnings Estimates

Seeking Alpha

Digital Turbine, Inc. (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/APPS' title='Digital Turbine, Inc.'>APPS</a>) - FORM 10-Q

Seeking Alpha

APPS expenses

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

APPS insider trades

openinsider.com

APPS P/E

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.35K Followers
My focus is on a total return style with long and short positions (10-30% short positions). My main expertise is the current technological and geopolitical shift with the amazing investment opportunities they offer. Therefore, I always try to find stocks or whole sectors with favorable risk-reward structures. My long investment style is a core-satellite strategy: The core consists of large caps and/or ETFs. The satellites around this core are small caps, potential 10-baggers, and undervalued stocks. In short selling, I focus on overvalued stocks that will fall back down sooner or later. My name is Manuel Paul Dipold. Born in Germany but lived 8 years in Asia. I am myself an entrepreneur and have many entrepreneur friends. I am not a professional investor but it´s a hobby I love. So I know Europe and Asia very well and seek undervalued or high-growth stocks - always with valuation, geopolitical and social shifts in mind.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.