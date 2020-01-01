Bim/iStock via Getty Images

Out of all our fund's current holdings, we have been most impressed with Trade Desk, the strength of its business model and the execution by its management team, led by Jeff Green (Founder and CEO). It's one of the few high-growth tech companies that consistently generates strong profitability and free cash flow. We have owned TTD for 3 years now, opportunistically establishing a position in March of 2020. Since then the stock has advanced +240% or 50% per annum, revenues have grown at 34% per year, adjusted EBITDA has grown at 50% per year and cash flow per share at 106% per year. One would have to agree that these are pretty stunning results!

Something that we really like to see is that in the last 6 months of 2022 they really started to separate from the rest of the digital advertising market. In Q3, they grew 31% while competitors were either in retreat or posting only single-digit growth. Same trend continued in Q4 when they grew 24% as most large competitors were posting declines between -9% and -2%. Jeff Green stated on the latest earnings call:

"I don't think we have ever had the level of industry outperformance in 6 years as a public company. And it means we can be very confident that we are gaining share and that our platform continues to gain traction with advertisers."

Trade Desk and its management team are taking advantage of current environment and really playing to win:

"Despite an uncertain macro environment, particularly in Europe, we remain focused on the long-term investments that will position us for strength when conditions improve. In an uncertain environment like today, advertisers become more deliberate with their ad spend, scrutinizing the effectiveness of their ad budgets much more carefully than they have done previously. As we have shown during similar environments in the past, as advertisers become more deliberate and data-driven with their ad spend, The Trade Desk wins more budget."

Even though Trade Desk is forecasted to end 2023 with close to $2 billion in revenues, we believe they are still in very early in their growth cycle. Additionally, they have a huge industry secular tailwind at their back. Jeff Green recently talked about this on the earnings call:

"At The Trade Desk, we're living a secular tailwind that I don't know that we've ever seen before, and I don't know that we'll ever see again and that is going to continue into 2023, largely because of the amount of inventory that is coming online. But also, as you look across the open Internet, and whether that's inside of display or native or audio or any other channel because Connected TV (CTV) is leading the way in forging the future of identity, CTV is not just leading in our business, not just the most interesting thing happening in programmatic, but it's the most interesting thing happening in ad-funded media. Over most of the history of The Trade Desk we got the leftovers from search and social and the walled gardens. And what's starting to happen now is we are getting the very first dollar, and that's happening more and more. We expect that to continue as a secular tailwind that CTV continues."

We believe that Trade Desk's moat is widening, and they are grabbing land and executing very well year after year. If we take a look at our 3 parts of an engine of a 'compounding machine' that we search for: (1) their moat is deepening, and they have a long runway for growth (2) their management is top-notch and executing at a very high level (3) their reinvestment opportunities are immense as this is a huge industry and they are grabbing land at a rapid pace. This company has the potential to be a very attractive long-term opportunity - we will just have to see how the story plays out.

So if we think TTD could be such an attractive long-term opportunity, why isn't it our number one position in the fund?

Currently, TTD is a #3 position in the fund. From the time that we first established our small position in March of 2020, it organically grew to 12% weighting in the portfolio. We haven't had a chance to add to our position in the past 3 years for two reasons. One, is that it takes us time to really learn and get to know the business and its management team. Once the business and its management team meet all our criteria for investment, we like to establish a small position and keep learning and observing how they execute over time. Sometimes you get to the point relatively quickly, but a lot of times it could take years to understand how great a certain business really is and/or how great their management team is. Or vice versa, a business that you thought was outstanding could turn out to be mediocre once you have closely followed it and really learned all about it over a period of time. In fact, its rare that we like an idea as much after we've followed it for 2-3 years. Truly exceptional businesses are very rare, and if you are lucky to have found one, you want to allocate a meaningful amount of capital to it - our primary goal is to water our flowers (extraordinary businesses) and pull out the weeds (mediocre performers). Seems like a no-brainer, but you would be surprised how difficult it is to do in practice and how few investors are able to follow that simple objective.

Another aspect of this is the price. Even though we are more than willing to pay up for rare outstanding businesses, we don't like to overpay. Even the best business could turn out to be a bad investment if you pay a foolish price for it.

Now with the case of The Trade Desk, we are not the only ones that recognize how good this business and its management team really are. The stock has always sold at super expensive prices, with the exception of March 2020 when we established our initial position (at the time, it briefly traded down to 8.4x sales, 27x Adj. EBITDA and 19x cash flow). Truly exceptional businesses are very rare, but the opportunities to buy them at attractive prices are even rarer (why should getting wealthy and compounding at above-average returns be easy?). After that short-lived decline, TTD's stock took off like a rocket and spent the rest of 2020 trading at an average of 53x revenues, and in 2021 at 41x revenues. The stock corrected -51% in 2022 (along with all the other tech stocks) to an average valuation of ~15x sales and 19x gross margins and traded as low as 37x cash flow in November '22, but still never got to attractive levels, in our opinion, that would justify a meaningful additional investment.

If we were to assume that sales grow by 25% a year for the next 5 years, they would reach $4.4b by 2027. If we assume that they get to a 25% operating margin by that time, they would earn $1.1 billion in operating income. From today's valuation of $29 billion, unless their revenue growth explodes north of 30% per year and stays there for a long time (we don't want to play those odds), it's difficult to justify an additional investment that would earn an attractive return over the next 5 years. So, our decision for the past 3 years has been to 'Do Nothing'.

