Rowan Street - Trade Desk: $2B Revenue Forecast, But Still Very Early Growth Cycle

Apr. 19, 2023 4:00 AM ETThe Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.21K Followers

Summary

  • Out of all our fund's current holdings, we have been most impressed with The Trade Desk.
  • TTD and its management team are taking advantage of the current environment and really playing to win.
  • Even though Trade Desk is forecasted to end 2023 with close to $2 billion in revenues, we believe they are still in very early in their growth cycle.
  • We believe that Trade Desk's moat is widening.

Office Interior With Chairs and Computers, Low Angle View

Bim/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Out of all our fund's current holdings, we have been most impressed with Trade Desk, the strength of its business model and the execution by

Even the best business could turn out to be a bad investment if you pay a foolish price for it.

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.21K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.